Cult Hit DISTORTED DIZNEE Adds Special Weekday Performance

The Laurie Beechman Theater continues its reign as The Happiest Place on Earth as DISTORTED DIZNEE continues its 10-year run with a special weekday summer performance on Thursday, August 18 at 9pm.

Presented by Twizted Sisterz, this non-stop, high-energy, late-night cult hit parody of beloved pop culture princesses and villains usually performs on Fridays at 10pm except for this special performance.

Often imitated, but never duplicated, DISTORTED DIZNEE is an outrageous Las Vegas-style parody revue featuring some of America's most beloved animated classics. Come be Part of Our World as a troupe of fabulous drag queens takes you on a twisted -- and very adult -- journey, where Evil Queens become Mean Girls, Pocahontas is a proud mary, and a little mermaid yearns for the carnal benefits of being an anatomically correct woman. This 75-minute non-stop extravaganza features high-energy dance numbers, pop culture, comedy, dazzling costumes and lip-syncing "ladies"-- with a bit of Cher, Patti LuPone, Idina Menzel, Precious, and Rihanna thrown in for good measure.

DISTORTED DIZNEE began in March 2012 (originally conceived by Daniel Logan who is no longer affiliated with the current production of Distorted Diznee). It rapidly gained a cult following that spawned a slew of holiday themed "Distorted" shows. It also gave birth to the drag performance group Twizted Sisterz and a whole new series of Twizted productions. Current Twizted Sisterz include Bootsie Lefaris, Brenda Dharling, Holly Dae, and Fifi Dubois. Past Distorted/Twizted performers include Bob the Drag Queen, Chelsea Piers, Dallas DuBois, Holly Box-Springs, Kizha Carr, Monet X Change, Shenea DeDranke, Shuga Cain, Sutton Lee Seymour, Pixie Aventura and Tina Burner - several of whom have gone on to become stars of the RuPaul's Drag Race universe.

DISTORTED DIZNEE runs Thursday, August 18 at 9pm followed by select Fridays at 10pm. The Laurie Beechman Theater is located inside West Bank Cafe at 407 West 42nd Street -- at Ninth Avenue, accessible from the A,C,E,N,R,V,F,1,2 & 3 trains at 42nd Street). Tickets are $22 (plus a $20 food/drink minimum). To purchase tickets, call 212-352-3101 or visit www.SpinCycleNYC.com.