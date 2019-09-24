Dixon Place presents fools in plein air: fermented rain, a new puppet theater commission by Patti Bradshaw, featuring Marie-Helene Brabant, Patrick Gallagher, Valerie Striar and Lissy Vomacka, with costumes by Dorke Poelz and sound and projection design by Andrew Murdock. The show premieres on Friday, October 18 at 7:30 PM and continues running October 19, 24, 25 and 26 at 7:30 PM at Dixon Place (161A Chrystie Street) in Manhattan. Tickets are $20/advance, $23/door general admission, and $17/advance, $20/door for students and seniors. Group rates are available. For tickets and further information please visit www.dixonplace.org.

Inspired by folk tales and the natural world, fools in plein air: fermented rain is a visual odyssey that employs puppets, objects, projections, movement, and six performers to dissolve the boundaries between mind/body and sleep/wakefulness. In the performance, Swiss writer Robert Walser walks through the dreamscapes of artist Marc Chagall, revealing human interconnectedness, the porousness of boundaries and the illusion of human dominance.

This Dixon Place commission is made possible, in part, with private support from Cheryl Henson, and public funds from the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs with the City Council and NY State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the NY State Legislature.

The Dixon Place Lounge is open before and after the show. Proceeds from the bar directly support Dixon Place's artists and mission.

Patti Bradshaw is a director, puppet artist and choreographer. Her work has been seen in many venues in NYC, Greece, Portugal and Japan. In recent years she has devised movement/puppetry theater works inspired by the painter and poet Florine Stettheimer: Flowers in Space and Garden of Florine: Impending Storms; Franz Kafka's last and unfinished novel, K and the Way and the inner life of poet Fernando: Pessoa Disquietude and Next to the Last Poem, in addition to other original performance projects and collaborations. Recent works have been presented at Dixon Place, the 92nd St Y, Roulette Intermedium, St. Ann's Warehouse, FiveMyles Gallery, Brooklyn Studios for Dance, and Triskelion Arts. She was a multi-year member of St. Ann's Puppet Lab and has received support from the Jim Henson Foundation, Harkness Dance Festival at the 92nd St. Y and artist residencies at BkSD and from Barbara Bray Ketchum at Sarah Lawrence College.

