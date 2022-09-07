Broadway's D. Sabella Returns to Drag in AMANDA RECKONWITH RETURNS at Pangea

International opera diva and Broadway legend in her own mind, "Amanda Reckonwith" Returns! (after a 25 year retirement/rest cure) to razzle dazzle with high comedy and even higher notes!

Once a lyric soprano, Amanda Reckonwith reached international stardom on both Broadway, and Opera stages around the globe, before settling down (way down) to have children, raise them, and have them eventually leave her (they all do). Now known to the world as her generation's most famous "Spento" soprano, Amanda returns to stage, from a bygone era, having lived a life unchronicled and shrouded in mystery, and ready once again to take the musical world by storm!

JOIN her as she regales, assails, and decimates some of Broadway's greatest hits. It's an evening you're not likely to forget... try as you might.

David Sabella (Amanda), is an award-winning singer & actor, and an internationally renowned voice teacher and author. As a male soprano (countertenor) in classical music/opera, Sabella was integral in the formation of the "American tradition" of countertenor voice in the mid 1990's. Along with colleagues David Daniels, Brian Asawa, and Mark Crayton, Sabella is credited as one of the originators of the "American sound," and the only one working in the popular music genres of Broadway, Pop, and Great American Songbook. Sabella is best known for his years on Broadway in the musical CHICAGO, and as an internationally recognized countertenor whom Luciano Pavarotti publicly declared as "Excellent, not good, excellent!"