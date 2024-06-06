Cabaret Legend Marilyn Maye To Return To 54 Below This Fall

Click Here for More on 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 BELOW will welcome back cabaret icon Marilyn Maye on October 1, 2, 10-12, 23, & 29 & November 13, 24, & 25 at 7pm. Tickets will go on sale to Patrons on Fri, Jun 6 at 12pm, Supporter+ on Mon, Jun 10 at 12pm, Supporters on Tues, Jun 11 at 12pm, Friends on Weds, Jun 12 at 12pm, and the General Public on Thurs, Jun 13 at 12pm.

Back by popular demand! Marilyn Maye makes a shining return to Broadway's Living Room. A theatrical legend, Maye will show audiences why she's been crowned Manhattan's Queen of Cabaret.

Following the sold-out shows that celebrated her 96th birthday, Marilyn returns with an all new show.

Marilyn Maye is an artist for connoisseurs. Her powerhouse delivery and chatty rapport with the audience holds the evening together and electrifies the proceedings. This will be a night you do not want to miss!

Marilyn Maye plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 1, 2, 10-12, 23, & 29 & November 13, 24, & 25 at 7pm. Cover charges are $95 (includes $10 in fees) – $106 (includes $11 in fees). Premiums are $166.50 (includes $16.50 in fees) - $171.50 (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/MarilynMaye. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

Comments