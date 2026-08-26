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Photos: See Highlights from 54 SINGS: DID YOU BRING A CONDOM? at 54 Below

The 8/23 show benefited Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

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On August 23, 2026, audiences at 54 Below enjoyed 54 Sings: Did You Bring a Condom? – A Benefit for BC/EFA. Some of Broadway’s brightest stars performed the most iconic sexual songs Broadway has to offer in support of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS! The show's unapologetically sexy performances featured songs like “Dead Girl Walking,” “As Long As You’re Mine,” “Say No to This,” “El Tango de Roxanne,” “Point of No Return,” and so much more.

This special fundraiser celebrated Broadway, community, and giving back, while having a seriously good time doing it! A portion of the proceeds benefited Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS (BC/EDA).

Produced by Natalie Pace, with direction by Pace and Nick Ammon with music direction by Cameron Krauss. It featured performances by Alicia Babin, Emma Benson (Heathers Off-Broadway), Riley Bocchicchio (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child national tour), Nick Cortazzo (Hadestown national tour, Death Becomes Her national tour), Carissa Gaughran (The Lost BoysThe Great Gatsby), Matt Magnusson (Just In TimeA Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical), Chris Marsh Clark (Heathers Off-Broadway), Madison Mosley (Beetlejuice), Oluchi Nwaokorie (Parade national tour), Cade Ostermeyer (Heathers Off-Broadway), Christian Probst (The Book of Mormon), Christopher James Tamayo (Maybe Happy Ending), Maria Wirries (The Lost BoysDear Evan Hansen national tour), and Gianna Yanelli (Mean Girls).

See photos from the show below.

Find more upcoming shows at 54 Below on their website here.

Photos: See Highlights from 54 SINGS: DID YOU BRING A CONDOM? at 54 Below Image


Carissa Gaughran, Maria Wirries

Photos: See Highlights from 54 SINGS: DID YOU BRING A CONDOM? at 54 Below Image


Cade Ostermeyer

Photos: See Highlights from 54 SINGS: DID YOU BRING A CONDOM? at 54 Below Image


Chris Marsh Clark, Gianna Yanelli

Photos: See Highlights from 54 SINGS: DID YOU BRING A CONDOM? at 54 Below Image


Maria Wirries

Photos: See Highlights from 54 SINGS: DID YOU BRING A CONDOM? at 54 Below Image


Nick Ammon, Hayden Poe

Photos: See Highlights from 54 SINGS: DID YOU BRING A CONDOM? at 54 Below Image


Natalie Pace

Photos: See Highlights from 54 SINGS: DID YOU BRING A CONDOM? at 54 Below Image


Carissa Gaughran, Maria Wirries

Photos: See Highlights from 54 SINGS: DID YOU BRING A CONDOM? at 54 Below Image


Madison Mosley, Nick Ammon

Photos: See Highlights from 54 SINGS: DID YOU BRING A CONDOM? at 54 Below Image


Alicia Babin

Photos: See Highlights from 54 SINGS: DID YOU BRING A CONDOM? at 54 Below Image


Carissa Gaughran

Photos: See Highlights from 54 SINGS: DID YOU BRING A CONDOM? at 54 Below Image


Hayden Poe

Photos: See Highlights from 54 SINGS: DID YOU BRING A CONDOM? at 54 Below Image


Carissa Gaughran

Photos: See Highlights from 54 SINGS: DID YOU BRING A CONDOM? at 54 Below Image


Nick Ammon

Photos: See Highlights from 54 SINGS: DID YOU BRING A CONDOM? at 54 Below Image


Matt Magnusson

Photos: See Highlights from 54 SINGS: DID YOU BRING A CONDOM? at 54 Below Image


Gianna Yanelli

Photos: See Highlights from 54 SINGS: DID YOU BRING A CONDOM? at 54 Below Image


Hayden Poe, Natalie Pace, Emma Benson, Nick Mayo, Maria Wirries, Carissa Gaughran

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