BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER Musical Concert to Benefit Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

Once More With Feeling will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer musical episode with two upcoming events, featuring a full cast and live band.

Homecoming: A Buffy the Vampire Slayer Reading

Oct 15, 2026, 7:00 PM – 8:15 PM

The Rat NYC, 68-117 Jay St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA

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Who will be crowned homecoming queen? Perhaps more importantly, who will win Slayerfest 98? And most important of all, it's time for the introduction of fan favorite villain: Mayor Wilkins III. Relive your favorite moments from Season 3, Episode 5: Homecoming read by a full cast of NYC Actors, followed by a few rounds of Buffy Trivia, complete with prizes! All ticket profits will be donated to Parton’s Imagination Library and Broadway Cares.

Once More, With Feeling: Live! 25th Anniversary Show

November 5, 2026, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm

Min. Age: 21+

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Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer musical episode with a full cast and live band! 25 years ago?!? What?? Yep… November 6th 2001 was the day we first met Sweet and watched the Scoobies sing, dance and burst into flames all over Sunnydale. What better way to celebrate this important day in Buffy history than with a concert reading of Once More, With Feeling?

After their sold out run last fall, Something to Sing About Productions is back for one night only with all your favorite Scoobies and songs. Starring a full cast of NYC Actors (who are all Buffy nerds themselves) and a live band, you won’t want to miss out on this celebration of Buffy and the gang.

Stick around after the show and test your Buffy knowledge with a few rounds of trivia. Winners will walk away with bragging rights and of course, prizes! VIP includes seating up front + swag!

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