DAYDREAM: A TRIBUTE TO THE LIFE OF JOHN HOGLUND Announced At Pangea

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Enjoy a special evening of music and memories in tribute to Cabaret reviewer, the late John Hoglund on September 27, 2023 at Pangea NYC.

John left his dear friend, Marcus Simeone , a wish list of performers he wanted to have sing. Marcus is joined by Musical Director, Tracy Stark and Sue Matsuki to produce this evening honoring their friend and Cabaret champion.

Lined up to perform are: Karen Akers, Tom Anderson, Maria Gentile, Lina Koutrakos, Jose Luis, Karen Mack, Sidney Myer, Ricky Ritzel, Marta Sanders, Jill Cohen Wilson and a few other surprises to be announced. Each performer will be brought to stage with their favorite review by John.

For over 30 years, John Hoglund has been a respected entertainment writer covering cabaret, jazz, theater and recordings. His writings have appeared in numerous outlets including the Bistro Bits column for Back Stage. John moderated seminars and forums for the International Cabaret Conference At Yale. He produced many celebrity fundraisers in NYC including one of the first benefits after 9/11: “HeartSong:The Heroes’ Concert” at The Bottom Line featuring 36 major stars. He co-produced “HeartSong2: The Heroes’ Concert” for Katrina victims at Symphony Space and “Miracle On 35th Street” with a star-studded lineup. Other fund raising efforts include the first benefits for Broadway Cares and God’s Love, We Deliver. John served on the Board of Directors of MAC for 12 years. He is well known for championing new and rising talents. He wrote for: Broadway World, Bistro Bits (Backstage), Broadway Stars, NiteLife Exchange, Cabaret Scenes and more.

$25

Hosted by: Marcus Simeone & Sue Matsuki

Musical Director: Tracy Stark

All Sales are Final. No Refunds

There is a $20 minimum per person (food or beverage).

Tickets online are $25. Tickets at the door, if available, are $30 (Cash Only).

The house opens at 6:00pm for food and beverage service.

Please join us for dinner. Seating is first come first served.

Comments