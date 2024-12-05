Cast Announced for FOXBRIER LANE New York Premiere At 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Complete casting has been announced for a concert of Foxbrier Lane, a new folk/rock musical debuting in New York City at 54 Below for one night only on January 29th at 9:30 PM.

The show features a book written by Pfeltz and Shachar with music and lyrics by Pfeltz, and music direction by Helen Hayes nominated MD Rachel Sandler.

Joining the company is Brian Charles Johnson (Spring Awakening, American Idiot), Gerard Canonico (Be More Chill, Spring Awakening, American Idiot), Fredi Walker-Browne (RENT), Ken Jennings (Sweeney Todd, Urinetown, Sideshow), Emma Busse (American Idol), MK McDonald, and Michael Andreaus (MJ the Musical, A Soldier's Play).

Rounding out the cast are Will Cobb, Kannon Gowen, Grace Rundberg, and Hannah Brudnock.

Fueled by a raw, visceral folk/rock score, Foxbrier Lane is a heart-wrenching exploration of family, loss, grief, and the enduring power of hope.

Tickets are available now for the debut 75 minute concert at 54 Below.

Comments