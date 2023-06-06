Broadway Sessions Begins 15 Year Anniversary Celebration This Week

This Thursday, June 8th, Broadway Sessions will welcome back performers who have been showcased in the show’s ‘Rising Star’ segment.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

POPULAR

10 Videos That Get Us Psyched Out For Leslie Carrara Rudolph's BIZARRE BRUNCH At The Green Photo 1 Leslie Carrara-Rudolph's BIZARRE BRUNCH Will Return
Interview: Matt Hawkins, Aurelia Williams of MY HEART SAYS GO Photo 2 Matt Hawkins And Aurelia Williams On MY HEART SAYS GO Concept Album
Review: Hannah Jane Brings WOMEN OF AN ERA To Chelsea Table + Stage Photo 3 Hannah Jane Debuts New Show At CT+S
Review: AN EVENING WITH L MORGAN LEE Charms Charming Audience at Newman Mills Theater Photo 4 L Morgan Lee Stands Strong Center Stage

Broadway Sessions Begins 15 Year Anniversary Celebration This Week

Ben Cameron’s award winning musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, celebrates 15 years in the Broadway community this month with 2 All Star concert events! This Thursday, June 8th, Broadway Sessions will welcome back performers who have been showcased in the show’s ‘Rising Star’ segment. At every show, Ben features performers who have yet to tread the boards on Broadway to perform alongside current Broadway talent. Many of whom have gone on to perform on Broadway and beyond. 

 
The evening will feature performances by F. Michael Hayne (Frozen, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Alex Joseph Grayson (Parade), Emily Schultheis (Wicked, Almost Famous), Aaron Harrington (Little Shop of Horrors), Eric Michael Krop (Godspell), Troy Iwata (Be More Chill), Peggy Sue Johnson (The Lightning Thief), Hernando Umana (Kinky Boots, School of Rock), Kaylee MacKinght (Drunk Musicals), Richard Baskin Jr. (Freestyle Love Supreme), Lindsay Morgan (Siren), Darren Cementina, Tyler Easter, Rosalyn Mai, Tuan Malinowski and Broadway Sessions associate producer Katryna Marttala
 
 

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret!!

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42 inside The Yotel on 42nd and 10th, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Reservations can be made at www.thegreenroom42.venuetix.com  Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome
 

You can follow Broadway Sessions on social media @BwaySessions on all platforms and at www.broadwaysessionsnyc.com . Past performances can be found on Broadway Sessions wildly popular YouTube channel. www.youtube.com/bwaysessions .

About Ben Cameron

Ben Cameron is your Broadway Buddy. Bringing the Broadway community right to you like a friendly neighbor dropping off brownies. Broadway brownies. Yum. Ben is a 3 x Broadway veteran having appeared in the original casts of Wicked (listen to track #2, you may hear a familiar voice) and Footloose. He has appeared on Broadway in Aida and in tours of Sweet Charity opposite Molly Ringwald, State Fair, Fame, The Who's Tommy and Footloose. Since hanging up his dance belt Ben has become one of Broadway's most beloved personalities. He is the creator and host of the long running variety show Broadway Sessions (2018 MAC Award), Broadway Buskers concert series w/ Times Square Alliance, web series Dance Captain Dance Attack on BroadwayWorld.com, Broadway Sessions Beach Party on Fire Island, and hit podcast talkshow, The Broadway Cast on IHeartRadio Broadway and new hit podcast Theatre Countdown w/ Asmeret Ghebremichael. Ben is the MainStage host of Broadway Con, was the live audience host for tapings of A Very Wicked Halloween on NBC, The Spongebob Musical on Nickelodeon and is a frequent face on PBS WNET having hosted Hamilton's America, Broadway on THIRTEEN Marathon, Downton Abbey New Years Marathon and much more. Ben served as on camera host for the Broadway Trivia gameshow series on the Reward The Fan app.

 



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
2023 MAC Award Winner Rian Keating Returns To Dont Tell Mama For Final Jacques Brel Perfor Photo
2023 MAC Award Winner Rian Keating Returns To Don't Tell Mama For Final Jacques Brel Performances

Rian Keating, the Manhattan Association of Cabarets' Male Vocalist of 2023, will return to Don't Tell Mama on June 18th and 24th to perform his acclaimed program of songs by Jacques Brel to benefit the Golden Door Scholarship Fund.

2
Clint Holmes BETWEEN THE MOON AND NEW YORK CITY In Photos Photo
Clint Holmes BETWEEN THE MOON AND NEW YORK CITY In Photos

Check out photos from the closing night of Clint Holmes' sensational run at 54 Below, as well as an after party hosted by Producer Sunny Sessa saluting Director Will Nunziata, Music Director Michael Orland, and guest artists Nikki Renee Daniels and Kelly Clinton-Holmes.

3
L Morgan Lee Stands Strong Center Stage Photo
L Morgan Lee Stands Strong Center Stage

L Morgan Lee is one of those people who, by virtue of her benevolence and her inability to be false, makes you want to be friends with her.

4
Jessica Vosk Leaves 92NY DREAMIN Of More Photo
Jessica Vosk Leaves 92NY DREAMIN' Of More

It’s one thing to be a good singer.  It’s one thing to be a great singer.  But what Jessica Vosk did on the stage today went beyond good or great.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Nikki Crawford Doesn't Want You to Judge Her FAT HAM Character Video Video: Nikki Crawford Doesn't Want You to Judge Her FAT HAM Character
Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams Video
Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination Video
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys Video
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel FLEX
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE

Recommended For You