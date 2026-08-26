Photos: See Highlights from 54 SINGS: DID YOU BRING A CONDOM? at 54 Below

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On August 23, 2026, audiences at 54 Below enjoyed 54 Sings: Did You Bring a Condom? – A Benefit for BC/EFA. Some of Broadway’s brightest stars performed the most iconic sexual songs Broadway has to offer in support of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS! The show's unapologetically sexy performances featured songs like “Dead Girl Walking,” “As Long As You’re Mine,” “Say No to This,” “El Tango de Roxanne,” “Point of No Return,” and so much more.

This special fundraiser celebrated Broadway, community, and giving back, while having a seriously good time doing it! A portion of the proceeds benefited Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS (BC/EDA).

Produced by Natalie Pace, with direction by Pace and Nick Ammon with music direction by Cameron Krauss. It featured performances by Alicia Babin, Emma Benson (Heathers Off-Broadway), Riley Bocchicchio (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child national tour), Nick Cortazzo (Hadestown national tour, Death Becomes Her national tour), Carissa Gaughran (The Lost Boys, The Great Gatsby), Matt Magnusson (Just In Time, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical), Chris Marsh Clark (Heathers Off-Broadway), Madison Mosley (Beetlejuice), Oluchi Nwaokorie (Parade national tour), Cade Ostermeyer (Heathers Off-Broadway), Christian Probst (The Book of Mormon), Christopher James Tamayo (Maybe Happy Ending), Maria Wirries (The Lost Boys, Dear Evan Hansen national tour), and Gianna Yanelli (Mean Girls).

See photos from the show below.

Find more upcoming shows at 54 Below on their website here.



Carissa Gaughran, Maria Wirries



Cade Ostermeyer



Chris Marsh Clark, Gianna Yanelli



Maria Wirries



Nick Ammon, Hayden Poe



Natalie Pace



Carissa Gaughran, Maria Wirries



Madison Mosley, Nick Ammon



Alicia Babin



Carissa Gaughran



Hayden Poe



Carissa Gaughran



Nick Ammon



Matt Magnusson



Gianna Yanelli