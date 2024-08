Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Legendary Broadway music director and pianist, Steve Marzullo, Tony Award-winning producer Michael Lamon, and The Green Room 42 will present, for the first time ever, a concert of all Steve Marzullo's music on October 28th at 7pm.

Directed by Joe Langworth and featuring some of Broadway's Best: Sherz Aletaha, Julia Lamon, Chauncey Packer, George Psomas.

Tickets available on the Green Room 42's Website.

Comments