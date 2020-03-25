DANNY MARIN IS MEDIOCRE AT BEST Returns to The Green Room 42 in September

Danny Marin's 2x Broadway World Cabaret Award nominated show* is back at The Green Room 42 on September 2 at 7pm.

Written and Produced by Danny Marin

Music Directed by Rodney Bush

Directed by Cat Rubenis-Stevens

Kick back and relax, with no food/drink minimum, as Danny gets shady AF - or have a cocktail if you're honestly worried you'll be the topic. *shrugs*Prepare for a fun night full of laughs, new songs, real stories, and the "Real Housewives." Nothing's off limits for this "mediocre" night!

Danny Marin is a native of Southern California and makes minimum wage performing in NYC. His solo cabaret debut at Feinstein's/ 54 Below was met with rave reviews which lead him to a BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award nomination! He was recently seen as "James" in HBO's Mrs. Fletcher, Bravo TV's The Real Housewives of New York and on stage in Off-Broadway's Naked Boys Singing! When he's not on stage he produces shows around the country with credits including Jay Armstrong Johnson's annual Halloween extravaganza "I Put A Spell On You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters", "Burning Man: The Musical" and Season 1 + 2 of "An Evening With... Series." Danny is also writing a television pilot loosely based off his life as an assistant to the stars called "Vaguely Relatable." At the age of 23, he founded his company Daniel Alexander Co. "A Broadway Assistant Agency" and now works with some of Broadway's biggest names! www.itsdannymarin.com @itsdannymarin





