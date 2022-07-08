Christine Andreas Stars in Cole Porter Tribute at Dizzy's Next Weekend

Songbook Sundays, created and hosted by Deborah Grace Winer celebrating the American Songbook will continue at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy's with ANYTHING GOES! COLE PORTER AND MORE COLE PORTER Sunday, July 17th at 5 PM and 7:30 PM at Dizzy's Club.

The 2nd Songbook Sundays program at Jazz at Lincoln Center will be a fun summer jam celebrating the racy wit and jazzy tunes of America's most famous sophisticate-songwriter.

Featuring two-time Tony nominee Christine Andreas and Allison Blackwell (The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess). Musical Director Joe Davidian on piano will leads a multi-generational band of jazz stars, including Zoe Obadia on alto saxophone, bassist Russell Hall and drummer Evan Sherman, with young JALC vocal favorite Robbie Lee.

Hosted and curated by leading American Songbook expert Deborah Grace Winer, the set highlights Porter's legendary songs like Night and Day, I've Got You Under My Skin, I Get A Kick Out of You, Just One of Those Things, and other Porter gems. Anything Goes! is a swinging summer evening of great tunes, brilliant lyrics, and some breezy stories, bringing fun and the best of Cole Porter to Dizzy's Club.

Ms. Winer said: "We never expected how much fantastic, joyful energy and excitement met our launch of Songbook Sundays. With Cole Porter...and who can get ever enough of Cole Porter?... we're continuing the party with this mid-July cocktail shaker of Porter's greatest songs, superb star vocalists and instrumentalists with a couple of young emerging artists, the enthusiasm of the audience (including welcoming families), and Dizzy's gorgeous surroundings. I can't think of a happier place to be!"

Host Deborah Grace Winer will interweave breezy chat and stories about Cole Porter and the songs we will be hearing.

The new Jazz at Lincoln Center Songbook Sundays program at Dizzy's Club, which began with a tribute to the Gershwin Brothers in May, continues with Sunday dates every other month through 2022. Upcoming shows will celebrate Duke Ellington (in Sept) and Irving Berlin (in November). All shows are at 5pm and 7:30, and each will feature top vocal talent from Broadway, cabaret and jazz, with a diverse mix of young artists and veteran stars. Energy, fun, great music-welcoming new Songbook Sundays audiences from all over the world as well as a fresh new offering for JALC's home audience.

In the spirit of swing, the mission of Jazz at Lincoln Center is to entertain, enrich and expand the global community for jazz through performance, education and advocacy. Dizzy's Club offers live jazz performances with panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline and Central Park.

To reach Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall, enter at Columbus Circle at 60th Street and Broadway, take the Jazz elevators to the 5th floor for Dizzy's Club as well as The Rose Theater and The Appel Room.

Tickets for Songbook Sundays are $35, with student tickets available at $20. There is a $21 food/drink minimum. Both performances will be live-streamed, with virtual tickets available through the JALC website at $10. Jazz.org/dizzys