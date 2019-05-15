Birdland Announces June 2019 Schedule

Birdland will kick-off their exciting month of programming with the following acts:

May 28-June 1 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

The Jazz Masters Play Ornette Coleman with Tom Harrell, Donny McCaslin, Ben Allison, Steve Smith

Selected Trumpeter of the Year of 2018 by the Jazz Journalists Association (JJA), Tom Harrell is one of the most creative and dynamic jazz instrumentalists and composers of our time. While Harrell is a master of the jazz idiom, he constantly seeks new challenges and influences. In a career that spans nearly 30 years, bassist/composer Ben Allison has developed his own instantly identifiable sound, solidifying an international reputation as one of the leading voices of his generation. Ben draws from the jazz tradition and a range of influences from rock and folk to 20th century classical and world music, seamlessly blending them into a cinematic, cohesive whole.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

May 29-June 1 (Wednesday-Saturday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Alan Broadbent Trio at the Birdland Theater

New Zealand native, pianist Alan Broadbent, became associated with many well-known musicians including Nelson Riddle, Natalie Cole, Irene Kral and Shelly Manne. Alan has won two GRAMMY Awards as an arranger and has been nominated seven other times, including best piano solo and best trio performance. His current album, available on vinyl and CD, "Developing Story," features The London Metropolitan Orchestra with bassist Harvie S and drummer Peter Erskine playing a mix of Broadbent compositions and arrangements.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 2 (Sunday) at 5:30PM

Felipe Salles Interconnections Ensemble

Salles' arrangements and compositions have been performed by some of the top groups in the world including The Metropole Orchestra, Cayuga Chamber Orchestra, Manhattan School of Music Jazz Orchestra, England Conservatory Jazz Orchestra, and New England Conservatory Wind Ensemble, among others. Salles has released seven critically acclaimed recordings as a leader. The Lullaby Project and Other Works for Large Jazz Ensemble is Salles' first large jazz ensemble recording, and was composed for and recorded by his own Interconnections Ensemble. Dr. Salles is a D'Addario Woodwinds Select Reeds Artist/Clinician and an Andreas Eastman Saxophones Artist/Clinician.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 2 (Sunday) at 7:00PM

Sally Mayes at the Birdland Theater

Come celebrate a horrific milestone birthday with Sally and friends, as they sing, tell tales, give toasts, laugh, cry, and get up to all sorts of mischief. Special guest stars to be announced. Joining her are Tex Arnold (Piano) and Bob Renino (Bass). Sally made her Broadway debut in Cy Coleman's Welcome to the Club. Her performance won critical praise along with a Theater World Award and Outer Critics Circle nomination as one of Broadway's Outstanding Newcomers. On Broadway, Sally is perhaps best known for her performance in the Roundabout Theater revival of She Loves Me for which she won Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 3 (Monday) at 7:00PM

"Everybody Rise: A Resistance Cabaret"

Due to popular demand, the Broadway at Birdland concert series is proud to announce another concert reading of "Everybody Rise: A Resistance Cabaret," written by Emmy-winner Joe Keenan. A bevy of theatrical luminaries will star, including Brad Oscar, Chip Zien, Richard Kind, Kristine Mengelkoch, Taylor Crousore, and Christine Pedi. "Everybody Rise! A Resistance Cabaret" is an evening of classic show tunes all lethally rewritten for the age of Trump. This hilarious bouquet of parodies springs from the fiendish mind of Joe Keenan, an Emmy-winning "Frasier" writer and novelist (Blue Heaven, My Lucky Star). The midterms brought us a Blue Wave, and we'll celebrate with laughter, fresh hope, and a raft of great show tunes you'll never hear the same way again.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 3 (Monday) at 8:30PM

Melissa Errico at the Birdland Theater

With a 5-piece band headed by Matt Baker, (including jazz trumpet rising star Benny Benack III), Melissa sings Gershwin, Cole Porter, Harold Arlen, Irving Berlin, Rodgers & Hart & more!

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

June 4 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

Mark Nadler & Marta Sanders at the Birdland Theater

Join award-winning, internationally acclaimed cabaret power houses Mark Nadler and Marta Sanders for an evening of entertainment with a capital E! He plays the piano, sings and tap dances. She blows the roof off the place with her powerful voice. And both of them take the audience an emotional ride from belly laughs to tears to cheers!

All tickets $25-35, $10 food/drink minimum

June 4-8 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Ravi Coltrane

In the course of his three-decade career, critically acclaimed, GRAMMY nominated saxophonist, bandleader, and composer Ravi Coltrane has performed and recorded with jazz legends Elvin Jones, Terence Blanchard, Kenny Barron, Steve Coleman, McCoy Tyner, Jack DeJohnette, and many more. Born in Long Island, Ravi is the second son of jazz icons John Coltrane and Alice Coltrane. Alice Coltrane, was a significant influence on Ravi's spiritually-tinged style of jazz and it was Ravi who encouraged Alice, after a long hiatus, to return to performing and recording with "Translinear Light," before her passing in 2007.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

June 5 (Wednesday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Stephanie Nakasian with the Michael Kanan Trio at the Birdland Theater

Known as one of the world's leading jazz singers, Stephanie Nakasian will take you on a fantasy swing voyage, which transcends the Great Ladies of Song in both tribute and originality. Capturing hearts with her extensive repertoire, reaching from Jazz to Broadway, Stephanie creates an atmosphere of romance and excitement that will transport you to another place and time.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

June 6 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

David Bixler

In the Face of Chaos represents an artistic reemergence for alto saxophonist and composer David Bixler. A traumatic brain injury suffered by his youngest son necessitated a shift in Bixler's priorities for much of the last decade-a period in which his family devoted much of its energy to the circumstances of its youngest member. However, this past year Bixler made a conscious decision to re-enter the realm of creative music, but with a perspective gracefully changed and informed by his circumstances. In the Face of Chaos is his first recording in five years and showcases his newly formed band Bixler, Boccato, Cowherd, and Sturm. Joining him are Jon Cowherd (Piano), Ike Sturm (Bass) and Rogerio Boccato (Percussion).

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 6-7 (Thursday-Friday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Veronica Swift at the Birdland Theater

Only in her mid-20s Veronica Swift is being recognized as one of the top young singers in jazz. The child of jazz vocalist Stephanie Nakasian and the late bebop pianist Hod O'Brien, Veronica has already appeared at Lincoln Center, Telluride Jazz Festival, Blues Alley, The Jazz Cruise, and Birdland, performing with Jon Hendricks, Annie Ross, Esperanza Spalding, Joe Lovano, Bob Dorough, Paquito d'Rivera, and other established jazz artists. Joining her are Pasquale Grasso (Guitar) and Neal Miner (Bass)

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

June 8-9 (Saturday at 7:00PM and 9:45PM and Sunday at 7:00PM)

New York Old Friend featuring Clint Holmes, Veronica Swift and Nicholas King at the Birdland Theater

"New York Old Friend" is an unexpected new narrative about the relationship we have both with the City and with each other in the City. The show is a love letter to New York uniting us under one overall narrative with stories representing experiences throughout life such as love. loss, heartache, triumph and enjoyment you would have with an old friend.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

June 9 (Sunday) at 5:30PM

Alexander Claffy

From birth, Alexander Claffy was raised in a musical household (his father is a pianist, his mother, a vocalist), and had many of his earliest lessons on bandstands in the heart of Philadelphia. As a teenager, Claffy was fortunate enough to find a mentor in many Philly natives, and has continued his study of the double bass with some of the world's finest musicians, including Ron Carter, Dwayne Burno and Orin O'Brien.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 10 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Christina Crawford's "Mommie Dearest: The Musical" In Concert

The Broadway at Birdland concert series is excited to present Christina Crawford's "Mommie Dearest: The Musical" in concert. The cast will include Jeremy Benton, Christina DeCicco, Nicole Ferguson, Andy Kelso, Deven Kolluri, Charlie Levy, Blake Sheridan, Raleigh Shuck, Dennis Stowe, and feature Tina Scariano as Christina and Dorothy Bishop as Joan. Drew Wutke will accompany on piano, with Daniel Shevlin (Well Strung) on cello. The musical, with a book by Christina Crawford, Music by David Nehls and lyrics by Crawford and Nehls, tells the courageous story of brother and sister struggling to survive the abuse by a powerful sociopathic Hollywood woman against all odds, with neither power nor money of their own.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 10 (Monday) at 8:30PM

Ari Axelrod at the Birdland Theater

"A Celebration of Jewish Broadway" honors the songs and stories of Jewish composers and their contributions to the American Musical. Beloved melodies and lyrics by the likes of Irving Berlin, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Schwartz, and Carole King will transport the audience back to the streets of the theatre district, your bubbie's Shabbos table, or the places of your dreams.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 11 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

Joanne Halev at the Birdland Theater

Singer and storyteller Joanne Halev tells tales from the mysterious, intoxicating, and passionate world of international fragrance creation. There'll be tokens and talismans from the beautiful music and lyrics of Porter, Loesser, Bacharach, Bucchino, Mercer, McBroom and more, while wandering from Bangkok to Sao Paolo, Laos to London, Mumbai to Madagascar, and back to Brooklyn. Musical Director will be Alex Rybeck, with direction by Lina Koutrakos.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 11-15 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Stacey Kent

Critically acclaimed, Grammy nominated singer, Stacey Kent, sings from the soul, telling her stories with faultless phrasing and a lucid, enchanting voice. The rich musical tapestry contrasts with her previous intimate collaboration with Brazilian music master Roberto Menescal, "Tenderly," and the exuberant, "Marcos Valle & Stacey Kent Live." Stacey's other recent albums include the Brazilian-flavored, "The Changing Lights,", "Dreamer In Concert," and the Grammy nominated, platinum selling, "Breakfast on the Morning Tram."

All tickets $40-50, $10 food/drink minimum

June 12-13 (Wednesday-Thursday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Camille Bertault at the Birdland Theater

French performer Camille Bertault will be joined by Diego Figueiredo (Guitar) for "Pas de géant."

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 13 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

Ben Paterson Quartet featuring Jerry Weldon

Combining a joyful swing feel with an impeccable touch, Ben Paterson has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting young pianists on the Jazz scene today, garnering international acclaim for his superb musicianship and engaging performances. Ben is poised to bring his unique talents and style to a wider audience, performing regularly at top notch venues around town, and at clubs and festivals around the world.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 14-15 (Friday-Saturday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Nicole Zuraitis at the Birdland Theater

Grammy nominated New York based musician Nicole Zuraitis blends clever songwriting skills, an effervescent presence and dazzling vocals in a consummate package that has thrilled audiences across Manhattan and across the world. If recently you happened upon Greenwich Village's 55 Bar and were enchanted by the seismic versatile talent of inspired vocalist, keyboard player and songwriter Nicole Zuraitis, you're officially part of the lady-powerhouse burgeoning fan club.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 16 (Sunday) at 5:30PM

City Rhythm Orchestra Salutes Sinatra-Basie

The City Rhythm Orchestra has been dazzling audiences for over 35 years and has earned the reputation as one of today's finest big bands. Led by Pete Spina and Nick Vallerio, the group has consistently cooked up exciting music with their distinct style and sound. They've been praised by audiences and critics in both their hometown of Philadelphia and around the world.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 16 (Sunday) at 7:00PM

Kristin Beradri Quintet Featuring Ingrid Jensen at the Birdland Theater

Originally from Koumala, a tiny country town in North Queensland, jazz vocalist Kristin Berardi made National headlines when she won the Montreux Jazz Festival's International Vocal Competition in 2006. The Kristin Berardi Band led by Kristin Berardi was the 2008 debut release. The group performs Berardi's original compositions, showcasing her stunning voice. Kristin Berardi Meets The Jazzgroove Mothership Orchestra is the exciting new collaboration representing many of the finest, dynamic, young improvisers in Australia, with Berardi as guest vocalist. The Kristin Beradri Quintet includes Kristin Berardi (vocals), Miro Sprague (piano), Marty Jaffe (double bass) and Jerome Jennings (drums).

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 17 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Amanda Green AF! * *And Friends (Wait, what did you think it was?)

The hilarious two-time Tony-nominated Broadway songwriter and award-winning performer Amanda Green, currently represented on Broadway by the smash hit revival of Kiss Me Kate starring Kelli O'Hara and Will Chase, for which she contributed a revised book and lyrics, will be joined by some of her incredible Broadway friends. Amanda brings her own exuberant wit and hilarious banter in an evening of her funny and moving songs, including special previews of her up and coming shows. With Guests Jenn Colella, Ariana DeBose, Mandy Gonzales, Javier Munoz, Howard McGillin, Kelli Barrett & Alysha Umphress

All tickets $35, $10 food/drink minimum

June 18-19 (Tuesday-Wednesday) at 7:00PM

Frank Kimbrough Monk Quartet

Casey Abrams, the unique, quirky singer/bassist, is getting seriously fresh about Jazz. Casey will be delivering his own character takes on tunes from Cole, Sinatra, Monk, Jobim, and Miss Peggy Lee, up through a Little Joe Cocker and the Beatles, while hitting the upright along with some of the premiere instrumentalists from the album, Mark Whitfield (guitar), Jimmy Greene (sax) and Giveton Gellin (trumpet).

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 18 (Tuesday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Frank Kimbrough Monk Quartet

The Frank Kimbrough Monk Quartet includes Frank Kimbrough (Piano), Scott Robinson (Saxophones and Trumpet), Rufus Reid (Bass), Billy Drummond (Drums).

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

June 19-22 (Wednesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Kurt Elling

Grammy winner Kurt Elling is among the world's foremost jazz vocalists. He won the DownBeat Critics Poll for fourteen consecutive years. An international jazz award winner, he has also been Grammy nominated a dozen times.

All tickets $40-50, $10 food/drink minimum

June 19 (Wednesday) at 9:45PM

Jazz Vocal Mania at the Birdland Theater

Acclaimed vocalists Janis Siegel (The Manhattan Transfer) and Lauren Kinhan (New York Voices) curate a special jazz vocal-centric evening with a little help from their friends on Wednesday June 19th at The Birdland Theater. The featured vocalist includes Peter Eldridge along with surprise guests. They're supported by pianist John DiMartino, bassist Boris Kozlov, and drummer Dave Silliman.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 20 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

Hyuna Park Trio

Her Morning Waltz is the stunning debut album by jazz pianist Hyuna Park. From the first notes, the listener is drawn into the beautiful world of Park's music. It is an amazing world, complex at times, but always inviting. It reflects the rich colors of the jazz idiom as well as Park's personal connection with 19th century classical piano music and Korean folk music concepts. Park has developed her trio into a true extension of her own voice. Musical ideas flow seamlessly between the members of the band. The versatile drumming of Peter Traunmueller, the melodic bass playing of Myles Sloniker, and the captivating, virtuosic quality of her own performance is always in function of the greater musical goal.

function of the greater musical goal.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 20 (Thursday) at 7:00PM

Abigail Rockwell at the Birdland Theater

For her first time at Birdland, Rockwell is premiering the music from her album Autumn Noir, mixed by Grammy award-winning producer Russ Titelman and Bill Moss. She will also be introducing new music, a tune inspired by Miles Davis, and more. Joining her are John di Martino (piano), Harry Allen (saxophone), Sean Smith (bass) and Vince Cherico (drums).

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 20 (Thursday) at 9:45PM

Lucy Wijnands at the Birdland Theater

Emerging jazz vocalist, Lucy Wijnands is a spirited enthusiast of jazz music from its beginnings to today. She got her start performing with her father, master of stride piano, Bram Wijnands. From a very young age, she sang with her father in many jazz clubs in Kansas City.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 21-22 (Friday-Saturday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Scott Robinson Quartet at the Birdland Theater

The Scott Robinson Quartet's "Tenormore" features Scott Robinson (saxophone), Helen Sung (piano), Martin Wind (bass) and Dennis Mackrel (drums).

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 23 (Sunday) at 5:30PM

Mark Gross

Mark Gross, Director of Jazz Instruction, NJPAC , is a dedicated and accomplished jazz saxophonist with a solid academic background in music, Mark Gross swings and sings along today's jazz vanguard. Constantly pushing the music forward while staying true to the classic elements of jazz, Mark credits his prolific sound to the rich appreciation for Gospel music that resounded through his parent's home in Baltimore, MD.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 23 (Sunday) at 7:00PM

New York: Big City Songbook at the Birdland Theater

Birdland Theater is proud to announce that "New York: Big City Songbook," will return to the stage on Sundays (June 23, July 14, and August 11). The show stars Birdland favorites Klea Blackhurst, LaTanya Hall, Nicolas King and Jay Leonhart. Why have so many songwriters been compelled to write about New York? What is it about this city that fuels an endless supply of stories? This show offers a kaleidoscopic vision of life in the city, from the inspiring and romantic to the aggravating and the quirky. Created, scripted and hosted by Deborah Grace Winer.

All tickets $30-75, $10 food/drink minimum

June 24 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Natalie Douglas "Tributes" Judy Garland

Natalie Douglas continues her smash monthly residency in her home perch at Birdland Jazz Club as part of the Broadway at Birdland concert series with another edition of her hit series entitled "Tributes." One Monday each month, Natalie will perform a different tribute show. This month's tribute will be to Judy Garland.

All tickets $35, $10 food/drink minimum

June 24 (Monday) at 8:30PM

Alexa Tarantino at the Birdland Theater

Alexa Tarantino is an award-winning, vibrant, young jazz saxophonist, woodwind doubler, composer, and educator. Alexa has established an individual voice which shines through as a dynamic performer and educator. She performs regularly as a leader and sideman in a wide variety of ensembles and genres including Sherrie Maricle & the DIVA Jazz Orchestra, Arturo O'Farrill and more.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 25 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

Peter Lin TNT Quartet at the Birdland Theater

Trombonist Peter Lin's self-release "New Age, Old Ways" is a representation of his musical experiences with the TNT Quartet. The TNT Quartet, an acronym for 'trombone n' tenor', features veteran saxophonist JD Allen and Lin's hard-swinging, energy-driven rhythm section: drummer Nic Cacioppo and bassist Ian Kenselaar. Drawing from inspiration of his personal life experiences, the repertoire serves as a spotlight on Peter Lin's eight fresh and original compositions. Lin's new album provides plenty of room for improvisational exploration in this chord-less setup.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 25-29 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Django Reinhardt Festival Allstars

Gypsy legends Return to Birdland with Django Festival Allstars Feat. Samson Schmitt, Ludovic Beier, Pierre Blanchard, Doudou Cuillerier, and Antonio Licusati. Special guests include Veronica Swift (June 25-26), Grace Kelly (June 27), Edmar Castaneda (June 28) and Cynthia Sayer (June 29).

All tickets $40-50, $10 food/drink minimum

June 26 (Wednesday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Charnett Moffett at the Birdland Theater

Inspired by the electric periods of three chief influences (Jaco Pastorius, Ornette Coleman, and Miles Davis) and fueled by over thirty years of his own musical explorations, legendary bassist Charnett Moffett's 15th album, Bright New Day, represents a new chapter in his expanding legacy of jazz innovation. Moffett changes his game with Bright New Day, appearing on disc for the first time exclusively with his fretless electric bass guitar on an all-original quintet set drawing on free-jazz, funk-rock, world, and classical themes. He will be joined by Brian Jackson (keyboards), Jana Herzen (guitar and vocals) and Cory Garcia (drums).

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 27 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

Denise Reis

Denise Reis is the acclaimed Brazilian singer, songwriter and guitarist who received a standing ovation by His Holiness the Dalai Lama! She is the complete artist, using her talent to promote Brazilian music throughout the world. With an impeccably tuned and colorful voice, Denise covers a broad range of styles, from Popular Brazilian Music (MPB) to World Music and Jazz.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 27 (Thursday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Pete Malinverni at the Birdland Theater

Pianist, composer, educator Pete Malinverni has been a fixture on the New York City Jazz scene since moving there in the early 1980s from his hometown of Niagara Falls, NY, where he'd begun Classical Piano studies at the tender age of six. Pete has recorded fourteen times as a leader, including in solo piano, trio, quartet, quintet, big band and choral contexts. All his recordings have been received by critics and the public alike and have seen heavy airplay on all platforms, from the radio to the internet.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 28-29 (Friday-Saturday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Paul McCandless with Charged Particles at the Birdland Theater

The McCandless/Charged Particles project is bringing alive McCandless' repertoire of original compositions that have been featured on his solo records over the years. This collaboration with Charged Particles showcases music from his records with a fresh twist and new energy. The music being played traverses a wide range of genres, including swinging jazz, funky fusion-ish tunes, romantic ballads, purely improvised adventures, and original McCandless styles that have no names.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 30 (Sunday) at 5:30PM

Jennifer Wharton's BONEGASM

Bass trombonist, Jennifer Wharton takes her enthusiasm for the horn seriously and hopes to spread her joy to the public with her infectiously fun ensemble, Bonegasm. According to leader Jennifer, a "bonegasm" is a climax of musical excitement. It is characterized by feelings of pleasure centered in the ears and experienced as an accompaniment to hearing a group of trombone players.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 30 (Sunday) at 7:00PM

Monday Michiru at the Birdland Theater

After her debut solo album in 1991 in Japan, Monday had a steady release annually both as a soloist and guest singer, songwriter, remixer and producer. Monday's placement in the burgeoning Japanese acid jazz movement earned her the title "acid jazz diva" of Japan as one of its pioneers. While her name has become synonymous with the 90s Japanese underground scene, one only needs to explore her vast collection of works to hear the musical development over the years in which she has crossed over and beyond the scope of club music to a style that is diversified and undeniably hers with hints of jazz, soul, Brazilian and other urban flavors.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

Birdland will also feature the following recurring monthly engagements:

June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 (Saturdays) at 5:30PM

Eric Comstock

Singer/pianist Eric Comstock has been called "a song's best friend," and the jazz and pop songbooks are in great hands when he is onstage at Birdland. Whether the song is by Rodgers and Hart or Ellington and Strayhorn, Paul Simon or Bob Dylan, you'll hear the lyric as if for the first time. Joining Eric will be eminent bassist/composer Sean Smith -- in all, a perfect winter Saturday supper!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 (Sundays) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Grammy Award winning pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill -- leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (NY Times) -- was born in Mexico and grew up in New York City. Son of the late, great composer Chico O'Farrill, Arturo was Educated at Manhattan School of Music, Brooklyn College Conservatory and the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College. He played piano in Carla Bley's Big Band from 1979 through 1983 and earned a reputation as a soloist in groups led by Dizzy Gillespie, Steve Turre, Freddy Cole, Lester Bowie, Wynton Marsalis and Harry Belafonte.

All tickets $40, $10 food/drink minimum

June 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 (Sundays) at 9:45PM

BURLESK! at Birdland, Hosted by Murray Hill at the Birdland Theater

BURLESK! at BIRDLAND marks the return of classic burlesque to its midtown Manhattan, Times Square roots. Each week, B!@B features a luscious line-up of seasoned, sparkling strip-teasers, each a singular, sensual delight. Overseeing the frolics is the legendary "Mr. Showbiz" himself, Murray Hill. A relentless shtick-slinger, Murray's resumé runneth over. 18 AND OVER SUGGESTED.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 3, 10, 17, 24 (Mondays) at 9:30PM

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soiree that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Steve Doyle on bass, Billy Stritch on piano and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 4, 11, 18, 25 (Tuesdays) at 9:30PM

The Lineup with Susie Mosher at the Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher hosts the spontaneous extravaganza at 9:30pm every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

All tickets $25, $10 food/drink minimum

June 5, 12, 19, 26 (Wednesdays) at 5:30PM

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 17th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 7, 14, 21, 28 (Fridays) at 5:30PM

The Birdland Big Band

Founded by drummer and musical director Tommy Igoe, the Birdland Big Band features the finest musicians in New York! Celebrating 10 years at the club, the BBB roars into action every Friday, playing the finest Jazz, Latin and Brazilian music from the world's best arrangers. After work or before a show, drinks or a great dinner, come hear one of the world's best drummers driving the hardest swinging band in New York. Experience why the BBB is the must-see weekly jazz event in New York and kick off your weekend with what critics are calling "the best live music bargain in all of NYC!"

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

Purchase tickets at: www.BirdlandJazz.com

For more information and reservations call 212-581-3080.

Ticket prices will vary by performer.

At the tables, there is a $10 food/drink minimum per person in addition to the music charge.

At the bar, the music charge will include one complimentary drink with no additional minimum.





