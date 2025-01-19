Big Broadway Drag Brunch  With Marti Gould Cummings Returns To 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Big Broadway Drag Brunch will return to 54 Below on January 26. Hosted by OUT 100's Marti Gould Cummings with musical direction by the award-winning Brandon James Gwinn, the monthly drag brunch series is unlike any other currently happening in NYC. From Broadway to pop to disco and beyond, the rotating roster of your favorite Drag Queens singing live, endless mimosas, bloody mary's, and sangrias is nothing but fabulous.

The performance on January 26 at 1:00 p.m. will feature:

Gem Annai

Castrata

Bootsie Lefaris

The performance on February 16 at 1:00 p.m. will feature:

Darius Anthony Harper

Diva LaMarr

Jada Valenciaga

Host Marti Gould Cummings is a NYC Drag staple. Marti has been featured in Vogue, W Magazine, Paper Magazine, Time OUT NY, The NY Times, among others as well as on Good Morning America, The View, and Inside Edition. They produced and starred in the number one-rated Fusion Television Docuseries Shade Queens of NYC, hosted their own talk show, The Marti Report on Logo, Worst Cooks in America, Hulu's Drag Me to Dinner, The X Change Rate, and Dragged for Yahoo! Marti has appeared in ad campaigns for COACH, McDonalds, Brooklyn Brewery, and Steve Madden. They currently serve as a performer and cruise director for Vacaya LGBTQ Travel.

Musical Director Brandon James Gwinn is a singer-pianist, composer-lyricist, producer, and a BroadwayWorld Award, Global Queer Arts Festival Award, Bistro Award, and Richard Rodgers Award winner. Their albums Bullit and Not Too Late are now available everywhere music is streamed and downloaded. They produced and performed on Two Birds and One Stone, the first and second albums released by Trixie Mattel (Winner of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" Season 3), which debuted at #1 on the iTunes Top Albums chart and the Billboard Heatseekers Albums Charts. Brandon also directs and produces music for Alexis Michelle ("Drag Race" Season 9, "All Stars" 7) and Pandora Boxx ("All Stars" 5).

Brandon's work as a piano bar artist has been celebrated around the world and they have been nominated for 2 Glam Awards and a MAC Award, as well as winning 3 BroadwayWorld Awards including Best Piano Bar Entertainer. Their tribute show Four Pianos won the Bistro Award for Outstanding Achievement.

Brandon is a proud Grammy voting member of the Recording Academy, the American Federation of Musicians, The Americana Music Association, AFM Local 802, ASCAP and the Dramatists Guild of America. He is an MFA graduate of the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program at NYU, Tisch School of the Arts. Represented by WME

Comments