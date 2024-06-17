BroadwayWorld Cabaret Upcoming Show Roundup – June 17 to June 23, 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with a few top picks for jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week.

Tonight, Monday June 17th through June 30th

JUSTIN VIVIAN BOND: NIGHT SHADE at Joe’s Pub

Tickets available here.

What: A musical celebration for Pride 2024

They only come out at night! For Summer Solstice and Pride 2024, Mx Viv and band will be honoring the darkness on the brightest of days. An evening of night songs, nightshade, and queer lunacy!

Price: Tickets are $25. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Tuesday June 18th @ 7 pm

CHRISTINE ANDREAS: PARIS TO BROADWAY at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

What: An eclectic mix of French music (Edith Piaf) and Broadway by superb singer Christine Andreas

Back by popular demand! Christine Andreas returns to 54 Below with her critically acclaimed show: Paris to Broadway. With songs by Piaf, Charles Trenet, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Kern, Porter, Berlin, Bacharach and David, Lerner and Loewe, and Silvestri, you will be transported from wherever you are, to the City of Light, Paris… to the Champs Elysees… to a Parisian café… to the streets of Pigalle that gave the world Edith Piaf….then back again, trans-Atlantic to the glittering lights of Manhattan and onto the Broadway stages that Christine and Martin Silvestri know so well! It will be an evening to remember. Featuring Martin Silvestri on piano and accordion.

(Read a review of this show by Sharon Ellman.)

Price: Tickets start at $29 (including fees) plus a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. There is currently some subsidized seating remaining for $18 (including fees) with no minimum. 54 Below encourages you to take advantage of this lower priced ticket if their other ticket prices are prohibitive for your personal circumstance.

Wednesday June 19th @ 7 pm

RISE UP SINGING: THE MUSIC OF GEORGE GERSHWIN at Don’t Tell Mama

Tickets available here.

What: An evening celebrating the joyful tunes of George Gershwin

Journey with singer Juliet Ewing and her jazz trio with new arrangements by Broadway's Ron Drotos. Swing along to George Gershwin’s most famous tunes: Someone to Watch Over Me, Summertime, I’ve Got a Crush on You, I’ve Got Rhythm, They Can’t Take That Away From Me & other gems.

Price: There is a $20 cover charge and a $20 Minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person. DTM is cash only.

Thursday June 20th

9:30 pm – Madeline Dalton: SWINGIN’ WITH SARA at Chelsea Table + Stage

Tickets available here.

What: Sara Bareilles songs reimagined in retro genres

After a smash-hit night at The Green Room 42, Swingin’ with Sara is back on June 20th at 9:30pm at Chelsea Table + Stage! Madeline Dalton (creator, co-arranger) and Adam Dorfman (music director & co-arranger) will be bringing your favorite Sara Bareilles hits to Chelsea Table + Stage reimagined in retro genres. From styles such as Andrews Sisters to bossa nova, Dalton’s selections run the gamut of vintage music.

Special guests will include Mark Planner (JCSS & Godspell OBC), Ellis Gage (White Rose Off-Broadway), and Dan Macke (Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen)! If you love Sara Bareilles, you will not want to miss this dazzling seven piece jazz band that gives these tunes a whole new life.

Price: Tickets start at $24.91 including fees plus a $20 food/drink minimum per person.

Friday June 21st @ 7 pm

7 pm – LINDA EDER at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

What: A night of superb singing by cabaret master Linda Eder

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! One of the world’s most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previously sold-out runs, 54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to our stage for these very special performances. She’s a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway’s living room.

Note: if you can’t make June 21, there are additional performances on June 25 and July 2 and 7

Price: Tickets start at $139 (including fees) plus a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Saturday June 22nd @ 7 pm

LADYBUG’S NEW YORK: A Jazzy Tour Through New York Life at Pangea

Tickets available here.

What: An evening of NYC jazz greats like Charlie Parker, Chick Corea, A.J Jobim, Michael Gore and Cecil McBee

The series “Jazz & The City/Ladybug’s New York” started in Jan 2022 at PANGEA. Verena McBee charmingly presents a wide variety of jazz music. Be it swing, Latin, Blues, Post Be-Bop originals or a touch of Broadway – It’s the unique Ladybug–style, that shines and makes its musical path, guiding you through the night.

Price: Tickets online are $20. Tickets at the door, if available, are $25 (Cash Only). There is a $20 minimum per person (food or beverage).

Sunday June 23rd @ 4 pm

Meg Flather: OUTBOUND PLANE at Don’t Tell Mama

Tickets available here.

What: A cabaret show about processing grief through music

Outbound Plane, which Meg says “explores some of the necessary losses and endings in life that ultimately take us where we need to go next,” features an eclectic mix of songs written by songwriting giants of musical theater and pop, including Rodgers & Hammerstein, Jerry Herman, Richard Maltby & David Shire, Alan Menken & Tim Rice, Paul Simon, Nanci Griffith, Joan Armatrading, Natalie Merchant, and a Meg Flather original.

(Read a Q&A about the show.)

Price: There is a $20 cover charge and a $20 Minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person. DTM is cash only.

Sunday June 23rd @ 8:30 pm

Lena Hall: THE SHOW GOES ON at Joe’s Pub

Tickets available here.

What: A new solo cabaret show by Tony winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch)

This new show, co-written and directed by long-time collaborator Stephen Amato, chronicles Hall’s fascinating career highlights through the harrowing, hilarious, and often deadly mishaps that accompanied her experience on productions like HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, KINKY BOOTS, and television’s SNOWPIERCER.

Price: Tickets are $45. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Note: There are just a few tickets left for the June 23rd performance. If you miss that one, they’ve added a second night on June 29th at 9:30 pm

