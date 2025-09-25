CELIA CRUZ 100: MIGGUEL ANGGELO'S ICONS to be Presented at Joe's Pub

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This October, CELIA CRUZ 100: Migguel Anggelo's ICONS, transforms Joe's Pub into an explosive celebration of what would have been the Queen of Salsa's 100th birthday - just one week before her actual centennial on October 21st. This joyful, high-energy theatrical concert- originally commissioned by Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts - brings together an electrifying cast of musicians, drag performers, and cultural revolutionaries for two nights to honor the woman who turned " ¡Azúcar!" into a rallying cry for joy.

Multidisciplinary artist Migguel Anggelo leads the production, directed by Adrian Alea with musical direction by Jaime Lozano. The stage erupts with a powerhouse lineup of talent, including singer and arts activist Mai-Elka Prado Gil, drag artists Fonda Koxx and Pietra Parker, salsa dancers Molly Hagman & Smarlin Fabian, and more. Together, they'll pay tribute through a community celebration exploring Latin identity, resilience, and the transformative power of music in the city that crowned La Divina.

"Celia Cruz wore the most powerful crown: MUSIC. Full of energy and empathy, she was always kind, smiling and dancing in a salsa world ruled by men, but never intimidated by their power. She has influenced me as an artist since I was a child. ¡Azúcar!" - Migguel Anggelo

CELIA CRUZ 100 is the second installment of Anggelo's ICONS series, episodic concerts celebrating groundbreaking artists who challenge norms and break barriers. Following dynamic performances at Lincoln Center and in the Live at the Gantries concert series, presented by the Kupferberg Center for the Arts, this centennial tribute captures Cruz's magnetic stage presence with bold theatricality and authentic musical arrangements. From her early days in Havana to her reign as Queen of Salsa in New York City, Cruz's legacy is both inspiration and celebration.