Constanza Soto Debuts Solo Show FROM CHILE WITH SOUL at The Green Room 42

Chilean performer Constanza Soto will make her debut at The Green Room 42 with her one-woman show, From Chile with Soul: Sassy, Smooth & Unstoppable, on Sunday, January 26th at 9:30 PM.

This intimate performance promises a mix of popular Latin ballads, jazz standards, and soulful R&B classics, all delivered with Soto's raw emotion and undeniable charm. Backed only by a piano, the evening will focus on the pure connection between artist and audience, creating a magical experience like no other.

"I want the music to do the talking, to let every note and every lyric take you on a journey" says Soto.

Constanza Soto, a Chilean-born singer and lyricist, has been honing her craft for over a decade. She first discovered her passion for music at just seven years old, singing for her school, but it wasn't until 2014 that she fully embraced her calling by attending music school. Since then, she has dedicated her life to developing her unique sound, blending Latin rhythms with jazz, R&B, and soul. A 2022 graduate of the American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA), Constanza has quickly become a standout in New York City's cabaret scene. Living in NYC since June 2021, she continues to captivate audiences with her electrifying stage presence.

Soto will be joined by Music Director and Multi-Instrumentalist Will Altman, a BFA Jazz graduate from The New School who will be accompanying her on piano.

Alongside her interpretations of timeless classics, Soto is set to debut original works. Rooted in her Latin heritage and infused with jazz, R&B, and soul, Soto's artistry explores themes of identity, culture, and emotional resilience, making her performances deeply resonant and wholly unique.

Tickets for From Chile with Soul: Sassy, Smooth & Unstoppable start at just $21.75 (+fees) and can be purchased both online and in person. For a limited time, attendees can enjoy 20% off tickets using the discount code SASSY20.

