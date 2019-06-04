Deborah Grace Winer & Friends Will Be FEELING WICKED On June 16 At 54 Below

Deborah Grace Winer wraps up the second season of her Classic American Songbook Series at Feinstein's/54 Below on Sunday, June 16th at 7:00pm and 9:30pm with FEELING WICKED: The Magical Side of the American Songbook featuring Jenn Gambatese (School of Rock,) Sydney James Harcourt (Hamilton,) Matthew Scott (An American in Paris) and Emily Skinner (The Cher Show.)

Written and hosted by Deborah Grace Winer, and in time for Father's Day, this celebration of Broadway's love affair with the magical and miraculous is directed by Mark Waldrop, with an all-star trio led by Mark Hummel (musical director and piano), with Dick Sarpola on bass and Ray Marchica, percussion.

The show features musical arrangements by the legendary John Oddo, and the evening is in special tribute to Oddo.

Ms. Winer said: ""Since the dawn of history, humans and great Broadway songwriters, have celebrated magic and the mysterious as a way for a little control over a chaotic world. In our current world, it's the perfect time for some magical thinking, and a great way to celebrate Father's Day.

We're also honored to make the evening a tribute to the great John Oddo, who left us very suddenly, and whose incredible arrangements are the centerpiece of this show."

Songs and shows include: "That Old Black Magic," "Witchcraft," Peter Pan, Wicked, Sondheim's Into the Woods, Cats, and more.

Shows are Sunday, June 16th at 7 PM and 9:30 PM at Feinsteins/54 Below, 254 West 54th Street, NYC. There is a $35-60 cover charge for each show, and a $25 food and beverage minimum. Premium seating is available for $75-$95. For reservations and information, visit https://54below.com/events/feeling-wicked/





