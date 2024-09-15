Cast Announced For World Premiere Concert Staging Of WRITTEN IN TIME by Sean P. Pallatroni

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Emmy-winning composer / lyricist Sean P. Pallatroni's song cycle "Written In Time" will have its public debut in a one-night-only concert on Wednesday, October 16th, 9:30pm at NYC's 54 Below. The piece centers around the art and emotional depth of letter writing.

The cast will feature Sabrina Shah ("Kimberly Akimbo"), Ellis Gage ("James And The Giant Peach"), Grace Ellis Solomon (Alex Bechtel's "Alice In Wonderland"), and Ant Chavers ("Saw: The Musical"). Produced by Chavers and assistant produced by Leslie Baez, the concert will feature direction by Hunter Anderson and music direction by Pallatroni.

"Written In Time" reimagines historic letters alongside fictional ones, offering a poignant exploration of vulnerability in relationships; familial, romantic, and otherwise, shedding light on moments in life too difficult to express with mere words. Each sung letter uncovers the honesty and vulnerability of its writer, revealing the truths we often hide, even from ourselves. Queerness is embraced, freedom of expression is celebrated, and the full spectrum of human emotion is laid bare.

Tickets are currently available at https://54below.org/events/new-musical-written-in-time/.

MORE ABOUT THE CAST & CREATIVES:

Ant Chavers, they/he (producer/cast): is thrilled to collaborate with Sean P. Pallatroni and Ellis Gage to bring Pallatroni's beautiful music to life. Their past producing credits include "I'm Becoming My Mom" (The Tank), "Jazz! Or Is It?" (The Greenroom 42), and "Ant and Deej: Vaudeville Reimagined" (The Laurie Beechman Theatre). A recent graduate of Wagner College with a degree in Theatre Performance, Ant was recently seen in the 1st National Tour of "Saw the Musical: The Unauthorized Parody of Saw." Grateful to be working with such a vibrant creative team, Ant is excited to share the stunning score of Written in Time for the very first time. Socials: @anthony.chavers

Ellis Gage, any pronouns (cast): Most notably: original productions of Pasek & Paul/Graciela Danielle's "James & the Giant Peach" (Goodspeed Musicals), "Far From Canterbury" (Barnstormers Theatre), Scott Schwartz's "Dani Girl" (Cherry Lane Theatre), & "White Rose" (Theatre Row), as well as Kitt & Yorkey/Michael Greif's "Next To Normal" (original Taiwan cast), "Flyboys" (US Tour), & boy soprano opera career (NYCO, BLO, AOP). Other off-Broadway/NYC: Signature, Prospect, York, & Queens Theatres, The Shed, AMAS, & NYMF. Regional: NSMT (IRNE-winning performance), Bay Street, Arden, Huntington, Passage, Wheelock, & Carriage House Theatres. Developmental: Paul Gordon's "Gospel According To Heather," Richard Maltby's "Noble Family," & Phyllis Newman's "Neverland." ellisgage.com/@ellis_gage

Sabrina Shah, she/her (cast): Broadway: "Kimberly Akimbo." BFA Pace MT 2024. Grateful for art. @sabrinaxshah

Grace Ellis Solomon, she/her (cast): REGIONAL HIGHLIGHTS: "A Bronx Tale" (Jane), "Into The Woods" (Little Red Riding Hood), "Alice In Wonderland: A New Musical" (Alice Liddell), "Marvelous Wonderettes" (Suzy), "Little Shop of Horrors" (Urchins/Audrey Understudy). Many thanks to Mom, Grandparents + Lola! @thegraceellis, www.thegraceellis.com

Sean P. Pallatroni, he/him (composer/lyricist/music director): Sean P. Pallatroni is an EMMY Award winning composer, songwriter, music director and pianist. Originally from Bedford NH, Sean holds a BFA in Music Composition at the Hartt School of Music (University of Hartford) and an MFA from the Tisch School's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program, NYU.

Hunter Anderson, they/them (director): Hunter is a director, artist, and actor based in New York City. This is their 54 Below Debut. Previous directing credits include: The Wild Project: Fresh Fruit Festival ("Non-Disclosure"), The New York Theatre Festival ("PS306"), Wagner College ("A Midsummer Night's Dream" & "The Prom")

Leslie Baez, she/her (assistant producer): is thrilled and grateful to be a part of this beautiful production. Some of her credits include the North-American Tour of "Cat Kid Comic Club" (CatKid/Naomi/Poppy Swing), "Leslie's Musical Odyssey", "Seussical" (Bird Girl), "Men on Boats" (Old Shady), "Rebel Genius" (Elza), and "Coming Out! A New Musical" (Ensemble/Amy Understudy). She would like to thank the cast and team for the experience and hopes you enjoy the show! IG: lesliebxez

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW:

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

