CARRY ON! Comes to Don't Tell Mama This Month

Carry On!, starring Cindy Firing and Josephine Sanges comes to Don't Tell Mama this month! The performance is directed by Marshall Mays with Musical Director John M. Cook.

Performances run Sat, Jun 25 @ 8pm and Sun, Jun 26 @ 5pm.

Two singers from different cities hatch a cross-promotion plan and end up becoming friends while navigating distance, disease and duets! Together they explore the myriad ways one carries on - whether traveling light, feeling wary, or making merry. Accomplished storyteller, Cindy Firing, brings her "impressive vocals, megawatt energy and heart" while award-winning Josephine Sanges delivers "grace, class and lush vocal stylings" with her "strikingly rich and radiant voice."

Josephine Sanges, has been a featured artist at the New York City Mabel Mercer Cabaret Convention for the last several years. Her latest solo album, entitled Finding Beauty-a tribute to Ann Hampton Callaway, received the 2018 LaMott/Friedman Award for Best Recording. Most recently she was recognized as Best Female Vocalist, winning the 2019 MAC Award for her work in her acclaimed Harold Arlen tribute show: Come Rain or Come Shine. Her current critically acclaimed show, The Funny Girl in Me: Josephine Sanges sings Fanny Brice, continues its 2022 run on July 27 and September 14 at the Laurie Beechman Theatre.

Cindy Firing is a cabaret singer and producer with an eclectic background that includes belting out the Carpenters in the back seat of a mint green Bonneville, jazzing it up with the City Rhythm Orchestra and treading the boards in musicals and operas. As producer she founded Inwood Opera (NYC) and Hush Opera (Chicago), and now has two solo cabaret shows under her belt. Her critically acclaimed show You & I: Cindy Firing pays tribute to Barbara Cook continues its 2022 run in NYC on September 11 at the Laurie Beechman Theatre.

Music Director John M. Cook is an acclaimed arranger, pianist and musical director. Having worked with several celebrated cabaret artists, (including, Margo Brown, Ira Lee Collings, Lisa Dellarossa, Cindy Firing, Renee Katz, Josephine Sanges, and Deborah Stone) he most recently directed "The Funny Girl in Me" Josephine Sanges sings Fanny Brice and "You and I," Cindy Firing pays tribute to Barbara Cook as well as their current duo project, Carry On!

Director Marshall Mays is the founder and Artistic Director of the NYC's Kaleidoscope Theatre Company, where he has produced 13 and directed 10 full productions, as well as numerous readings. He has directed about twenty plays at other theatre companies in New York, smaller regional theaters, two universities, and the Philadelphia Fringe Festival. After mostly working on classic comedies and the development of new plays, in 2021 he started directing his first cabaret shows, You & I: Cindy Firing Pays Tribute to Barbara Cook and Carry On!