Video: Giselle Gutierrez & Isabella Esler Sing MRS. DOUBTFIRE & BEETLEJUICE Mashup

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





54 Below has released a new video from Giselle Gutierrez's solo debut show, If You Knew My Story, featuring a mashup performance with Isabella Esler. The performance captures the two combining "What the Hell" from Mrs. Doubtfire with "Dead Mom" from Beetlejuice.

Gutierrez, who starred in the first national tour of Mrs. Doubtfire, built If You Knew My Story around a look back at her career and the roles she has played, along with music she has performed while traveling with touring productions. The evening drew on music from In the Heights, Lempicka, Newsies, and original music. Esler is known for her knockout performances in Heathers and Beetlejuice.

The show was produced by Spencer Sher, with music direction by Aidan Stafford Wells, and was staged at 54 Below, the Manhattan supper club known for hosting solo concerts from Broadway performers.

The mashup pairs the frustrated, comedic energy of "What the Hell" with the darker humor of "Dead Mom," giving both performers a chance to trade vocal lines across the two songs during the evening's set.

Need more Cabaret Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming