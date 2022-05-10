Chelsea Table + Stage to Present Billy Valentine

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present acclaimed performer Billy Valentine - the Billboard chart-topping singer and songwriter best known for his work on The Five Heartbeats, "Boston Legal" and "Sons of Anarchy" - on Saturday, June 8 at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $35, which includes a $15 food and beverage credit. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Billy Valentine is a multitalented performer whose varied career has taken him across the United States, throughout the many countries of Europe, as well as Oman and Egypt. Billy currently performs a longtime monthly residency at Herb Alpert's Vibrato Grill Jazz in Los Angeles. For five seasons, Billy's singing voice could be heard every week on the ABC-TV series "Boston Legal" from the theme song right through to the end of every episode. "Sons of Anarchy," the hit FX series, was a home for Billy's voice throughout its seven season run. His unique take on songs by Credence Clearwater Revival, Bob Dylan, and Sly & The Family Stone introduced a whole new audience to Billy's talents.

Billy began his professional career in the 1970's as the lead singer for the Ramsey Lewis off-shoot, Young-Holt Unlimited. He later opened for Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway. Billy and his brother John formed The Valentine Brothers, whose memorable charting single, "Money's Too Tight (To Mention)" gained widespread popularity in 1986 when it was covered by Simply Red and hit Top 5 status in numerous countries. In 1977 he joined the original national touring company of The Wiz, and later toured with the musical revue It Ain't Nothin' but the Blues. In the 1980s, he sang lead vocals for the documentary, Champions Forever, a film about Ali, Frazier and Foreman. In 1991, director Robert Townsend chose Billy as the lead singer in his film The Five Heartbeats. As a songwriter and vocalist, Billy has collaborated with such greats as Will Jennings, Burt Bacharach, and The Neville Brothers. He co-wrote the title track for the Ray Charles album My World.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com @chelseatableandstage

UPCOMING MUSIC HIGHLIGHTS AT CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE

Sunday, May 15 at 2:00 PM (BRUNCH SERIES)

FUNK SHUI NYC

"Funk Shui NYC represents the future of big-band jazz," says All About Jazz. Funk Shui NYC is a thirteen-member, horn heavy jazz collective playing unique arrangements of unlikely funk, rock, pop and soul tunes, and original compositions by the players. Founded and organized by Rob Susman and Dave Morgan, Funk Shui NYC features some of NYC's wildest jazz soloists in dynamic, irreverent settings. Their debut album is on Zoho Records.

Wednesday, May 18 at 7:00 PM

CHARU SURI - "Raga Jazz"

Join award-winning pianist and composer Charu Suri, who became the first Indian jazz artist to premiere an evening of work at Carnegie Hall, in an evening of her music that draws from her native Indian rhythms and ragas (modal scales), in an enthralling, energetic and soulful musical experience unlike anything you've heard, with glorious Sufi singing on top of it all. Lyrics or ghazals sung by Falsa, and percussion by Jesse Gerbasi. Her ground-breaking albums include The Book of Ragas, and its sequel, The Book of Ragas, Volume 2. Her raga compositions have garnered her an Hollywood Music in Media nomination, an International Singer Songwriters Association gold record, and Global Music Awards. Charu has performed at Lincoln Center and other prestigious concert halls around the world, including St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Sunday, May 22 at 2:00 PM (EVERY OTHER WEEKEND)

THE BOY BAND PROJECT -"BOY BAND BRUNCH"

The award-winning phenomenon Boy Band Brunch is back and delivered with its own special mix of handsomeness, tongue-in-cheek humor, and Broadway talent, these boys have been seen all over the world spreading their boy band love. They re-imagine the sound, movement, and energy of NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, Hanson, One Direction, 98 Degrees, Boyz II Men, Jonas Brothers and more. For three consecutive years, The Boy Band Project has won Broadway World Cabaret Awards. They've opened for pop star Todrick Hall on his 2019 "Haus Party Tour," were featured alongside The Backstreet Boys on "Good Morning America," and have appeared on NY1 and WNBC TV. They've headlined residencies in Provincetown, Puerto Vallarta, Rehoboth Beach, The Green Room 42, Iridium NYC, Celebrity Cruise Line, Atlantis Events and have toured popular venues all over the country.

Saturday, May 28 at 7:00 PM

NÉLIDA TIRADO

Acclaimed Flamenco artist Nélida Tirado will return to the venue with a passionate and dynamic evening of traditional Flamenco music and dance through a contemporary lens, melding improvisation, emotion, "duende," singing, and guitar playing. Tickets are $32. Nélida Tirado began her formal training at Ballet Hispanico of New York at the age of six. She was invited to tour the U.S. with José Molina Bailes Españoles and work as a soloist in Carlota Santana's Flamenco Vivo, soloist/ dance captain of Compañia Maria Pages and Compañia Antonio El Pipa, performing at prestigious flamenco festivals and television in Spain and throughout France, Italy, UK, Germany and Japan. She has performed in Carmen with New York's Metropolitan Opera and was the featured flamenco star in Riverdance on Broadway and touring companies.

Wednesday, June 15 at 7:00 PM

COLTRANE MEETS HARTMAN, featuring TED NASH

Ted Nash pays tribute to one of the most famous collaborations in Jazz history, that of John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman. Backed by his working band and with the help of the talented young vocalist Chris McDole, Ted will bring you a night of romance in Jazz.

Sunday, June 26 at 2:00 PM

RUSS ANIXTER'S HIPPIE BIG BAND

Russ Anixter's Hippie Big Band reimagines The Grateful Dead, The Allman Brothers, Little Feat, Led Zeppelin, Weather Report, and even Miles Davis. It's all brilliantly fused together and performed by this eclectic 11-piece seriously rockin' big band. Russ has been a fixture in the music scene for the last 30 years as a music copyist and arranger, preparing music for large jazz ensembles, orchestras, studio recordings, and musical theater. The Hippie Big Band is composed of the city's finest studio, jazz and Broadway musicians. Collectively, band members have played with diverse artists such as Ray Charles, Frank Sinatra, They Might Be Giants, Natalie Cole, Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, David Byrne, Quincy Jones, The Mingus Big Band, The Gil Evans Orchestra, NYC Ballet, and The Metropolitan Orchestra.

Friday, September 9 at 7:00 PM

New Sounds from the Ancient Instruments of Korea

BLACK STRING

In partnership with The World Music Institute & Korean Cultural Center New York

"Towering, hypnotic, psychedelic Korean post-rock majesty" is how New York Music Daily describes this edgy and improvisational foursome led by Yoon Jeong Heo, an educator, Artistic Director of Seoul's Bukchon Changwoo Theater, and one of few female masters of the geomungo (a traditional Korean zither, the inspiration for the band's name). The ensemble mixes centuries-old instruments with electric guitar and beats, creating a unique and timeless percussive sound, at once modern and ancient, that is all their own. Black String is a quartet named after the Korean zither, geomungo, with percussion, bamboo flutes, guitar and electronica also in a mix that swings comfortably between east and west, Korean folk and jazz. Led by Korean traditional music virtuoso Yoon Jeong Heo, Black String creates a unique musical language drawing on Korean traditional music, jazz and free improvisation, presenting extraordinary, enigmatic music that wells up from silence and grasps the senses. The group's recognitions include Asia & South Pacific Winner at the 2018 Songlines Music Awards, Best Jazz & Crossover Album at the 2020 Korean Music Awards (Best Performance in 2017), and official showcase artist at WOMEX (World Music Expo) 2016. Black String is the first Asian group to sign with ACT, Europe's largest jazz label, releasing three albums.

Saturday, September 10 at 7:00 PM

ARKAI

Defying contemporary labels, ARKAI's music fuses their classical virtuosity with the energy of a rock band, the spontaneity of a jazz combo, and the beauty of a string quartet. They are joined at by percussion phenomenon Jeremy Smith for an awe-inspiring and heart-moving holiday celebration. ARKAI channels the diversity of the world through genre-bending music, forging new possibilities for what a violin and cello can be. Winners of the 2021 Astral Artists National Auditions, their past engagements have included performances at The MET Breuer, Rockwood Music Hall, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the 92nd Street Y. Their electronic debut composition, "Letters from COVID" was featured at TED@PMI for a global audience of over 30,000 people from 182 countries. ARKAI was recently selected by the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Education and Cultural Affairs and the Association of American Voices to participate in the '21-22 American Music Abroad season. The group's debut album, Aurora, is currently being produced with in with seven-time Grammy-nominated producer Joel Hamilton.