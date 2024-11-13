Club Cumming To Presesnt Act Two of Paul Iacono and Mark Kudisch's Unauthorized Batman Parody GOTHAM ROGUES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Club Cumming will present the first public staged reading of Paul Iacono and Marc Kudisch's new second act of their Unauthorized Batman Parody Musical, GOTHAM ROGUES (formerly ALMOST GOT ‘EM!), for one night only on Thursday, December 12th at 8:00 PM. The musical is directed by Rachel Klein (High Priest, The Gospel According to Heather, Grindr: The Opera).

The cast includes: Marc Kudisch (The Joker), Alison Fraser (Poison Ivy), Taylor Trensch (The Penguin/Nightwing), Terence Archie (Two-Face), Bill Sage (Batman), Alexa Xioufaridou Moster (Harley Quinn), Doug Platt (Mr. Freeze/Commissioner Gordon), Barrett Leddy (The Mad Hatter/Chief O'Hara), and Paul Iacono (The Riddler). The event features Music Direction & Arrangements by Peter Saxe.

In act two of GOTHAM ROGUES, the trial of Batman unfolds with dramatic testimonies from Gotham's notorious villains, each revealing their complex relationships with the Dark Knight. As secrets are exposed and alliances tested, the courtroom drama escalates into a showdown that will decide the fate of Gotham City.

Comments