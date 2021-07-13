Billy Stritch to Celebrate New Album BILLY'S PLACE with Performances at Birdland Jazz Club

Birdland Jazz Club has announced that Grammy Award-nominated pianist, vocalist and songwriter Billy Stritch will return to the stage for an exclusive three-night engagement celebrating his new album Billy's Place from Club44 Records with five shows from Thursday, August 5 through Saturday, August 7. The run of concerts also commemorates the release of Stritch's new single, set to be released on Friday, July 16: a lush symphonic version of the album's song "Ordinary Miracles" - the Marvin Hamlisch and Alan & Marilyn Bergman standard also performed by Barbra Streisand and Nancy LaMott - boasting a 46-piece orchestra. In addition to Stritch on piano and vocals, the Birdland shows will feature Tom Hubbard on bass and Mark McLean on drums. For tickets, please visit BirdlandJazz.com. To stream or download the album, click HERE.

Stritch will also perform selections from the album with tour dates at Crooners Supper Club (Minneapolis, MI) on August 14-15 and Feinstein's at the Carmichael (Carmel, IN) on August 26. Additional tour dates will be announced at BillyStritch.com.

The new collection of music Billy's Place is the first piano-and-vocals album of his career, delivering a deeper level of intimacy and connection than his previous releases. "The song selection was born out of my weekly livestream show 'Billy's Place' that I started during the pandemic," comments Billy. "I've been able to learn and present music by a diverse group of composers, and the songs on the album are many of my favorites from these shows. I was able to include many special songwriters, including Richard Rodgers & Lorenz Hart ('Falling in Love with Love') and Hoagy Carmichael ('Skylark'), as well as more contemporary writers like Peter Allen ('Planes') and my friend Barry Manilow ('Meet Me, Midnight')."

Other album highlights include "Billy's Place," the original theme song to the online program that inspired the album; "Blue Again," a new song written by Club44 co-founders Wayne Haun and Joel Lindsey; and the original composition "Since You Left New York," which Billy penned with his "Does He Love You" co-writer Sandy Knox. "The song is a Valentine to my adopted hometown of New York," says Billy, "and the lyrics resonate especially well over the last year."

Stritch will continue his acclaimed virtual program "Billy's Place" on Thursday nights at 8:00 PM on his Facebook page HERE.

Billy Stritch will celebrate the new album Billy's Place at Birdland Jazz Club on Thursday, August 5 at 7:00 PM; Friday, August 6 at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM; and Saturday, August 7 at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM. The cover charge is $30. Birdland Jazz Club is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com

Photo credit: Bill Westmoreland