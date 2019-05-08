Christina Bianco, The 'Girl Of A Thousand Voices,' Makes San Diego Debut At Martinis Above Fourth

Christina Bianco, the 'girl of a thousand voices,' will make her San Diego debut with her hit show, Me, Myself And Everyone Else on Wednesday, June 5 at 8pm at Martinis Above Fourth, 3940 Fourth Avenue, San Diego, CA. The internationally acclaimed performer will celebrate the world's most iconic vocalists and pop culture personalities through her soaring vocals and spot-on celebrity impressions. Tickets are now on sale at https://www.ma4sd.com/service/christina-bianco-in-me-myself-and-everyone-else/

Christina Bianco's singular voice and comedic charm have brought audiences around the world to their feet. Christina captured worldwide attention as a YouTube sensation with her 'diva' impression videos - gaining over 25 million views to date! She has since performed on major television shows including The Ellen Degeneres Show and The Today Show and provided voice work for programs such as RuPaul's Drag Race.

Through a myriad of uncanny impressions, Christina will bring all your favorite divas together on stage! From Celine Dion to Barbra Streisand - from Christina Aguilera for Liza Minnelli - from Ariana Grande to Edith Piaf - no celebrity is safe!

Spanning a staggering range of styles and eras, Christina and accompanist Brad Simmons will reinvent your favorite pop songs, show tunes, and present her signature 'unlikely interpretations' that pair a singer and song you wouldn't expect. If you've ever wondered what Julie Andrews would sound like singing Led Zeppelin, this is the show for you!

With impression-filled celebrity trivia, on-the-spot musical mashups and lots of audience participation, each performance with the many voices and personalities of Christina Bianco brings something new!

A Two-Time Drama Desk Award nominee, Christina made her West End debut in The Menier Chocolate Factory's production of Forbidden Broadway at the Vaudeville Theatre. New York credits include The Marvelous Wonderettes, Application Pending (Drama Desk Award Nomination), Newsical the Musical, and Forbidden Broadway (Drama Desk Award Nomination).

Christina has performed her critically acclaimed solo concerts to sold out crowds across the U.S. and abroad, including extended runs headlining in London, Scotland and in Australia at The Sydney Opera House. She recently made concert debuts in Switzerland, Spain and South Africa.

Television credits include the sitcom Impress Me, Hallmark's, Signed, Sealed, Delivered, VH1's I Love The 2000's and voice work for RuPaul's Drag Race.

Christina frequently performs with US and Canadian symphonies and recently debuted her solo symphony concert, The Woman Of A Thousand Voices. Her live album, Life Of The Party was released October 6, 2018.

For more information on Christina Bianco, please visit www.christinabianco.com .





