Brennyn Lark, F. Michael Haynie, Anna Zavelson, and More Will Sing ABBA at 54 Below

54 Below will present 54 Sings ABBA on August 1st, 2024 at 9:30pm. Get ready for an unforgettable celebration of one of the music industry’s most prolific artists with some of Broadway’s hottest stars from Six, Hadestown, Moulin Rouge, Titanique, Lempicka, and more!

Here we go again! Back by popular demand, the music of legendary Swedish pop sensation ABBA returns to 54 Below! Come dance, jive, and have the time of your life alongside some of Broadway’s best as they sing through the group’s classic songbook, from “Dancing Queen” and “Super Trouper” to “Angel Eyes” and “The Name of the Game.” My my, how can you resist it?

The cast includes Senzel Ahmady (Aladdin), Aryn Bohannon (Six), Josh Breckenridge (The Heart of Rock and Roll), Stephen Brower (Lempicka), Tristen Buettel (Boop), Jackera Davis (Beetlejuice), F. Michael Haynie (The Heart of Rock and Roll), Lily Kaufmann (Monty Python’s Spamalot), Brennyn Lark (Six), Chani Maisonet (Titanique), Bailey McCall (MJ), Sydney Parra (Six), Eric Peters (Harmony), J. Antonio Rodriguez (Hadestown), Conor Ryan (Moulin Rouge), Bethany Tesarck (A Sign of the Times), Cecilia Trippiedi (Hadestown), Ashley Wool (How to Dance in Ohio), and Anna Zavelson (The Light in the Piazza).

The concert is produced by Linnae Medeiros (54 Sings Beyoncé, & The Players) with music direction by Danny K. Bernstein.

54 Sings ABBA plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 1st at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $35-$40 ($40-$45 with fees), VIP seating is $55 ($62 with fees), and premiums are $75 ($84 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

