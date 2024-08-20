DISTORTED DIZNEE Ends 12-Year Run at Laurie Beechman Theatre This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The long-running late night spectacle DISTORTED DIZNEE, which has been running for over 12 years, has announced its closing date. The final performance will be Friday, August 23 at 9:30pm at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside West Bank Cafe at 407 West 42nd Street -- at Ninth Avenue, accessible from the A,C,E,N,R,V,F,1,2 & 3 trains at 42nd Street). Tickets are $23 (plus a $25 food/drink minimum), available at www.SpinCycleNYC.com.

DISTORTED DIZNEE is an outrageous Las Vegas-style parody revue of some of America's most beloved animated classics. Come be Part of Our World as a troupe of fabulous drag queens takes you on a twisted -- and very adult -- journey, where Evil Queens become Mean Girls, Pocahontas is a proud mary, Tinkerbell is an applause junkie, a sleeping beauty has residual narcolepsy and a little mermaid yearns for the carnal benefits of being an anatomically correct woman. This 85-minute non-stop extravaganza features high-energy dance numbers, pop culture, comedy, dazzling costumes and lip-syncing "ladies"-- with a bit of Cher, Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, and Mariah Carey thrown in for good measure!

DISTORTED DIZNEE began in March 2012 (originally conceived by Daniel Logan who is no longer affiliated with the current production). It rapidly gained a cult following that spawned a slew of holiday themed "Distorted" shows. It also gave birth to the drag performance group Twizted Sisterz and a whole new series of Twizted productions. Current Twizted Sisterz include Bootsie Lefaris, Holly Dae, Fifi Dubois, Chicky Gorgina, Cherry Poppins, Inita D. and Androgyny. Past Distorted/Twizted performers include Brenda Dharling, Bob the Drag Queen, Chelsea Piers, Dallas DuBois, Holly Box-Springs, Kizha Carr, Monet X Change, Shenea DeDranke, Shuga Cain, Sutton Lee Seymour, Pixie Aventura and Tina Burner

