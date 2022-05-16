Danielle Wade, Nicholas Podany, Chris Medlin & More to Sing Harry Styles at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present 54 Sings Harry Styles on May 30th, 2022 at 9:30pm. Get ready for an unforgettable celebration of one of the music industry's most prolific stars with some of Broadway's hottest stars from Mean Girls, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Hadestown, Jagged Little Pill, and more!

Fresh off of the release of his third album Harry's House, the music of Grammy Award-winning artist Harry Styles comes to Feinstein's/54 Below for one night only! From "Sign of the Times" and "Kiwi" to "Adore You" and "Treat People with Kindness" join some of Broadway's best as we celebrate one of the most influential artists in the music industry today: Harry Styles.

The cast includes Danielle Wade (Mean Girls), Nicholas Podany (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Chris Medlin (Diana, Netflix's Sweet Magnolias), Jim Hogan (T3, Waitress), Morgan Dudley (Jagged Little Pill), Elliott Mattox (Beetlejuice), Jana Djenne Jackson (Little Shop of Horrors), Wren Rivera (Jagged Little Pill), Nathan Levy (Dear Evan Hansen), Jane Bruce (Jagged Little Pill), Yael Reich (Hadestown), Tasia Jungbauer (Moulin Rouge!), Mia Pinero (West Side Story), Dan Piering (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Sayo Oni (Hadestown), Chiara Trentalange (Girl from the North Country), and Natalie Powers (Fiddler on the Roof).

The concert is produced by Linnae Medeiros (54 Sings ABBA, 54 Sings Adele, Boy Bands vs. Girl Groups) and is music directed by Danny K. Bernstein.

54 Sings Harry Styles plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 30th at 9:30pm. There is a $35-$75 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins