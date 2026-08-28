Claybourne Elder, Britani Bateman, Charles Busch and More to Perform at 54 Below in September

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Next month, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Britani Bateman with Lagoona Bloo, Claybourne Elder, Charles Busch, Ute Lemper, Linda Eder, Orfeh, and Jeanna de Waal

Frank Sinatra: THE CONCERT! –SEPTEMBER 1 AT 7PM

A Special Night of Sinatra Classics!

After producing nearly 100 different Sinatra shows, Scott Siegel knows which great Sinatra songs thrilled the most, which performers sang them the best, what audiences most want to hear. That’s what his Frank Sinatra: The Concert! will deliver! This will be the ultimate tribute to Ol’ Blue Eyes, performed with all the love, passion, and style that his sensational cast of Broadway, opera, concert, and nightclub stars will bring to the 54 Below stage.

Scott Siegel, the producer, director, writer, and host of* Frank Sinatra: The Concert *created nearly 100 Sinatra concerts for 54 Below and other venues around the country. In addition, he has created more than 600 major concerts all over the world, including producing, directing, and writing shows for Michael Feinstein.

Music direction by Isaac Harlan. Featuring Pete Caldera, 4x Grammy winner John Easterlin, Tommy Ferolano, Ben George, Kylie Heyman, Garrison Hunt, and Ben Jones. $63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

HAYLEY TRAPP: THE BUBBLING CABARET –SEPTEMBER 1 AT 9:30PM

Making her 54 Below debut,** Hayley Trapp **presents **The Bubbling Cabaret an evening to honor the legacy of Charlie Trapp. At 20 years old and just 4 months before moving to NYC to pursue a career in musical theatre, Hayley suddenly lost her 17 year old brother. Expect a night of touching songs, Charlie’s poetry, and uplifting memories of his life. Joined by the solo artist and wildly talented musical director, Jackson Trapp, the evening will be a tribute to the strength of the sibling bond. The audience can expect heartfelt songs from Sade, Sondheim, Lianne La Havas, Cage the Elephant, and more! Remembering their creative and unique little brother, Hayley and the Trapp family ensemble hopes to shine a light on the importance of connecting with ourselves and others on the first day of National Suicide Prevention Month.

A portion of the show’s proceeds will benefit teen mental health resources through a donation to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. $41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Britani Bateman: WHAT ABOUT ME? FEAT. Lagoona Bloo – SEPTEMBER 2 AT 7PM

Ting ting ting – an announcement: after two sold out evenings last December, Britani Bateman is returning to 54 Below! Straight from Salt Lake City, join Britani as she takes center stage in an unforgettable evening that marks her bold next chapter: cabaret star. For three nights only, this “friendly” high body count haired actress and vocal powerhouse will trade the drama of the screen for the intimacy of New York City’s most legendary cabaret room.

Expect dazzling vocals, dream roles brought to life, surprise guest appearances, some more announcements (plus maybe a reveal or two) as Britani shows the world exactly why everyone’s asking “What about her?”

Joined by special guest Glam Award winner Lagoona Bloo. Created by Christophe Desorbay. Music direction by Steven Jamail. Co-choreographed by Betty Weinberger and Brayden Newby. Produced by Christophe Desorbay and Emily Currie. $135 cover charge (includes $15 in fees). $198 premium seating (includes $18 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LUCAS BELTRAN: FABULOUS PLACES! – SEPTEMBER 2 AT 9:30PM

Lucas Beltran (“The Voice”) brings a dazzling international celebration of music, culture, and adventure to 54 Below in Fabulous Places!, a special 21st birthday celebratory journey across the globe through song. The night will feature timeless classics alongside hidden gems from countries such as Perú, France, Italy, Brazil, and many more. The evening unfolds like a musical safari, backed by a thrilling quintet of world class musicians and their distinctive instruments that define each culture. What’s more, in the pursuit of total authenticity, performances will feature multiple languages and instruments unique to their culture. So fasten your seatbelts, and strap in for the voyage to Fabulous Places!

Joined by Matt Davis on guitar, Doug Drews on bass, David Graves on piano/accordion, Oliver Mayman on vibraphone, and Jerry Tannenbaum on drums. $41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SPAMILTON: AN AMERICAN PARODY 10TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT – SEPTEMBER 3 AT 7PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for a joyous evening celebrating the 10th anniversary of the hit Off-Broadway musical Spamilton, that The New York Times called, “smart, silly and convulsively funny!” After winning multiple awards, Spamilton has been touring the country ever since. Lin Manuel Miranda, the subject of this beloved spoof (of you know what), posted that he “laughed his brains out!”

Created and written by Tony®Award winner **Gerard Alessandrini **and co-directed with Gerry McIntyre, *Spamilton *includes inside out versions of many of the hit songs from *Hamilton *as well as classic Broadway spoofs from the likes of Sondheim, Rodgers & Hammerstein, and Lerner & Loewe. The cast for this concert version will include Broadway veterans and dazzling young talent that will blow the roof off of 54 Below!

Piano by Nick Stamatakis. Produced by **John Freedson **and David Zippel. Featuring Kristina Asriyan, Glenn Bassett, Jorge Blakely, Jason Denton, Justin Parker, Christine Pedi, and Miles Davis Tillman. $63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CHERRY BOMB: A REDHEAD CABARET – SEPTEMBER 3 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

**Sydney Ciencin **and Piper Redford, along with a fiery ensemble of Broadways redheads and rising musical theatre gingers, are excited to present Cherry Bomb: A Redhead Cabaret, a celebration of what makes us redheads so unique; our spunk, our determination, and our hair of course!

Directed and produced by Sydney Ciencin and Piper Redford, Cherry Bomb is a night of loving everything that makes these performers who they are, not just the blessing that is their distinctive locks. They are elated to bring together a group of passionate performers to 54 Below, singing iconic redhead songs from the musical theatre catalog, as well as some dynamic and powerful numbers!

A portion of the proceeds will go to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, supporting fellow performers everywhere and their iconic red buckets go with these performers’ unmissable red hair!

Don’t miss Cherry Bomb: A Redhead Cabaret, a true celebration of redheads with legendary songs, powerhouse voices, and a confidence in what makes us unique!

Featuring Molly Blackburn, Sydney Ciencin, Sam Corry, Rylynn Davis, Sydney Dotson, Jessa Kate Driscoll, Annika Jonker, Emma Kopec, Liz Leclerc, Megan Ludwig, Lola Matos, Aidan McCracken, JJ McDonough, Maeve McNeal, Emily Frances Patrick, Elo Paulorinne, Daniel Poulos, Juliette Redden, Piper Redford, Eleanor Rowley, Ellis Stephens, Savannah Trotter, Vivian Waye, Paige Weir, and Millie Yocum Surfas.

Accompanied by Richard Blumenthal. $41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MURDER AT THE GATES BY Steven Sater AND James Bourne CONCERT – SEPTEMBER 4 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Songs from the new teen murder-mystery musical Murder at the Gates, by Steven Sater (Spring Awakening) and James Bourne (Busted, “Year 3000”), will be presented at 54 Below in a one-night-only concert celebration. A powerhouse young cast (featuring special guests straight from Broadway) brings the show’s electrifying pop/rock score to life. Join the party and be among the first to experience this exciting new musical.

Featuring Tony Award® winner Matt Doyle, Morgan Dudley, Diego Enrico, Emersyn Hunt, Jake James, Julian Lerner, London Mays, Echo Deva Picone, Jack Roden, and Gretchen Shope. $63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $107.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JEKYLL & HYDE: IN CONCERT! FEAT. Christiane Noll & MORE – SEPTEMBER 5 AT 7PM

The first Broadway musical to have inspired a cult following so intensely fanatical that they had their own title: “The Jekkies.” And they had good reason to love this show with such ferocious devotion. It opened in 1997 and ran for four years, making a matinee idol out of its male lead, Robert Cuccioli, and launching a brilliant concert career for its female star, Linda Eder.

The concert version of this much-beloved show will burst upon the 54 Below stage to once again give glory to this thrilling Frank Wildhorn music and stirring lyrics by Wildhorn, Steve Cuden, and the legendary Leslie Bricusse. This special concert event will once again shine a light on one of Broadway’s most famous cult musical scores with songs like “This is the Moment,” “Someone Like You,” “Once Upon a Dream,” “A New Life,” and so many more!

Jekyll & Hyde: In Concert! will star today’s great Broadway stars, handpicked by NYC’s legendary impresario, Scott Siegel, who will be producing, directing, and hosting this much-anticipated show. And who better to do this than Mr. Siegel, who has previously brought Wildhorn’s The Scarlet Pimpernel: In Concert to 54 Below with such smashing success. Siegel is the producer of more than 600 major concert events all over the world, including producing, directing, and writing shows for Michael Feinstein.

This is the moment to get tickets for Jekyll & Hyde: In Concert! and witness this score come to life again! Don’t miss it! Music direction by Greg Pliska. Featuring Ben Jones, original *Jekyll & Hyde *star, Tony® nominee Christiane Noll, and Diane Phelan. $69 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $113 premium seating (includes $13 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – SEPTEMBER 5 & 19TH AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget…

Music direction by Michael Lavine on Sep 5. The performance on Sep 5 will feature Melanie Puente Ervin, Paul J. Hernandez, Garrison Hunt, Ben Jones, Kendra Foster McBride, and Michael Winther.

The performance on Sep 19 will feature Gabrielle Baker, Elizabeth Bedley, Ethan Hardy Benson, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, Philippa Lynas, and more stars to be announced! $58 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Leah Crocetto AND Michael Kirk Lane: TOGETHER AGAIN – SEPTEMBER 6 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Grammy Award-winning American soprano Leah Crocetto and renowned cabaret artist **Michael Kirk Lane **reunite on stage for their first full show together since college (more years ago than they’d like to admit). The New York Times has described her as possessing an “agile coloratura technique and a feeling for the Italianate style… with warmth, full penetrating sound and tenderness.” Cabaret Scenes Magazine has called his work “Musical Comedy Heaven.” Together they are two old friend who are finally reuniting in song.

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 DIVA OFF: YOU KNOW THESE DIVAS! – SEPTEMBER 6 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us at 54 Below for a hilariously self-indulgent evening with 54 Diva Off: You Know These Divas! Celebrate Broadway’s most dazzling, dramatic, and delightfully egotistical divas as an all-star cast takes on iconic roles like Dee Dee Allen, King George III, and Regina George. Produced by Jolie Lubar and **Chloe Kelly **with music direction by Aidan S. Wells, this one-night-only event dives into the minds of theatre’s most flamboyant and fabulous personalities—because who else matters?

Featuring Madyson Bolton, Lucas Brown, Landry Champlin, Grace Fluharty, Mia Goodman, Olivia Hardy,** Clair Rachel Howell**,** Hailey Hyde**, Chloe Kelly,** Dillon Klena**,** Brendan Knox**, Jolie Lubar, Emerson J. McAlister, Johanna Moise, Hayden Poe, Rachel Revellese, Christopher James Tamayo, and Joseph Thor.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS Lin-Manuel Miranda: VOLUME 4 – SEPTEMBER 7 AT 7PM

Lin-Manuel Miranda will not appear at this performance

Back by popular demand! Join us for 54 Sings Lin-Manuel Miranda as we sing through the beloved composer’s extensive repertoire from stage to screen and beyond! Lin-Manuel Miranda has revolutionized theatre since the late 2000s. Tonight, we pay homage and tribute to this iconic composer from In The Heights to Hamilton, from his work with Disney to some of his newest songs! Produced by Noah Simau. Music direction by Joshua Turchin. Co-produced by Dave D’aranjo.

Featuring Solymar Baxter, Jeffrey Cornelius, Giselle Gutierrez, Joseph Morell, Michaela Jill Murphy, Ellistaire Perry, Kay Sibal, Camelia Elías Sierra, Noah Simau, Vinny Supp, Christopher James Tamayo, Bekah Zornosa,** **and more stars to be announced!

Joined by Dave D’aranjo on bass,** Peter Douskalis** on guitar, Ryan McCausland on drums, and Joshua Turchin on keys. $63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102.50 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Claybourne Elder: CAN I TELL YOU SOMETHING? – SEPTEMBER 8 & 9 AT 7PM

Claybourne Elder has spent years telling stories onstage. This time, he’s trying to tell the ones he usually leaves out.

In his new show, Elder returns to 54 Below for an evening that’s looser, more candid, and perhaps a little more spontaneous than his previous appearances.

Known for performances that combine deeply felt singing with an irreverent sense of humor, Elder has a habit of turning a cabaret into something closer to a very funny late-night conversation with someone who has accidentally started telling you the truth. Expect Broadway and Sondheim, unexpected pop songs, stories from onstage and backstage, and whatever else he decides he’s willing to admit by the time the lights come up.

Come for an intimate evening with Claybourne Elder that is part concert, part storytelling, and part oversharing among friends. After all, you’re not going to tell anyone, right?

Claybourne Elder is a Grammy, Screen Actors Guild Award, Drama Desk, and Lucille Lortel nominee. He played John Adams on the first three seasons of HBO’s hit series “The Gilded Age” and was most recently seen on Broadway in the Tony Award®-winning revival of* Company* starring Patti LuPone. He is known for his performances on Broadway in Bonnie and Clyde, Sunday in the Park with George, Torch Song, and Sondheim on Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl. Other New York performances include Jackie in Wild Party at New York City Center, Hollis in Sondheim’s Road Show, *Strike Up the Band *at Carnegie Hall, Do I Hear A Waltz at New York City Center, and Allegro at Classic Stage.

Recently he launched an initiative called City of Strangers to provide free tickets to Broadway shows for people who might not have the means. They have given away over 3,000 tickets and have gained unexpected attention nationally, being featured on “This American Life,” CBS “This Morning” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” @claybourneelder

$74.50 cover charge (includes $9.50 in fees). $118.50 premium seating (includes $13.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE FROM NEW YORK… IT’S A CABARET! – SEPTEMBER 8 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

New York’s hottest club is 54 Below! Join us in singing the best of “Saturday Night Live” as we approach the premiere of their 52nd season. Produced by Lauren Riddle and **Lauren Biedron **of LxL Productions, with music direction by Aidan S. Wells, come ready to hear your favorites, including “Dick in a Box,” “I’m Just Pete,” “The Chanukah Song,” “I Just Had Sex,” and “Welcome to Hell.” Don’t be a Debby Downer and get your tickets now…. and don’t worry, there will be more cowbells!

LxL Productions is a New York City–based production and events company committed to advancing the careers of emerging musical theatre artists and musicians by providing accessible, high-quality performance opportunities that amplify new voices and introduce innovative work to the New York City theater space.

Featuring** Olivia Brice**, Mackenzie Cavagnaro, Ellie Falanga, Broderik Finken, Vicky Fleisch, Nate Frison, Fernando Zermeño Garavito, Alison Hagen, Anya Maier, Augustine Maiorino, Lauren Manna, Brooklyn Mauch, Hayden Poe, Mitchell Reed, Natalie Steele, and Jayson Lindsey Williams.

$52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $63.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lindsay Mendez AND Ryan Scott Oliver’S ACTOR THERAPY – SEPTEMBER 9 AT 9:30PM

ACTOR THERAPY is back at 54 Below! Brought to you by award-winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver (35mm, Jasper in Deadland) and Tony Award® winning Broadway actress **Lindsay Mendez **(Merrily We Roll Along, Carousel, Significant Other, Wicked), ACTOR THERAPY is a series of masterclasses for performers looking to improve their auditions, build a better book, and expand their understanding of what it means to be an actor and song interpreter in New York today.

Hosted by Mathieu Armada with musical director Jason Wetzel at the piano. Featuring Sage Zayda Albert, Carly Ameling, Maura Dempsey, Josie Dring, Emily Estep, Elena Reyes Farias, Nicole Fluegge, Abby Glass, Parker Godnai, Danielle Victoria Kaigler, Katie Kallay, Andy Kear, Azaria Imani McCants, Julie McConnell, Erin Stapleton Mendez, Jessica Orelus, Maxwell Parmelee, Rachel Colleen Robins, Emma Rogers, Daniel Stanley, Grace Suarez, Ari Sussman, Marian van Noppen, and Kseniya Yumasheva.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

David Rasche: HALF AN EVENING WITH David Rasche – SEPTEMBER 10 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

“Marvelously recent” – New York Thames

“The gall!” – Houston Star-Post-Gazette-Advocate and Daily Bugle

David Rasche, star of HBO’s “Succession” and ABC’s “Sledge Hammer!” is pleased to return to 54 Below for his second performance at this legendary club, in a delightful evening of painful memories and personal insults that are tied together with a collection of original songs that he originally wrote himself and were written by him originally. Some of these songs have never before been sung in public, perhaps for good reason. Some are love songs, some comedic, some are bittersweet, some just bitter. He is not above a cheap joke, and nothing is beneath him. Songs will include the bossa nova favorite “Sand Up in My Crack,” the enchanting jazz waltz, “I Wish I Was Married to Your Wife,” the historic actor/prison/chaingang song, “Never Going to Work Again,” and not many more. The songs are musical, and short enough to accommodate the most limited attention span. Someone else will be playing the piano, so don’t worry. This show will be just long enough that exactly when you are thinking, “It’s time to go,” the last song will be finishing and your coat will be waiting for you at the door. “Thank God, David Rasche is finally doing a show,“ someone might have said, maybe. It’s a performance you will be happy to have seen.

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SAPPHIC SEPTEMBER – SEPTEMBER 10 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Calling all girls, gals, and nonbinary pals! Audrey III Productions is taking over 54 Below with Sapphic September! Why should we stick to celebrating in the summer, when everyone knows fall is the time to U-Haul? Join in on the fun of new and upcoming local queer artists singing your favorite lesbian anthems on the radio!

To quote the wise words of Billy on the Street: “LET’S GO LESBIANS!”

Produced by Audrey Latt – she/they (Bone Wars at The Players Theater).

Featuring Stephanie Austin, Madyson Bolton, Amelia Diaz, Shae Duggan, Lauren Farrow, Frankie Found, Qawiyya Haqq, Ash Hood, Call Me Katie, Esme Mitchell, Lav Raman, Serendipity, Lucy Stearns, Izzy Vilardi Tedora, Sophie Joan Tyler, Katie Voorhees, Danielle Vuono, and Alexandra Zografos.

Also joined by Liberty Ashe (she/her) on piano, Sarah Beth Palmer (she/her) on drums, and Talia Rose (she/her) on guitar. $41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Charles Busch SINGS Johnny Mercer – SEPTEMBER 11 & 12 AT 7PM

Tony Award® nominated actor, playwright, and cabaret entertainer **Charles Busch **(The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife, Die, Mommie, Die, Psycho Beach Party) returns with a new show of songs written by Great American Songbook legend Johnny Mercer. A two-time MAC Award winner and Bistro Award honoree, Charles has created a unique place in the cabaret world as a sensitive musical interpreter and as a hilarious and touching teller of tales. With music direction by Jono Mainelli, this evening will include some of Mercer’s most beloved songs, like “Moon River” and “On The Atchison, Topeka, and the Santa Fe” alongside several lesser known Mercer gems.

$74.50 cover charge (includes $9.50 in fees). $124 premium seating (includes $14 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DIXIE KRYSTALS: MY FAVORITE THINGS – SEPTEMBER 11 AT 9:30PM

Dixie Krystals presents My Favorite Things, a glitter-drenched spectacle where powerhouse vocals meet playful storytelling and a wink of sass. She will sing some beloved Broadway gems and contemporary hits putting her own personal spin with heart, humor and high notes!

This show is campy comedy where every moment feels deliciously over the top!

Dixie Krystals has been dazzling audiences for 27 years. She grew up the small town in Pennsylvania and always dreamed of having her name in lights. See where that got her?! You can catch Dixie on MAX in “Generation Drag” (34TH Annual GLAAD Award nominee, Outstanding Reality) and “Camp Wannakiki” Season 5 on OutTV.

Her live vocals and tremendous comedic talents is undeniable! She was trained in musical theatre and has worked for Walt Disney World, Princess Cruise Lines, Busch Gardens and various regional theatres. Dixie has had the honor of working with Virgin Voyages onboard as The Diva and recently launched the newest lady ship, Brilliant Lady.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

QUEEN DIVA- STRENGTH OF A WOMAN: A Phyllis Hyman TRIBUTE – SEPTEMBER 12 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Queen Diva, the exceptional five-octave vocalist and 2026 Rhythm and Blues Preservation Society Ambassador, makes her highly anticipated return to 54 Below this September for Suicide Prevention Month. Honoring the outstanding musical legacy of Phyllis Hyman, Queen Diva brings her deeply moving, family-approved Off-Broadway hit, Strength of a Woman: A Phyllis Hyman Tribute, back to the stage to raise vital mental health awareness.

Selections include a vibrant journey through Hyman’s diverse catalog from “You Know How To Love Me” to “A Train” from Broadway’s Sophisticated Ladies, featuring her most beloved jazz, pop, R&B, and Broadway anthems. Blending her soaring voice with a profound dedication to preserving Black music culture, this celebrated artist steps into the spotlight to offer a powerful evening of healing, closure, and unforgettable soul.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Ben Franklin IN PARIS: A REVOLUTIONARY MUSICAL IN CONCERT CELEBRATING THE 250TH ANNIVERSARY OF AMERICA’S INDEPENDENCE – SEPTEMBER 13 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

“Half the Battle is learning to smile”, and audiences are sure to be smiling when 54 Below presents Ben Franklin In Paris: A Revolutionary Musical in Concert Celebrating the 250th Anniversary of America’s Independence, marking the first time this historic musical will be presented on a New York stage since the original 1964-65 Broadway production. What better way to celebrate the 2026 semiquincentennial of the birth of our nation than with “The First American,” Benjamin Franklin?

It’s 1776, the colonies are in peril of losing the Revolutionary War, and America’s First Diplomat is dispatched to Paris to convince King Louis VI to enter into a military alliance with the colonies. In this fanciful retelling of that historic journey, Ben and his grandson, Temple, find adventure, romance, intrigue, spies, and songs of inspiration (“Half the Battle”), wit (“I Invented Myself,” “God Bless the Human Elbow”), wisdom (“Look for Small Pleasures”), and love (“To Be Alone With You”), with lyrics by Sidney Michaels and music by Mark Sandrich, Jr., with additional songs by Jerry Herman.

Produced, conceived, directed, and hosted by Tony Award® nominee Walter Willison, with a cast of Broadway stalwarts and fresh new faces. Music direction by James Woods. Associate direction by Jo Anna Rush and costume coordination by Mitchell Bloom.

Featuring Tony Award nominee** Walter Willison**, Bistro Award winner** Ann Kittredge**, Keith Crowningshield,

Tony Award nominee** Timothy Jerome**, Keaton Miller, Zoë Parrish, Ron Spivak, Melinda Hopkins, and Sheila Wormer.

Ben Franklin In Paris is represented by Concord Theatricals. $69 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $107.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

5FOR YOU PAGE: A NIGHT OF VIRAL MOMENTS! – SEPTEMBER 13 AT 9:30PM

From the For You Page to the stage, Hayley Sutton and** Makaila Anderson**—alongside a lineup of today’s most influential musical theatre content creators—invite you to experience 5For (Fifty Four) You Page, a high-energy live event designed for 54 Below’s digitally savvy and theatre-loving audience.

Directed and produced by Sutton and Anderson, 5For You Page brings together creators ranging from newly viral sensations to performers with hundreds of thousands of followers, transforming the content audiences know and love online into a dynamic, in-person cabaret experience. The evening features live performances inspired by viral moments, including Echo Picone’s breakout rendition of “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter, Lynn Boyaji’s “BFA Belts” with Kailyn Fetterman, and additional exclusive collaborations created specifically for the stage. It will also feature some up and coming influencers such as** Kate Morton** and Kailyn Fetterman, and how to navigate the online world. Beyond the performances, audiences will gain insight into each creator’s journey and how viral moments translate into sustainable artistry and professional growth. Music direction by Joshua Turchin.

Featuring Makaila Anderson, Brayden Bambino, Lynn Boyaji,** Grace Conrad**,** Brett Evans**, Gavin Evanson,** Kailyn Fetterman**, Emersyn Hunt, Sean McManus, Kate Morton, Echo Deva Picone, Lucy Rhoades, Lizzy Ricks, Lily Schantz,** Hayley Sutton**,** Lexis Trechak**, Joshua Turchin, and Lauren Velasco.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

WRITE OUT LOUD: FROM CONTEST TO CONCERT VOLUME 8 – SEPTEMBER 14 AT 7PM

Write Out Loud is back for its EIGHTH installment at 54 Below! This annual celebration of new musical theatre writers is hosted by Taylor Louderman (Tony Award® nominee, Mean Girls), and produced by the Write Out Loud team — Sarah Glugatch, Hannah Kloepfer, and Josh Collopy. The evening is music directed by Alex “Goldie” Golden.

Featuring Maria Andreoli, Daniel Arana, Ohad Ashkenazi, Carolyn Bacon, Gabriela Carrillo, Emielyn Das, Jasmine Forsberg, Sam Foti, Willow Sage Hart, Krystal Hernandez, Mary Kate Morrissey, Salma Qarnain, Amelia Prochaska, Nora Schell, Kay Sibal, Kuhoo Verma, and Teddy Wilson Jr..

Band includes Alex “Goldie” Golden, Alan Stevens Hewitt, Skyler Fortgang, and Chris Peters.

This year’s winners and finalists include: Harrison Lewis & EmielynDas, David Mallamud & Janine Robledo, Madeline Sclichter, Brooke di Spirito & Caitlin Thomas, Ryan Jacobs, Meira Marom & Yael Karoly, Lynn An, Maria Andreoli & Emmalee Kidwell, Robert Poole & Jacob Fjeldheim, Ohad Ashkenazi, Carolyn Bacon, Vaheed Talebian & Faiza Alex Manaa, and Alanya Bridge.

Past Write Out Loud winners include: Joriah Kwamé, Ethan Carlson, Matt Copley, Taylor Fagins, Chloe Geller, Anna M Johnson, Natalie Myrick, Alexander Sage Oyen, Kailey Marshall, Matthew Peña, Emmet Smith, Indy Angel, Brandon Michael Lowden, Kat Siciliano, Mackenzie Szabo, Elyza Tuan, Veronica Mansour, abs wilson, Callum Shannon, Kat O’Sullivan, Delaney Guyer, Kenny Youch, Will Shishmanian, Brooke Trumm, Wren Mied, Ally Cribb, Yejune Kim, and Jose Alba Rodriguez, Freddy Hall, Amanda D’Archangelis, Sami Horneff, and Ethan Farmer.

Watch performances from Volumes 1-7 here! And listen to all Write Out Loud winning singles on Spotify (over 50 million streams). $63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS NOAH KAHAN: THE GREAT DIVIDE – SEPTEMBER 14 AT 9:30PM

Noah Kahan will not appear at this performance

Broadway’s brightest stars celebrate “Stick Season” singer-songwriter Noah Kahan in an evening of folk-pop. Known for his intimate storytelling, Noah Kahan is one of the most influential artists of the modern era, expressing universally relatable feelings of grief, love, and struggle. Get ready to hear all of your favorites off his new album The Great Divide, including “The Great Divide,” “Deny Deny Deny,” “Doors,” and many more. Featuring Broadway’s best and your favorite up-and-coming New York artists, this is one concert no Broadway or pop music fan should skip! Produced in affiliation with AfterThought Production.

Produced by Moana Poyer, Brennan Trudel, and Andi Maroney. Music direction by Aidan S. Wells.

Featuring** Rachel Croom**, Gabrielle Driese, Michael Fabisch, Liam Fennecken, Haile Ferrier, Zach Fogel, Liam Gerard, Mia Cherise Hall, Liesie Kelly, Audrey Loverro, Andi Maroney, Cal Mitchell, Ashley Morton, SJ Nelson, Andy Norbuta, Ren Parker, Echo Deva Picone, Moana Poyer, Emma Kayden Reed, Brennan Trudel, Sophie Joan Tyler, and Oliver Whitehouse.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SOUTHERN NIGHTS, FEAT. MARY PORTER, NaTasha Yvette Williams, & MORE – SEPTEMBER 15 AT 7PM

54 Below is proud to present Southern Nights!

There is nothing like some good ol’ southern charm here in The Big Apple, and with a stellar cast of New York performers with southern roots, it’s a perfect combination. Expect some standards, a little country, some Broadway, a little gospel, some jazz….and a lot of fun!

From the states of Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, and North Carolina, multi-award-winning performers will join **Mary Porter **in this fun-filled show.

Featuring Edmund Bagnell, Mary Porter, Macon Prickett, Seth Sikes, Richard Skipper, and Tony Award® nominee and Grammy winner NaTasha Yvette Williams. Music directed by Mark Hartman. Produced and directed by Mary Porter.

With songs made famous by southern artists like Glen Campbell, Willie Nelson, Gladys Knight, Roberta Flack, Ray Charles, Nina Simone, Charlie Daniels, Otis Redding, Janice Joplin, John Coltrane and more, Southern Nights is sure to be a crowd pleaser. $69 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $107.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DEFYING SANITY VOLUME 2: BREAKING THE CANON – SEPTEMBER 15 AT 9:30PM

Back by popular demand! Come join us for a night of explosive energy as Defying Sanity returns but this time with your favorite non-musical theatre crash out songs! Join a new generation of performers as they crash out on stage.

Produced by Callie Lepselter (NYU Tisch) and assistant produced by Sadie Feingold (NYU Tisch), this is a performance you won’t want to miss.

Featuring Stephanie Austin, Nick Bordoni, Courtney Burnett, Ashlyn Combs, Kennedy Eagleton, Tessa Espinola, Sienna Feldman, Broderik Finken, Sarah Gregori, Emily Harajda, Kelly MacMillan, Molly McGoldrick, Will Mosier, Sophie Pugh, Emilie Richardson, Chris Scanlon, Lexie Schultz, Xandra Schultz, Jensenn Tavssberger, and Timothy Thomas.

Also joined by music director Jess Ong on piano, Thomas E. Carley on bass, and Kyle Roemer on drums. $41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Michael Cerveris: THE OTHER PART – SEPTEMBER 16 AT 7PM

Two time Tony® and Grammy winner Michael Cerveris (Fun Home, Sweeney Todd, Assassins) has a long and storied career as a stage and screen actor and musician. He has been widely celebrated for his vivid interpretations of other writers’ works in collaborations with a dizzying variety of artists over the years, including Stephen Sondheim, Pete Townshend, Kurt Weill, T-Bone Burnett, Jeanine Tesori and Lisa Kron, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, Elton John, and Jake Shears of Scissor Sisters. Back by popular demand after his first 54 Below show in nearly thirteen years, Cerveris will present a very rare evening focused on his own original songwriting as well as music co-written with his Loose Cattle bandmate, the remarkable New Orleans-based singer Kimberly Kaye.

Loose Cattle are inheritors of the progressive politics and compassionate humanity of folk and country truth-tellers past and present, some of whom have become friends: both Lucinda Williams and Patterson Hood guest on Someone’s Monster, their debut for the mighty Southern indie Single Lock Records. The album ably takes on these weird American times with tenderness, rigor, empathy, and guitars. The 2024 release was a hit with critics and audiences alike, spawning four singles receiving radio play across the country, finishing the year at 85 on the Americana Album Chart Top 200, and 10th in No Depression Magazine’s Year End Readers’ Poll Top 25 for 2024.

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

GOOD 4 U, BABE!: THE DISCOGRAPHY OF DAN NIGRO – SEPTEMBER 16 AT 9:30PM

Dan Nigro will not appear at this performance

Dan Nigro is the sonic architect behind a catalogue of emotionally raw, genre-fusing pop. As a songwriter and producer, he’s the force behind defining records from Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan, and Conan Gray that have pushed pop into a bolder, more expressive territory. His discography is a mixture of raw lyrical confession and glittery catharsis, where vulnerability cuts straight through the mix. Join Elyssa Shenker and Mae Roth for Good 4 U, Babe! as we celebrate the emotion, drama, and sharp storytelling at the core of Nigro’s work with a powerhouse cast from Marymount Manhattan College. Music direction by Aidan S. Wells.

Featuring Allie Devaney, Erin Donovan, Zoey Hughes, Esme King Farbstein, Alexander Laconi, Tyler Grant Luff, Mae Roth,** Lukas Schoellkopf**, Elyssa Shenker, Rynn Stephenson, and Celesté Yelena. $41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY UNDRESSED WITH TOM GUTHRIE AND LANDON STOVALL: A BENEFIT FOR THE DOOR – SEPTEMBER 17 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us for a joyous, heartfelt cabaret celebrating love, identity, and the surprises beneath the surface. This evening follows Tom Guthrie, a reserved romantic shaped by a lifetime of feeling like an outsider, and Landon Stovall, a free-spirited dancer raised in a strict Southern Baptist home. Together, they share their parallel journeys of self-discovery, challenging assumptions about who they are and what love looks like. Blending humor, music, and storytelling, a portion of the proceeds from this uplifting performance will support** The Door**, which empowers young people ages 12–24 with free programs in education, healthcare, the arts, and housing—helping thousands of NYC youth build brighter, more secure futures. Produced by Robert Schneider.

Featuring The Dressettes: Leyla Eames, Zachary Kropp, Eric Rivas, and Darwin del Fabro!

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NOSTALGIA BAIT: FOR THE 2000S KIDS – SEPTEMBER 17 AT 9:30PM

Ever catch yourself belting* High School Musical *in the shower? Still know every word to Hairspray? Emotionally attached to Next to Normal? If so, you may have been a theatre kid growing up in the 2000s…or maybe just a die-hard musical theatre fan. Either way, 54 Below’s Nostalgia Bait: For the 2000s Kids will provide the ultimate blast from the past for all! Featuring a passionate cast of young performers from across the city, this coming-of-age celebration revisits the songs that made us fall in love with musical theatre, while honoring the growing pains of life – you won’t want to miss this epic trip down memory lane! Produced by Garan Salandy and Audrey Link. Music direction by Safin Karim.

Featuring Luis Acevedo, Isabel Asher, Ami Bellings, Eliza Boland, Malia Daniels, Sienna Feldman, Rachel Garr, Rosalie Hess, Clea Lee, Dylan Leiwant, Ayla Mulock, Addie Green Peterson, Zakari Emanuel Ramos, Sasha Shetty, Justin Taylor Smith, Gianna Spironello, August Tedder, and Jenna Weisbach.

Joined by Kenji Gold on guitar, Shun Lopez on drums, Devon Meddock on trumpet, and Anna Sokolow on bass. $41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Ute Lemper: CELEBRATING Marlene Dietrich’S 125TH BIRTHDAY – SEPTEMBER 18 & 19 AT 7PM

Join us to celebrate the 125th birthday of the iconic Marlene Dietrich with her expert interpreter Ute Lemper (Chicago) in an encore engagement following a sold out January premiere!

This show is based on a 3 hour phone call and exchange between Marlene Dietrich and Ute Lemper in 1988 in Paris, 30 years ago. After receiving the French Moliére Award for her performance in Cabaret in Paris, Ute had sent a postcard to Marlene, who had lived at 12 Avenue de Montaigne since 1979, essentially apologizing for all the media attention comparing her to Marlene Dietrich. Ute was just at the beginning of her career in theatre and music, whereas Marlene looked back on a long, fulfilled life of movies, music, incredible collaborations, love stories and stardom.

What a secret gift to hear Marlene talk about her life, her work and style, her love for the poet Rilke, her complicated relationship with Germany, her sorrow and her fascinations.

Six days before Ute’s opening night playing the part of Lola in the 1992 *Blue Angel *production in Berlin – the role that had made Marlene a star in 1928 – Marlene Dietrich passed away in Paris. After her glamorous funeral in La Madeleine, Marlene finally came back to Berlin to be put to rest.

In this unforgettable show, Ute tells us Marlene’s story, along with singing her fabulous songs from all the chapters of her life, from the Berlin cabaret years to her fabulous Burt Bacharach collaborations. From "Just a Gigolo" to "Blowin' In The Wind," every musical moment is not to be missed.

$69 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $113 premium seating (includes $13 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Marcus Goldhaber: THE PROMISE OF YOU, FEAT. Marieann Meringolo! – SEPTEMBER 18 AT 9:30PM

Captivating New York Jazz vocalist, songwriter, and co-founder of Harlem’s Jazz Speakeasy, Room 623, Marcus Goldhaber returns to 54 Below to celebrate the release of his long awaited sixth studio album, The Promise of You. Marcus is known for his signature story-driven approach to the Great American Songbook, his effortless rapport with audiences and original songs, at once modern and timeless with their emotional depth, irresistible melodies, and lyrical sophistication. Join Marcus as he celebrates his new album for a one-night-only engagement that* PEOPLE Magazine* says “will have you giddy one moment, melancholy the next and loving every note!” JazzTimes calls Marcus “Terrific!” and “Wonderfully imaginative!” while Midwest Record simply states, “Marcus is as good as it gets!”

Marcus will be joined by** Art Hirahara** (piano), Michael O’Brien (bass), and **Alvester Garnett **(drums), with special guest appearances from rising star trumpeter Summer Camargo, Grammy-nominated guitarist Paul Bollenback, reed specialist Jay Rattman, and award-winning vocalist Marieann Meringolo. $47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LITUSICAL THE MOVIE MUSICAL BY ADAM AZRIELI AND PAYTON DALY – SEPTEMBER 20 AT 7PM

Join us at 54 Below for an unforgettable evening with the original movie musical ***Litusical ***by Adam Azrieli and Payton Daly. *Litusical *follows Ben, a hopelessly romantic kid who stumbles upon a magical library that pulls him into classic novels like The Great Gatsby, Hamlet, and Pride & Prejudice, where characters give their own take on love through song and dance. The evening will share the film’s original songs live alongside the songs that inspired the originals, plus an exclusive screening of the official movie trailer.

Featuring performances from the film’s cast and special guest artists, this one-night-only concert celebrates the music and creative journey behind this exciting new musical.

Produced by Natalie Pace. Directed by Adam Azrieli and Payton Daly.

Featuring Declan Barbosa, Olivia Bass, Caitlyn Alico Beckwith, Allie Bon, Lilah Brennan, Ila David, Max Frankel, Shannon Hoffman, Xavier Lawery, Bella McKivigan, Isavel Mendoza, Gaël Mouton-Sady, Alexandria Paxton, Echo Deva Picone, Hayden Poe, Nora Sharman, Teddy Sferrazza, Sage Sorenson, and Jenny Walker. $52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $85.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LOVE IN FULL BLOOM: A NEW SEASON OF FEELINGS-SECOND EDITION – SEPTEMBER 20 AT 9:30PM

Fall in love this fall at 54 Below with Love In Full Bloom: A New Season of Feelings-Second Edition – a joyous evening of music about love in all of its many forms. The night features a cast of NYU Tisch Drama freshmen and talent from other schools, and is produced by Natalie Becker and Eve Harper. Audiences can expect to explore all of the varying kinds of love through a mix of Broadway favorites and contemporary gems, as well as lighthearted duets and yearning ballads. For a second time around, Natalie and Eve bring together classmates and fellow young artists for a night that is intimate, joyful, and full of love. Music direction and piano by Braiden Lee.

Featuring Killian Allgeier, Madeline Ayala, Natalie Becker, Nicholas Bordoni, Brooks Finkel, Sam Garrote, Tyler Joseph Gay, Emily Harajda, Eve Harper, Bella Houston, Anisa Israel, Kevin Kirley, Jay Lazen, Echo Deva Picone, Sarah Lily Smith, Sasha Stephens, Hanako Stepper, Mary Ashton VanFossen, and Lola Zimet. $41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

¡PA’L BOSQUE!: HONORING Stephen Sondheim – SEPTEMBER 21 AT 7PM

¡Wepa! In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Pablo Rossil and BroadWest Entertainment bring ¡Pa’l Bosque!, an electrifying cabaret honoring the music of Stephen Sondheim, to 54 Below.

Journey into a vibrant, Latin American soundscape as beloved songs from Into the Woods are reimagined through bold new arrangements, with styles ranging from salsa to cumbia and beyond. Featuring favorites like “It Takes Two,” “Last Midnight,” “Hello, Little Girl,” and “Agony,” this concert celebrates the richness and versatility of Sondheim’s score like you’ve never heard before.

Direction and musical arrangements by Pablo Rossil. Featuring Gaby Albo, Philippe Arroyo, Tony Award winner Wilson Jermaine Heredia, James Olivas, Marina Pires, Diego Andres Rodriguez, Pablo Rossil, Emma Sofia, and Tony Award winner Natalie Venetia Belcon.

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

VOICES OF EMPOWERMENT TAKE CENTER STAGE – SEPTEMBER 21 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for an inspiring evening celebrating musical theatre’s ability to uplift communities and spark change! In Voices of Empowerment Take Center Stage, performers share songs from groundbreaking musicals that have given visibility to underrepresented voices, challenged social norms, and become anthems of empowerment and resilience. Featuring stars from Hamilton, Hadestown, Little Shop of Horrors, SIX, Boston College’s Theatre Department, and more, this concert highlights the songs that continue to inspire audiences today. Produced by** Alyssa Kate Wong **with music direction by **Elyza Tuan **(Write Out Loud 2022 winner), this special evening celebrates the voices and stories that continue to shape the future of theatre.

Directed by Billy Bollbach, with production management by Eleanor Neary. Assistant production management by **Aimee Cowles **and Evelyn Rossman.

Featuring Logan Altenburger, Isaiah Baston, Billy Bollbach, Annabelle Bryant, Lucy DeMeo,** Sloane Escobar**, Ava Luisa Estrada, Liam Fahey, Grace Flavien, Chris Fukuda with Cornell Class Notes, Theo Gaeta, Joe Gihooly, Chase Kerman, Amy Keum, Timothy Haechan Lee, Chani Maisonet, Lauren A. Marchand, Haley Raffaele, Miu Sato, Gabriella Sorrentino, Alyssa Kate Wong, and Peyton Zaletsky.

$52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $63.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Seth Sikes WITH Tedd Firth: TOGETHER AT LAST! FEAT. Marilyn Maye – SEPTEMBER 22 AT 7PM

Seth Sikes joins forces with the legendary** Tedd Firth** for an evening of timeless standards — from swingin’ showtunes to heartfelt ballads. Expect songs from Harry Warren, Stephen Sondheim, and more, delivered with style, humor, and heart.

Featuring special guest, Grammy nominee and cabaret legend Marilyn Maye (“The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, “Cabaret”).

Sikes’s previous shows at 54 Below include songs from the ’20s and tributes to Judy Garland, Liza Minnelli, Bernadette Peters, and Barbra Streisand. His show Seth Sikes Sings Judy Garland captured two BroadwayWorld Awards and a Mac Award nomination. The New York Times said, “His show was a hit with critics and audiences alike.”

He has recently been touring the country in a duo act with Nicolas King, called The New Belters. $74.50 cover charge (includes $9.50 in fees). $118.50 premium seating (includes $13.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS Sabrina Carpenter – SEPTEMBER 22 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Sabrina Carpenter will not appear at this performance.

Join us at 54 Below for a *Short n’ Sweet* night celebrating the music of Sabrina Carpenter! Featuring a sensational lineup of Broadway, Off-Broadway, TV, film, and NYC performers, this high-energy concert will highlight both her biggest hits and fan-favorite deep cuts. With a lineup this good, it’s no *Coincidence* you’ll be completely hooked from the first note—so *Please Please Please* don’t miss a night full of powerhouse performances and fun! Produced by Lizzie Buller and Kaileigh Fiorillo.

Featuring Hannah Bonnett, Lizzie Buller, Ava Dalton, Kaileigh Fiorillo, Carly Gendell, Halle Just, Gabbi Mack, Jacqueline Mate, Bridget Parker, Mimi Pietila, Emily Rudolph, and more stars to be announced! $47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Linda Eder – SEPTEMBER 23 & 27 AT 7PM

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! One of the world’s most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previously sold out runs, 54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to our stage for these very special performances. She’s a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway’s living room. This performance will be music directed by** Keith Cotton**. $151.50 cover charge (includes $18.50 in fees). $208 premium seating (includes $18 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

FEMME FATALE: SONGS FOR GIRLS WITH TEETH – SEPTEMBER 23 AT 9:30PM

Join an all femme-presenting evening of fresh new voices that command the room as they bring you Femme Fatale: Songs For Girls With Teeth. Directed and produced by **Gabrielle Karyss **with music direction by Miguel Amell, this cabaret is bound to be a night of high energy and dark twists.

No damsels. No apologies. Just vintage venom, desert noir, and witchy revenge. Prepare yourselves as this dynamic cast brings you the songs that raised generations of girls with knives behind their smiles.

This wildly irresistible cabaret will move from Cher’s “Dark Lady” to Nancy Sinatra’s “Bang Bang” with a sprinkle of Stevie Nicks’s “Gold Dust Woman,” Joan Jett’s defiant “You Don’t Own Me,” and more. Expect power, betrayal, independence, obsession, and the art of walking away from the wreckage in heels.

Featuring Maya Cassell, Kira Cory, Dana Diiorio, Calista Garcia, Viviana Ham, Emily Marino, Mandi Marko, Cydney McQuillan-Grace, Sophia Pettaway, Grace Pompei, Lauren Robinson, Cheyenne Viera, and Paula Ward. $41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Orfeh: UNBOUND – SEPTEMBER 24 & 26 AT 7PM

Make no mistake—**Orfeh **still knows how to throw one hell of a party.

Raw, funny, soulful, and completely unapologetic, the Tony Award® nominee takes audiences on a musical ride through the songs that shaped her life and career. Along the way, she shares hilarious behind-the-scenes stories, powerhouse vocals, and the rock-and-roll swagger that’s become her trademark. Joined by her longtime band led by music director and arranger Steven Jamail, Orfeh delivers a night that’s equal parts concert, confession, and celebration.

Orfeh is a two-time Tony nominee, best known as the original Paulette in Legally Blonde The Musical (Tony Award® nomination). She most recently played Mama Morton in *Chicago *and made her West End debut as Tess in Burlesque The Musical. She is a producer on this season’s Tony®-nominated The Lost Boys. Orfeh is a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and Billboard-charting recording artist whose powerhouse vocals and genre-blending sound have captivated audiences worldwide. Orfeh has built a multifaceted career spanning music, television, and international stages. Her latest singles, “Love Is Like Dancing” and “Back In Love Again,” are available on all streaming platforms. Instagram: @Orfeh

$80 cover charge (includes $10 in fees). $129.50 premium seating (includes $14.50 in fees) - $135 premium seating (includes $15 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE 11TH ANNUAL HARVARD-YALE CANTATA – SEPTEMBER 24 AT 9:30PM

Team Yale will summon some of its formidable musical theater resources to fight Team Harvard in The 11th Annual Harvard-Yale Cantata. This show is a competition of Harvard alumni vs. Yale alumni, as performers and writers. Both schools have renowned songwriter alumni (Harvard: Leonard Bernstein & Alan Jay Lerner, Yale: Cole Porter & Bobby Lopez), although a lot of the appeal comes from younger alums and even current students. Yale leads this series 5-2-1. Last year Harvard scored their second win, in a 32-31 point nail biter.

**Derek Speedy **returns as the Harvard team captain and **Lauren Marut **and **Soleil Singh **join up as Yale team co-captains. Blake Hullinger will be the Harvard music director and James Brandfonbrener serves as the Yale music director. More participants will be announced as the date approaches. Join producer and host Tom Toce for a cutthroat evening of terrific songs and wonderful performers. The critics have raved about past shows. As we always say, you don’t have to have gone to West Point to enjoy the Army-Navy game, and you don’t have to be affiliated with either school to love The Harvard-Yale Cantata.

The Harvard songwriters will include Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde, Mean Girls), Leonard Bernstein (On the Town, Wonderful Town, Candide, West Side Story), Alan Jay Lerner (Brigadoon, My Fair Lady, Camelot), and Bonnie Raitt (fifteen-time Grammy Award winner).

The Harvard performers include Gabrielle Greene, Laura Sky Herman, Samuel Hines, Blake Hullinger, Isa Peña, Emma Rogers, Derek Speedy, and more stars to be announced!

The Yale team is still assembling its repertoire, as the Harvard team has first choice due to its loss last year. Expect Yale to look to some of its powerhouse songwriters (like Cole Porter, Maury Yeston, Adam Guettel, or Robert Lopez) to compete against Harvard’s choices. Both teams will round out the evening with songs by younger and/or unheralded songwriters.

The Yale performers include Alaina Anderson, James Brandfonbrener, Ryan Bronston, Lauren Marut, Malia Munley, Lula Pilar, Emma Rutan, Soleil Singh, Isabella Walther-Meade, and more stars to be announced! $47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

KID OF NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 25 AT 7PM

KID OF NEW YORK

A New Musical

Book, Music & Lyrics by Elle Gurevich

KID OF NEW YORK is a groundbreaking coming-of-age musical that follows a young boy lost in the labyrinth of the subway on his way home from school. As the city unfolds around him, he meets a parade of unforgettable New Yorkers—dazzling, dangerous, and deeply human. Above ground, his parents face their own journey, wrestling with what it means to raise a child in the city that never sleeps.

With a soaring, showstopping score, this is a story about getting lost… and breaking out. Join us for the world premiere concert of this breathtaking new musical.

Directed by** Rory McGregor**

Music Direction by** Shane Parus**

Choreography by** Tiger Brown**

Dramaturgy by Daniel Seth

Commissioned, developed and produced by New Music Theatre Project, Chris Dieman, Artistic Director $85.50 cover charge (includes $10.50 in fees). $107.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THAT’S SO 70S: A TRIP BACK TO PEACE, LOVE AND ROCK ‘N’ ROLL – SEPTEMBER 25 AT 9:30PM

Back by popular demand! Get ready to let loose for a night of your favorite groovy throwbacks with That’s So 70s! Produced and directed by Drea Campo, take a trip back to the times of Peace, Love, and Rock n’ Roll as this all-star cast leads you through the iconic, rebellious, yet joyful era that gave us artists such as David Bowie, Fleetwood Mac, Queen, and more! Come prepared to hear your favorite hits from the time that no one has forgotten. It’s party time at 54 Below! LET’S GET GROOVY BABY! Music direction by Aidan S. Wells.

Featuring Hannah Adams, Ireyssa Cardona, Sophie Cote, Callista DeFeo, Tommy Ferolano, Jacob Gonzalez, Lily Hayden, Brianni Justice, Kilian Kroenke, Katie Kucemba, Chloé Law, Rachel McGinty, Valentina Perdido, Sam Scriven, Jaylin Sky, and** Rynn Stephenson**.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Scott Siegel’S BROADWAY MUSICAL BRUNCH! – SEPTEMBER 26 AT 1PM

Before you attend your weekend matinee, we’ll start your day by feeding both you and your soul with a pre-matinee concert overflowing with famous Broadway show tunes coupled with the best brunch in town. And what a concert it will be, with New York’s most talented musical theater, opera, and nightclub stars sharing their extraordinary joy and love of theater by giving their all on the stage.

And who better to host than NYC’s legendary impresario, Scott Siegel, who has created more than 600 major concert events all over the world. Among Scott’s impressive list of shows are 54 Below’s critically acclaimed, record-breaking Broadway’s Greatest Hits series that has been regularly selling out the club since 2015 (with over 175 editions!), producing, directing, and writing concerts for Michael Feinstein, as well as creating more than 100 major concerts at New York’s historic 1,500 seat Town Hall.

Scott Siegel’s Broadway Musical Brunch: A Musical Mimosa that will make your weekend afternoon feel like a night out on the town!

Featuring Ryan Knowles and more stars to be announced!

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak’s take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$58 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $96.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Sam Fazio: MY BROADWAY – SEPTEMBER 26 AT 9:30PM

“Sam Fazio is not your usual jazz singer, as he blends the type of voice that would sound good on Broadway with an overt Sinatra influence in what is a winning combination.”

– Brad Walseth, Jazz Chicago

Chicago-based vocalist** Sam Fazio** returns to Manhattan for a special evening. Sam can be seen regularly at many clubs, festivals and performing arts centers throughout the country. In 2014, Sam performed his show *Autumn *in New York, at 54 Below and in 2016, his second show, New York State of Mind.

In his new show, My BroadWay, Sam will return to the roots of Broadway, celebrating songs, shows and performers that have influenced his musical journey. Sam will showcase his favorite songs from classic shows you know and love, as well as new hits you can’t get out of your head. Hear songs like “Losing My Mind,” “She Used to be Mine,” and “You Will Be Found”–all in Sam’s fresh, yet classic style. You won’t want to miss this show as Sam makes his way from Chicago back to New York for this very special evening.

Sam will be joined by a trio including piano, upright bass, and drums.

To learn more about Sam and to listen to his music, visit www.samfaziomusic.com

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

OH EM GEE, THEY SANG THIS ON GLEE! –SEPTEMBER 27 AT 9:30PM

Broadway’s brightest stars celebrate “Glee” in an evening of your favorite “Glee” covers! This is for the people who always hear a song and say, “Oh Em Gee, They Sang This on Glee!” Get ready to hear hits like “Smooth Criminal,” “Rumor Has It/Someone Like You,” “Make You Feel My Love,” “Somewhere Only We Know,” and of course, “Rose’s Turn” (Kurt Hummel version)… plus so much more!

Featuring a cast of theater kids and Gleeks, this is a must-see event!

Produced by Natalie Pace.

Music direction by Cameron Krauss.

Co-directed by **Nick Ammon **and Natalie Pace.

Featuring Alexis Archer, Aaron Ballentine, Lucas Brown, Landry Champlin, Olivia Conti, Payton Daly, Kylah Frazier, Lizzy Marie Legregin, Echo Deva Picone, Hayden Poe, Hayley Sutton, Christopher James Tamayo, Jenna Tiso, RJ Vandenbrouck, and Sasha Winters.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Manny Houston: AT THE CORNER OF BROADWAY AND HIP HOP – SEPTEMBER 28 AT 9:30PM

Join Broadway artist, music director, and songwriter **Manny Houston **(Illinoise, Freestyle Love Supreme) for a one-night-only musical showcase of original work that blends the drama of theatre with the energy of hip-hop. At the Corner of Broadway & Hip-Hop is a live mixtape experience featuring reimagined show tunes and original songs, brought to life by some of Broadway’s brightest artists.

From Sondheim to SZA, Hamilton to (King?) Hov, Manny and his crew will transform cabaret into a musical crossroads where genres collide and creativity reigns. With special guests from hit shows such as Hamilton, MJ, Warriors, and more, this evening will redefine what it means to be theatrical, Black, and bold here on the 54 Below stage. Follow Manny @themannyhouston for a sneak peek into the mind of a new luminary.

Featuring John Clay III, Jared Dixon, Aneesa Folds, Nyla Sostre, and more stars to be announced!

Manny Houston is a multi-hyphenate artist, musician, and storyteller whose work lives at the intersection of theatre, hip-hop, and funk. A classically trained pianist with a degree in music from The College of Charleston, he has appeared on Broadway in ILLINOISE and is an alum of Freestyle Love Supreme, performing alongside the likes of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Wayne Brady, and other musical improv icons.

Also a songwriter and producer who worked as an apprentice under Superproducer Duo Stargate, Manny fuses classical musicianship, hip-hop innovation, and theatrical storytelling — in order to be a part of the generation that is actively defining what Broadway can look and sound like.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Jeanna de Waal: SONGS I LOVE TO SING – SEPTEMBER 29 & 30 AT 7PM

The performance on Sep 30 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Outside of her Broadway acting career, Jeanna de Waal continues to perform intimate concerts around the world, most recently appearing as a recurring guest artist with the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Join Jeanna for an intimate evening of songs and some might even say jokes (!), thoughtfully woven into an effortlessly memorable evening. As BroadwayWorld reviewer Stephen Mosher wrote after one of Jeanna’s celebrated 54 Below concerts, “And the singing… heavens to Betsy, the singing.”

Jeanna originated the title role in Diana The Musical on Broadway and Netflix. On Broadway, de Waal starred as Lauren in Kinky Boots and as Heather in American Idiot. de Waal originated the role of Dawn in the A.R.T. production of Waitress by Sara Bareilles, and the role of Mary Barrie in the A.R.T. production of* Finding Neverland*, both directed by Diane Paulus.

Off Broadway, de Waal co-starred in the two-hander play Orwell in America at 59E59 Theatre and de Waal played Chris Hargensen in MCC Theatre’s reimagined production of Broadway’s Carrie. She is featured on the *Carrie *cast album released by Sh-K-Boom and Ghostlight Records. de Waal made her West End debut in the Queen musical We Will Rock You. Other notable credits include Glinda in the national tour of Wicked and Janet in The Rocky Horror Show at The Old Globe Theatre.

$69 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $107.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS TOGETHER, TOGETHER: A Harry Styles CELEBRATION – SEPTEMBER 29 AT 9:30PM

Harry Styles will not appear at this performance.

54 Sings Together, Together: A Harry Styles Celebration brings the electricity of Harry Styles’ sold‑out Madison Square Garden tour stop into the intimate glow of 54 Below. This one‑night‑only concert reimagines the spirit and sound of Harry’s live show, where joy, vulnerability, and glitter-soaked freedom get to live together for one night. Watch as NYC’s divas sing their hearts out featuring music from Harry Styles, including his debut album, Fine Line, Harry’s House, and of course, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. Part concert, part love letter, part collective catharsis, Together, Together invites audiences to step into a world where connection is the headline act, New York City is the backdrop, and everyone is welcome to dance, cry, and sing along. Come dressed for joy. Come ready to feel everything. Come together.

Produced and directed by Riley Keohane.

Music direction by Aidan S. Wells.

Featuring Nina Bogosian, Allison Calabrese, Maya Cassell, Anna-Grace Cummings, Ainsley Deegan, Meggie Ferguson, Cate Elise Goddard, Evan T. Gray, Levi Green, Joseph Keegan, Mara Koenig, Caelyn Osbern, Maddy Grace Payne, Alex Seaman, and Celesté Yelena.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS THE MUSIC OF SCRUBS VOL. 2 – SEPTEMBER 30 AT 9:30PM

Scrub back into work with everyone’s favorite actors turned singing doctors! After 2 years away, the musical medical staff of Sacred Heart are here to prescribe a second dosage of love, (after)life, and the best medicine of all: laughter. Hear tunes including “Guy Love” and “I’m Dominican” from the infamous musical episode, as well as popular hits by Fountains of Wayne, The Coral, Lazlo Bane, and Sara Bareilles from the show’s more emotional moments. Whether gut-busting through songs about bowel movements or salivating at the memory of JD & Turk’s annual Steak Night, the cast of 54 Sings the Music of Scrubs Vol. 2 encourages audiences alike to enjoy a shift full of entertainment’s finest doctors, nurses, patients, and dead guys celebrating the return one of TV’s greatest sitcoms!

Produced by Zach Faust and Brian Vaulx Jr..

Featuring Samuel Vincent Aubuchon, Morgan Dudley, Zach Faust, Zoey Johnson, Angeliqué Kortright, Nicole Lamb, Kyra Linekin, Tori Jade Lopez, Claire McConnell, Marcus McGee, Kenzi Parsons, Morgan Perry, Paul F. Perry, Calvin Pierce, Jesse Pimpinella, Moana Poyer, Nadia Ra’Shaun, Lily Rose, Anna Telfer, Kendall Tubbs, Brian Vaulx Jr., Dara Weinstein, Andrew Wright, and Liam Thomas Young.

Also joined by music director Ashley Grace Ryan on keys, Magda Kress on bass, and Tim Schneider on percussion.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

**CHERRY BOMB: A REDHEAD CABARET September **3 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

**MURDER AT THE GATES BY Steven Sater AND James Bourne CONCERT September **4 at 7pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

**Leah Crocetto AND Michael Kirk Lane: TOGETHER AGAIN **September 6 at 7pm ET / Tickets 33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

**54 DIVA OFF: YOU KNOW THESE DIVAS! **September 6 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

LIVE FROM NEW YORK… IT’S A CABARET! September 8 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

David Rasche: HALF AN EVENING WITH David Rasche September** **10 at 7pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

**SAPPHIC SEPTEMBER **September 10 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

**QUEEN DIVA- STRENGTH OF A WOMAN: A Phyllis Hyman TRIBUTE **September 12 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

**Ben Franklin IN PARIS September **13 at 7pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

**BROADWAY UNDRESSED WITH TOM GUTHRIE AND LANDON STOVALL: A BENEFIT FOR THE DOOR September **17 at 7pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

**54 SINGS Sabrina Carpenter **September 22 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

**Jeanna de Waal: SONGS I LOVE TO SING **September 30 at 7pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

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