Craig Bierko, Len Cariou, Penny Fuller & More to Appear in BACKSTAGE BABBLE LIVE at 54 Below

54 Below will present the return of Backstage Babble Live! on Monday, July 7 at 7:00 p.m. The live edition of Charles Kirsch’s hit podcast returns by popular demand, featuring a cast of Broadway favorites performing songs from their past roles and sharing stories from decades onstage.

The lineup includes Tony nominee Craig Bierko (The Music Man), Tony winner Len Cariou (Sweeney Todd), Tony nominee Penny Fuller (Applause), Karen Akers (Nine), Lane Bradbury (Gypsy), Jim Brochu (Zero Hour), Meg Bussert (Brigadoon), Sara Gettelfinger (Water for Elephants), Annie Golden (Xanadu), Simon Jones (Trouble in Mind), Janine LaManna (Seussical), Sally Murphy (Carousel), Steve Ross (Present Laughter), and Anna Zavelson (The Light in the Piazza). The concert will be accompanied by musical director Michael Lavine.

The evening is based on Kirsch’s podcast Backstage Babble, which has featured over 240 interviews with Broadway legends including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Joel Grey, Chita Rivera, and Carol Burnett. At just 17 years old, Kirsch is the youngest voting member of the Drama Desk and has hosted events at 54 Below, BroadwayCon, Theater Row, and The Drama Book Shop.

Backstage Babble Live! will be presented at 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 7 at 7:00 p.m. Cover charges range from $51–$62, with premium seating at $100.50. A livestream option will also be available.

