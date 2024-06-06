Branden R. Mangan to Debut Solo Show THE COOKOUT at 54 Below

Branden R. Mangan to Debut Solo Show THE COOKOUT at 54 Below
Branden R. Mangan, star of Thoughts Of A Colored Man at Roxy Regional Theater, Outcast Web-series, and the national tour of Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, is making his 54 Below solo debut in THE COOKOUT. Take a journey through feel good songs you'd hear at a Cookout. The music of Luther Vandross, Frankie Beverly, Chaka Khan, Jill Scott, Michael Jackson, and more will all make an appearance, but the "DJ" may take some requests. This show is an uplifting experience just in time for all your summer festivities and gearing up for Juneteenth. Light up the grill, get your dance shoes on and get ready to party at the cookout! Participation is required!

Branden R. Mangan to Debut Solo Show THE COOKOUT at 54 Below

Featuring:

Blu Allen (MJ The Musical, Titanique)
A.D. Weaver (The Lieutenant off Broadway)

June 11th Doors open at 9:00pm show begins at 9:30pm

  • $34.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $45.50 (includes $5.50 in fees)
  • VIP Seating: $56.50 (includes $6.50 in fees)
  • Premiums: $73 (includes $8 in fees)
  • Subsidized Seating: $18 (includes $3 in fees)
  • Prices shown are only valid for online purchases. Additional $6 in fees for all seating sections if purchased at the box office.
  • $25 Food & Beverage Minimum



