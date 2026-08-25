Video: Billy Stritch sings 'The Trolley Song' from Meet Me in St. Louis at 54 Below!
Stritch returns to 54 Below with an encore of MY YEAR WITH TONY BENNETT on March 5 and 6. See a highlight of this month's show
To celebrate the 100th birthday of one of the greatest singers ever, legendary pianist and singer Billy Stritch shared some of his favorite Tony Bennett songs, along with stories from the year he spent at the piano by Tony’s side. Billy Stritch: My Year With Tony Bennett – Celebrating 100 Years of an Icon covers everything from their first gig in West Virginia to the last show in San Francisco, it was a wild, unforgettable ride—full of surprises, great music, and nights playing for packed houses of devoted fans. There was truly no one like Tony Bennett, and while he deserves to be celebrated always, this year makes it especially meaningful.
In a review, Stephen Sorokoff said that Stritch flew higher in the show than he'd ever seen him before (read the full review of the show here).
See a video of Stritch performing a bouncy, jazzy cover of "The Trolley Song" (Meet Me in St. Louis) from the show.
Follow Billy Stritch on YouTube at @billystritchmusic
For more videos from 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, subscribe at https://54Below.org/YouTube
Billy Stritch returns to 54 Below with an encore of My Year With Tony Bennett on March 5 and 6. View tickets to that and more upcoming shows at 54 Below on their website at 54Below.org/calendar
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