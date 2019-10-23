Bridget Everett, Joey Arias, Julia Sweeney And More Come To Joe's Pub, 10/24-11/2

Check out what Joe's Pub has on tap for the next few weeks.

Some classic Joe's Pub artists like Penny Arcade, Joey Arias and Toshi Reagon are coming through. And we also have some fun Halloween and Day of the Dead shows. I'm pretty excited about the debut of Grand Ole Pubry - it's the Our Hit Parade of country music!

JULIAN VELARD: WHAT AM I DOING HERE!

Thursday, October 24 at 7:00PM

$20

Inspired by the highly unsuccessful experimental Broadway shows of the 1970s, Julian Velard examines the minutia of his everyday life as a musician, husband, father, and native New Yorker, in a deconstruction of the American Musical that no one asked for. Against the advice of everyone in his life, Velard will perform brand new original songs combined with interactive comedic bits that will leave you with hundreds of questions, none greater than, "What am I doing here?"



Velard's musical stylings and comedic timing have made him a regular on The Howard Stern Show and NPR's Ask Me Another, and have won acclaim in The Guardian, Time Out London, The Sunday Times, and The Wall Street Journal. What Am I Doing Here! Is written by Velard and Joe Schiappa.

PENNY ARCADE: LONGING LASTS LONGER

Thursday, October 24 at 9:30PM

$20 advance / $30 at the door

After four years of touring their award winning show Longing Lasts Longer to 40 cities worldwide, Penny Arcade and longtime collaborator Steve Zehentner bring it all back home as they return this master work to the stage at Joe's Pub where it was created.

TREVOR BACHMAN: SHAPESHIFTERS PLAYLIST

Friday, October 25 at 7:00PM

$15

Trevor Bachman's Shapeshifters Playlist is a musical collage of songs, monologues, and poems celebrating World Pride and Stonewall 50. New York City meets Weimar Republic as kids, teens and young adults explore the fragmented life of being queer and trans in this gripping musical love letter to LGBTQIA+ legacy and community. RnB beats, indie-pop grooves, and jazz harmonies highlight the role of queerness as historical opposition to fascism. Described by The New York Times as "musically and vocally rich" and noted by New York Magazine for their "golden-voiced...soulful vocals," Bachman's Shapeshifters is a musical survival guide for uncertain times.

BRIDGET EVERETT & THE TENDER MOMENTS

Shows added by popular demand!

October 25, 26, November 12-16 at 9:30PM

$40

This fall, Bridget Everett and The Tender Moments barrel into Joe's Pub for a new run of electrifying shows. Her legendary and take-no-prisoners live act is a perennial sold-out hit and has garnered a faithful cult following. Everett has been seen in a string of recent television shows and movies, but to experience Bridget Everett, you must experience her live. Her in-your-face comedy is mixed with one outrageous rocking and original song after another. Dripping with hard-earned sweat in her sparkling and revealing House of Larréon dresses, she swigs from a bottle in a paper bag while telling stories about her dog Poppy, her dysfunctional family and her struggles with incontinence.

THURBER THEATER

Saturday, October 26 at 7:00PM

$20

Somewhere between The Ed Sullivan Show, VH1's 'Storytellers', Leonard Bernstein's musicology lectures, and a whiskey fueled jam session, Thurber Theater is a musical variety show that features artists from different musical backgrounds. Hosted and curated by Michael Thurber, the show flows seamlessly from guest to guest, hopping through centuries of musical styles in an explosion of entertainment, musical virtuosity, and happy vibes.



This edition of Thurber Theater will feature mandolinist Joe K. Walsh, violinist Arun Ramamurthy, bassist/vocalist Daniel Bailen (of the band Bailen), rapper/poet Arya Shahi (of Pigpen Theatre Co.), and many more surprise guests.

THE BOWERY BOYS: GHOST STORIES OF OLD NEW YORK

Sunday, October 27 at 4:30PM & 7:00PM

Halloween! Thursday, October 31 at 7:00PM

$25

The award-winning Bowery Boys: New York City History podcast, hosted by Tom Meyers and Greg Young, has brought the story of New York City to life for over 12 years, focusing on the controversial figures, the breathtaking moments and the extraordinary landmarks that have made this city the greatest in the world. NPR said, "Meyers and Young have become unofficial ambassadors of New York City history."

Every October, Meyers and Young present their annual Halloween ghost story podcasts, conjuring the spooky folklore and mysterious urban legends that have famously kept New Yorkers awake at night - from haunted mansions to possessed parks. This evening of creepy (and occasionally campy) campfire tales will come to life with music by acclaimed music director and composer Andrew Austin, wacky sound effects, special guests, and a litany of bad puns. Which famous ghosts will The Bowery Boys conjure up to join them on stage?



DANE TERRY

Sunday, October 27 at 9:30PM

$15

Composer and story-artist Dane Terry performs an evening of his songs and distinctive vignettes. Terry is the co-creator of the music-fiction podcast Dreamboy (Night Vale Presents) along with frequent collaborator Ellie Heyman. Terry effortlessly blends disparate musical genres and narrative in snow globe song-worlds that run from decadent to moonlike and throb with a Lynchian sense of everyday-weird. A bewitching storyteller in the dubious tradition of buzzed American uncles, he feels both entirely familiar and yet somehow alien on stage.

LYONS & PAKCHAR: BEAU

Presented in Association with Musical Theatre Factory

Monday, October 28 at 9:30PM

SOLD OUT!

After playing Lincoln Center's Broadway Songbook Series and bowing in the 2019 Adirondack Theatre Festival, composing team Lyons and Pakchar's latest new musical Beau, will arrive at Joe's Pub. In Beau, seven actor-musicians tell the story of Ace Baker, who's fatherless until age 12, when a phone call reveals his grandfather Beau has been alive all his life -- and his mother knew. Family secrets unravel as Ace rushes to make up for lost time with a man who changes his life, by putting a guitar in his hand. Their original folk-funk score is a multi-generational investigation and celebration on what it is to be queer, and come out victorious. L & P's other work includes Five Points, which is currently in development with Hamilton's Andy Blankenbuehler.

JANA HERZEN: NOTHING BUT LOVE ALBUM PREVIEW

Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 7:00PM

$20

Singer/songwriter and guitarist, Jana Herzen previews music from her third studio album, NOTHING BUT LOVE - a poetic, song-cycle of folk/pop/jazz originals slated for release in January 2020 on the multi-GRAMMY-winning Motema label, which Herzen founded and has helmed for the past 16 years.



With its unexpected juxtapositions of isolation, loss, and melancholy, alongside eye-winking fun, hopeful 'turning the page,' and celebratory letting of the sun back in, Nothing But Love offers a deep, richly entertaining portrait of the many guises of love. She expertly weaves strands of folk, jazz, blues, rock, Afro-beat, and reggae into spellbinding songs that bring to mind such forebears as Joni Mitchell, Bob Marley, Leonard Cohen, Tom Waits, Eva Cassidy, and Paul Simon. At Joe's Pub, Herzen will be joined by the celebrated bassist Charnett Moffett (a fellow Motéma artist and co-producer of the album), veteran piano and keyboard man Brian Jackson (known well for his work with Gil Scott-Heron), and drummer Corey Garcia.

GRAND OLE PUBRY

HOSTED BY JIM ANDRALIS, NEAL MEDLYN & JENN HARRIS

FEATURING BRIDGET EVERETT, JEFF HILLER, LARRY KRONE & MORE

Tuesday, October 29 at 9:30PM

$15 Advance / $20 Door

Grand Ole Pubry is Downtown NYC, USA's own country music-themed variety show and hootenanny hosted by Jim Andralis (Jim Andralis & the Syntonics, The Isotoners), Jenn Harris (New York is Dead, Silence! The Musical) and Neal Medlyn (Champagne Jerry, Neal Medlyn's Pop Star Series). They're inviting everyone's favorite performers to bring their own artistry to country hits, old and recent. Each installment of Grand Ole Pubry will delve into a different theme and it may just be up to the audience to guess. Will there be surprises? Yes. Will there be dancing? If you want to call it that! This show will feature special guests Bridget Everett (Patti Cake$, Camping), Jeff Hiller (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Public Works' adaptation of Hercules), Larry Krone (Who or What I Am at Joe's Pub, Beyond Repair at RISD Museum), and more!

UNITARD: BADASSY!

Wednesday, October 30 at 7:00PM

$20

Mike Albo, Nora Burns, and David Ilku are back with their wildly twisted take on everything annoying, amusing and artisanal. It's a comic cocktail for your psyche. "Don't miss this! Incredibly vicious and relentlessly hilarious," said Time Out New York.

JOEY ARIAS: HALLOWEEN LULLABIES

Wednesday, October 30 at 9:30PM

$25

Drawing on his life-long affinity for music, Joey Arias takes you on a journey across musical genres (jazz, pop, rock, experimental) that spans his earliest musical influences; his days at Capitol Records; his tenure as the lead singer of Strange Party (an influence on the Talking Heads); and his original songs from Jazzo~Lozzo, an album that quite literally made Arias "big in Japan" with the album's release there and subsequent tour. Arias revives this rich backlog of musical history as medium and muse, reflecting on the roots of his career and redefine his own musical language and history.

Thursday, October 31 at 9:30PM & 11:30PM

$30

The Skivvies return to Joe's Pub for The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show, a Halloween treat that puts the signature stripped-down Skivvies stamp on the iconic songs from the cult favorite. Their guests for this spooky night are Tom Hewitt, Nick Adams, Lesli Margherita, Eden Espinosa, Krysta Rodriguez, Natalie Joy Johnson, Nathan Lee Graham, Larry Owens, Rob Morrison, Sutton Lee Seymour, Marrick Smith, Marissa Rosen, Gabrielle McClinton, and Amy Hillner Larsen.

SOPHIE B. HAWKINS

Friday, November 1 at 7:00PM

$30

Sophie B. Hawkins is a Grammy Award-nominated, American singer-songwriter, and accomplished musician with nine albums and more than 30 years in the music industry. Hawkins's debut album, Tongues and Tails, achieved both worldwide commercial success (certified Gold) and critical acclaim, earning her a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist and six New York Music Awards in 1993. Hawkins second album, Whaler, was also certified gold and included the US Top 10 hit and ASCAP Award-winning song "As I Lay Me Down" and as well as the hit "Right Beside You." "As I Lay Me Down" and "Lose Your Way" from Hawkins third album, Timbre, were famously featured on the TV show "Dawson's Creek." Throughout her career, Hawkins has performed live with Chris Isaak, Kristen Chenoweth, Melissa Etheridge, and Sting. Hawkins is celebrating the release of a brand-new album called The Woman With a the Sea Dog at Joe's Pub. Hawkins is an accomplished painter and her paintings will be on view as well.

Friday, November 1 at 10:00PM

$25

Dan Finnerty caught America's attention as the foul-mouthed wedding singer in the box-office smash Old School, performing his now-infamous rendition of "Total Eclipse of the Heart," as well as his appearance as the sleazy bat-mitzvah singer in Starsky & Hutch and again as the inappropriate wedding singer in the record breaking hit, The Hangover. What started as a drunken joke for Finnerty singing "I Am Woman" at a karaoke bar has spiraled out of control into THE DAN BAND - a cult phenomenon that has garnered rave reviews from The New York Times, The L.A. Times, Rolling Stone, and Variety among others, and prompted Entertainment Weekly to dub it "The hottest ticket in Hollywood."

Saturday, November 2 at 7:00PM

$25

Toshi Reagon and Be Steadwell met in 2012 when Steadwell performed at Reagon's second annual Word*Rock*Sword:A Musical Celebration of Women's Lives Concert. Since then, they have collaborated on many projects including the 2017 Women's March band, 2018 Kimmel Center Gala, The Soul Mechanism Concert as part of Carnegie Hall's Migrations Festival, and Octavia E. Butler's "Parable of the Sower" UCross Residency. This special duet concert is one of three in exploration of their musical possibilities together.

Reagon is a talented and versatile singer, composer, musician, with a profound ear for sonic Americana-from folk to funk, from blues to rock. While her expansive career has landed her at Carnegie Hall, the Paris Opera House and Madison Square Garden, you can just as easily find Reagon turning out at a music festival, intimate venue or local club. She has collaborated with many artists including Lizz Wright, Meshell Ndegeocello, Lenny Kravitz, Elvis Costello, Jason Moran, Climbing PoeTree and Nona Hendryx. As a composer for dance and theater works, she has worked with Michelle Dorrance, Katori Hall, Urban Bush Women and The Jane Comfort Dance Co., among others. Steadwell is a singer songwriter from Washington DC. A blend of soul, acapella and folk, Be calls her music QUEER POP. In her live performances, she utilizes looping, vocal layering and beat boxing to compose her songs on stage. Be's original music features earnest lyricism, and affirming LGBTQ content.



Saturday, November 2 at 9:30PM

$25

A 31-year-old classically trained pianist and composer, Aaron Diehl has made an indelible mark on the jazz world over the last 15 years. While showing a rare affinity for early jazz and mid-20th century "third-stream" music, his latest evolution comes as he begins to tackle modern classical works, having performed Gershwin's piano sonatas and "I Got Rhythm Variations" with the NY Philharmonic, Cleveland Orchestra, LA Philharmonic, and Amarillo Symphony in the last year and performing the piano works of Philip Glass in numerous locales, both in the U.S. and abroad.



Diehl has collaborated with living masters ranging from jazz greats Wynton Marsalis and Benny Golson to 20th century classical titan Philip Glass. He has established himself as one of the preeminent interpreters of the Great American Songbook in his working trio and as musical director and arranger for the remarkable vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant.



Saturday, November 2 at Midnight

$15 Advance / $20 Door

Mireya Ramos performs Day of the Dead classics as well as songs from her upcoming solo record. The evening is hosted by Velcro MC (Puerto Rico). Ramos will be accompanied by Felipe Fournier, drums; Axel Tosca, piano; Sinuhe Padilla, guitar; Andy Averbuch, guitar; with special guests Elena Lacayo, Sanda Weigl, Mai-elka, and more.

Sunday, November 3 at 7:00PM

$25

Julia Sweeney's Older & Wider is part stand-up, part storytelling, a one-person comedy about raising a kid and sending them off to college, about marriage and your kid's boyfriend, musing about having played androgynous Pat on SNL, and lots of other stuff too. "Julia Sweeney is older and wider and really, really (REALLY) funny. She remains a full-throttled charmer with the observational skills of Proust," said The Los Angeles Times.

Sunday, November 3 at 9:30PM

$20

In an abandoned tree house, a twelve-year-old hides during the neighborhood game of hide-and-seek. While waiting for a gang of metal-mouthed peers to find him, Sam Max's newfound solitude spurs songs about nihilistic desire, and fuzzy hallucinations of his sexual future.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You