Christopher Hlinka Joins AN EVENING WITH TAYLOR SORICE at Feinstein's/54 Below

Christopher Hlinka joins An Evening With Taylor Sorice at Feinstein's54 Below on Thursday, April 30th at 9;30pm.

Christopher Hlinka is always stoked to be singing along side Taylor and working with Megan! His favorite pastime is listening to Billboard charted Sorice while cleaning his apartment! Christopher is a actor, writer (@bradicalmusical), and artist who has traveled the country performing. His recent venture was creating a skincare line called "Theirs Skincare" (@theirs.skincare) which just launched a few months ago.

Join us for An Evening With Taylor Sorice as she takes us on journey on the roles and songs that shaped her career into what it is today! You'll hear musical theatre classics from the shows that shaped her like Anastasia, Little Women, and South Pacific, and plenty of SORICE originals and pop covers, too. You'll laugh, you might cry, and you will certainly enjoy the surprises she has in store for you along the way!



An Evening With Taylor Sorice is directed and produced by Megan Minutillo.

An Evening With Taylor Sorice plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Thursday, April 30th at 9:30pm. Use the code SORICE5 for $5 off your main dining room tickets. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





