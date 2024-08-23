David Rhodes Celebrates The Golden Era Of Nightclubs at Don't Tell Mama on October 10th

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gather round the baby grand with David Rhodes and music director Tracy Stark for an evening of classic standards from the Golden Era of Nightclubs. Directed by Lennie Watts, David Rhode's SOIR NOIR/a nightclub confidential is making its New York debut October 10th at 7pm at Don't Tell Mama. After a sold out show at Provincetown's Crown and Anchor, Rhodes will be presenting SOIR NOIR for one night only in New York before taking the show across the pond to London and Berlin in 2025.

'Much of the greatest music of the 40's, 50's and 60's was first presented and developed around the piano at the private parties of New York and London's social elite,' says Rhodes, 'before being popularized by the great artists of the day in nightclubs around the world.' SOIR NOIR is a reimagining of one of those intimate evenings featuring the music of Cole Porter, Nat King Cole, Noel Coward and a roster of other artists from those formative decades. Join David, Tracy and guest artist Jake Oswell for a nostalgic soiree. Cocktail attire encouraged but not required.

