Ben Cameron’s long running, award winning, Broadway Sessions returns to The Green Room 42 on April 3rd! The, aptly dubbed, “Musical Theatre Frat Party” will feature cast members from the mega hit Broadway production Moulin Rouge. The cast will perform directly following their Thursday evening performance.

Moulin Rouge cast members set to perform include Hailee Kareem Wright, Jeigh Madjus, Donnie Hammond, Heather Makalani, Nick Martinez, Patrick Clanton, Ricardo Zayas, Kelsey Orem, Rayven Bailey, Michael Bryan Wang, Brandon Stonestreet, Cole Joseph Wachman, Melissa Hunter McCann, Giovanni Bonaventura, Nicci Claspell and more!

The evening will feature performances by young up and comers Julian Gwin and Leah Chechelnitsky. The Moulin Rouge company will perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway!

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42 inside The Yotel on 42nd and 10th, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 + fee's which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Latecomers and walk-ins are always welcome.





