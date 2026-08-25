5 OUT OF 10: A NEW MUSICAL to Play The Green Room 42
Spencer Millay, Majella Maltempi, and Landon DeGroote lead a cast staging the coming-of-age story in New York City.
5 Out of 10: A New Musical will take over The Green Room 42 on Saturday, August 29 at 1:00 p.m. Produced by Aurora Light Productions, It's time to step back into high school - a world of first loves, lifelong friendships, impossible expectations, and life-changing discoveries. In 5 Out of 10, two sisters navigate the joys and challenges of finding themselves as their lives intersect through sports, art, and everyday teenage experiences. As their journeys unfold, their lives become intertwined with an unforgettable cast of classmates, each facing dreams and questions of their own.
Driven by a contemporary score written by Casey Gorab, 5 Out of 10 captures the thrill, humor, and heartbreak of high school while examining what it's like to live in a world that often asks people to fit neatly into predefined roles.
The evening features performances from Spencer Millay (Luke), Majella Maltempi (Sara), Landon DeGroote (Ryan), Lola Zimet (Penny), Ireyssa Cardona (Kris), Lizzy Maisel (Gabby), Bradley Viktor (Brandon/Anthony), Nicole McMillan (Mom/Meg), Kennedy Thompson (Teacher/Kayla), and Christian Collazo (Charlie). Produced by Allison Calabrese and Emy Ramos.
And if you can't make it to New York, you're covered: the August 29 performance will also be available via live stream.
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