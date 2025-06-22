Brian Vaulx Jr.'s BRIAN & FRIENDS Comes to The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Green Room 42 will present Brian Vaulx Jr’s Brian & Friends on July 13 at 7:00pm. The concert will also be live-streamed.

The performance features Alyssa Wray (American Idol), Samantha Kennett (Little Women National Tour), Jesse Piminella, Maia Eugene, Albert Nelthropp, Tori Jade Lopez, Kamryn Vaulx, Sandrinne Edstrom and more.

Brian Vaulx Jr, Brian and Friends plays The Green Room 42 on July 13, 2025 at 7:00pm. There is a $21-$51 cover charge, no food & beverage minimum.

MORE ABOUT THE GREEN ROOM 42

Founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in YOTEL Times Square, The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest, most spacious, and funkiest cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot," our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community.

