DEAR REYES MAGOS Concert to be Presented at The Green Room 42 in January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Green Room 42 will present the second concert by the newly launched production company Muy Muy Productions, titled Dear Reyes Magos, on January 5th at 7:00 p.m.

This vibrant concert celebrates the Latin tradition of Día de Reyes (Three Kings' Day), a festive occasion honoring the journey of the Three Wise Men to visit the newborn Jesus. Through a captivating mix of music, storytelling, and live performances, Dear Reyes Magos brings to life the timeless story of the Kings' pilgrimage, inviting audiences to experience the magic of this beloved holiday.

A heartfelt tribute to Latin America's rich cultural heritage, the concert embodies the warmth, joy, and unity that define the spirit of Día de Reyes. The evening will feature festive holiday songs and powerful performances, offering a unique opportunity to celebrate one of the most cherished holidays in Latin culture.

All proceeds from the event will benefit R.Evolución Latina, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering Latin and international performers in New York City that activates individual and collective human growth through artistic experiences for transformation and social change.

Founded by Bibi Sánchez, Frida Mancilla, and Celia Zaga, Muy Muy Productions is a non-profit organization created to spotlight the talent of International Artists living in New York City. With a deep belief in the power of art to transcend boundaries, the company curates unforgettable experiences that foster cultural exchange and unite people from all walks of life. Whether in singing, acting, dancing, writing, composing, or other artistic forms, Muy Muy Productions is dedicated to bringing exceptional creative works to life.

The concert will feature a dynamic cast of 17 artists from around the world, including Bibi Sánchez, Frida Mancilla, Sofía Barrionuevo, Jon Rodéz, Carla Costabile, Joseph C. Townsend, Glendaliris Torres Greaux, Tamarah Tucker Gonzalez, Kianna Batista, Kyle Morales, Angelika Anastasio, Angelika Menendez, Rodrigo Calderón, Yan Carlos Diaz, Annabell Mizrahi, Linda Sara, and Machiran, with Daniel Gutierrez serving as the Music Director.

Tickets are available starting at $21, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at https://shorturl.at/BMMux

Comments