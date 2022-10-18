Brian Childers Brings His New Show NOEL, DANNY, AND ME To AMT Theater's Premier Cabaret Series

Award Winner Brian Childers brings his new show "Noel, Danny, and Me" to AMT Theater's new cabaret series on NOV 10th at 7 pm.

Childers new show combines old with new for an eclectic evening of song that includes music by Noel Coward, Sylvia Fine, Frank Loesser, and contemporary artists such as James Taylor, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Wells Hanley, Jeff Biering and Burt Bacharach. The evening also has Childers revisiting music from the catalog of Danny Kaye's life, which Childers has been portraying for over 20 years. Gerry Geddes directs the evening with musical direction by Yasuhiko Fuokoma.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2204023®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Famttheater.venuetix.com%2Fshow%2Fdetails%2FH5VbKBlSkF2fXWuwmUmW?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

(No food or drink minimum required)

New York City's New Off-Broadway AMT Theater is the brainchild of Producer Al Tapper ("Broadway: The Golden Age") and Artistic Director Tony Sportiello. Located in the heart of midtown at 354 W. 45th street the goal at the AMT is to create a regional theater right in the heart of Manhattan's theater district, producing new shows and new musicals, doing children's theater, cabaret, festivals, readings, and more. It is a haven for actors, writers, directors, technicians, stagehands, and audiences as we seek to create exciting new work and become an integral piece of the Broadway community.

Brian Childers is an award-winning singer who has captured hearts all across the nation. His solo performing has taken him to venues such as the Hollywood Bowl with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Kennedy Center, and Dodger Stadium.

He is best known for playing Danny Kaye and continues to receive raves for his one-man show "An Evening with Danny Kaye," He starred off-Broadway for three years in "Danny and Sylvia: A Musical Love Story." He received the 2002 Helen Hayes Award for "Outstanding Leading Actor in a Musical" and the Mary Goldwater Award for his performance as Danny Kaye in "Danny and Sylvia: A Musical Love Story ."His debut album "Life Unfurled" was released on all platforms in Oct and reached Number 1 on iTunes. www.brianchilders.net.