Concert: A Night Of Musical Theater By Riley Thomas, “Working Title”, To Play The Triad

Writer/Composer Riley Thomas will be hosting a night of original musical theater this Wednesday, June 12th, 7:00pm, at The Triad Theater, featuring material from both his award-winning collection of staged works, and a series of all-new musicals set for release in the upcoming year. "It's important to challenge audience perspective," says Thomas. "These are the stories that are often overlooked in favor of glitz, glamour, and fluff."

It's called "Working Title", and joining him to celebrate the heart, grit, and determination required to make something new are some of Broadway's finest talents including Denisha Ballew (Porgy and Bess), Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen, Tuck Everlasting), Liam Pearce (How to Dance in Ohio), Mariand Torres (Lempicka, Hadestown, Wicked), and Nikisha Williams (Hamilton, The Color Purple). Rounding out the cast are Davina Faust, Katie LaMark, Erin Maya, Viet Vo, Anita Welch and Gretchen Wylder. Casting by Zachary Spiegel, CSA.

"Working Title" is sure to reach contemporary musical theater lovers. Thomas's pop/rock sensibility is dynamic, but distinct in its sound and style, unifying a collection of songs pulled from multiple, separate works. The contexts for each of his featured musicals range from epically large to universally familiar, and while audiences will enjoy the variety, they will also come to understand the most signifying characteristic of Thomas's work: honesty, and an unflinching exploration of complexity in the search for common ground. For that reason, "Working Title" is for everyone.

Riley Thomas is an adopted autistic queer mestizo writer/composer based in NYC. His movie musical "Stuck" starring Giancarlo Esposito, Amy Madigan, and Ashanti played in theaters nationwide in 2019. He composed for the MS Phoenix Rising podcast with Playwrights Horizons. His musicals have accumulated 7 accolades at the New York Musical Theatre Festival (NYMF) including recognitions for book, music, and lyrics. His short films "Trigger" and "Beast or Raven" have played in festivals all over the world, with each earning at least one Audience Choice or Best Short Film award. He is a member of ASCAP and the Dramatists Guild. @rileythomaswriter

Accompanying Riley in the band will be Drew Cooper, Lloyd Kikoler, Asaf Nisim, and JD Smurthwaite.

"Working Title" will be at The Triad Theater (158 W. 72nd St.)

Wednesday, June 12th, at 7:00pm

75 minutes

Also available to stream, or access on demand.

Click here for tickets.

$20 General Admission

$20 Live Stream

$30 On Demand

