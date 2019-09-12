Rock icon Buster Poindexter returns to Café Carlyle, October 8 & 9. As a founding member of the New York Dolls and in a prolific solo career, David Johansen has been a seminal force in rock and roll, influencing countless singers and bands to this day. For these performances, Buster Poindexter, Johansen's celebrated alter ego will showcase his songwriting, spanning his career from New York Dolls until now, in his inimitable elegant style, interspersed with amusing anecdotes from life in New York, past and present. As Poindexter, his previous engagements have been sellouts and he has become one of the most revered artists to grace Café Carlyle.

Stephen Holden of The New York Times: "Buster Poindexter aims dead center at a novelty tradition that traverses musical styles and eras and embraces blues, jazz, doo-wop, rumba and calypso. He rang the bell every time." Additionally, TheaterMania called Buster Poindexter "one the of the most satisfying musical acts you're likely to encounter in New York." The Hollywood Reporter wrote, Johansen "seems to be born for a room as intimate as this one [Café Carlyle]."

Steven Van Zandt writes "Buster Poindexter at the Café Carlyle is one of the great shows of the year. David Jo does an impressionistic look back at his life through his alter ego's lens and it all works. It's a jazz performance. His actor's chops riffing comedy in between songs. Don't miss it!"

Performances will take place Tuesday and Wednesday at 8:45pm. Pricing begins at $95 per person / Bar Seating: $75 / Premium Seating: $145. Reservations can be made online via Ticketweb. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

