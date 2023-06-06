Broadway Sessions Begins 15 Year Anniversary Celebration This Week

Ben Cameron’s award winning musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, celebrates 15 years in the Broadway community this month with 2 All Star concert events! This Thursday, June 8th, Broadway Sessions will welcome back performers who have been showcased in the show’s ‘Rising Star’ segment. At every show, Ben features performers who have yet to tread the boards on Broadway to perform alongside current Broadway talent. Many of whom have gone on to perform on Broadway and beyond.

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret!!

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42 inside The Yotel on 42nd and 10th, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Reservations can be made at www.thegreenroom42.venuetix.com Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome

You can follow Broadway Sessions on social media @BwaySessions on all platforms and at www.broadwaysessionsnyc.com . Past performances can be found on Broadway Sessions wildly popular YouTube channel. www.youtube.com/bwaysessions .

Ben Cameron is your Broadway Buddy. Bringing the Broadway community right to you like a friendly neighbor dropping off brownies. Broadway brownies. Yum. Ben is a 3 x Broadway veteran having appeared in the original casts of Wicked (listen to track #2, you may hear a familiar voice) and Footloose. He has appeared on Broadway in Aida and in tours of Sweet Charity opposite Molly Ringwald, State Fair, Fame, The Who's Tommy and Footloose. Since hanging up his dance belt Ben has become one of Broadway's most beloved personalities. He is the creator and host of the long running variety show Broadway Sessions (2018 MAC Award), Broadway Buskers concert series w/ Times Square Alliance, web series Dance Captain Dance Attack on BroadwayWorld.com, Broadway Sessions Beach Party on Fire Island, and hit podcast talkshow, The Broadway Cast on IHeartRadio Broadway and new hit podcast Theatre Countdown w/ Asmeret Ghebremichael. Ben is the MainStage host of Broadway Con, was the live audience host for tapings of A Very Wicked Halloween on NBC, The Spongebob Musical on Nickelodeon and is a frequent face on PBS WNET having hosted Hamilton's America, Broadway on THIRTEEN Marathon, Downton Abbey New Years Marathon and much more. Ben served as on camera host for the Broadway Trivia gameshow series on the Reward The Fan app.