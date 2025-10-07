Bassist Ron Carter Returns to Birdland Jazz Club All Month Long

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



NEA Jazz Master and bass virtuoso Ron Carter will return to Birdland Jazz Club, the Jazz Corner of the World, this October for his popular annual residency. This month-long residency will kick off on Wednesday, October 8 and run through November 1, and will comprise 32 performances over four weeks.

Renowned for his unmatched talent, Ron Carter stands as one of jazz's most inventive and prolific bassists. With a staggering discography boasting over 2,000 albums, Carter is certified as the most recorded bass player in the history of recorded music. Honored with the prestigious 1998 National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Masters Fellowship, Carter's collaborative footprint spans an astonishing spectrum of musical genres, with performances and recordings alongside an eclectic array of artists.

The first week, October 8-11, Carter joins forces with acclaimed guitarist and composer Bill Frisell. This isn't their first musical meeting—the duo previously collaborated on the acclaimed 2006 trio album Bill Frisell, Ron Carter, Paul Motian, and their musical connection runs deep, with Frisell having composed pieces inspired by Carter, including the aptly named "Ron Carter" and "Throughout, Ron Carter." Their shared commitment to musical exploration and interplay promises an evening of sublime jazz artistry. Don't miss this rare opportunity to witness two masters of their craft create musical magic in one of New York's most storied jazz venues.

The second week, October 15-18, spotlights Ron Carter's New Jazz Trio. Following the untimely passing of the great Russell Malone last summer, Carter assembled a new ensemble, which plays for the second consecutive year at Birdland. Featuring Carter alongside Grammy nominated pianist Donald Vega, the New Jazz Trio features NEA Jazz Master saxophonist Donald Harrison.

The third week, October 22-25, will feature Carter's Foursight Quartet, featuring an outstanding lineup of contemporary jazz luminaries including Jimmy Greene on saxophone, Renee Rosnes on piano, and Payton Crossley on drums. Based in Connecticut, Jimmy Greene stands as one of his generation's most admired saxophonists, with an extensive catalog of recordings and a rich history as a sideman for luminaries such as Horace Silver and Freddie Hubbard. Similarly, Vancouver-born pianist Renee Rosnes has forged an illustrious career marked by her collaborations with jazz legends like Joe Henderson and Wayne Shorter. Her tenure with the Carnegie Hall Jazz Orchestra, the SFJAZZ Collective and her groundbreaking group Artemis have solidified her place in the jazz pantheon. Drummer Payton Crossley, who entered the jazz scene as a young prodigy, trained under drum great Alan Dawson, before joining the revered pianist Ahmad Jamal. This great quartet has drawn universal praise.

Carter's Great Big Band takes the stage during the closing week of the residency, October 29-November 1. The large ensemble, which The New Yorker said “swings mightily”, is always a major highlight of the Birdland residency. Like previous years, the program will likely pull from Carter's previously released big band albums including Ron Carter's Big Band (Sunnyside, 2011), Ron Carter and the WDR Big Band's My Personal Songbook (In+Out Records, 2014), and the GRAMMY nominated Remembering Bob Freedman (2021) by Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band.

Every Thursday performance at 7pm will be streamed exclusively at veeps.com/birdland.

There is no better place to be than Birdland Jazz Club this October. Join this living legend for four incredible weeks of music that are not to be missed.

Ron Carter is at Birdland Jazz Club October 8-11, 15-18, 22-25, and 29-Nov 1. On Wednesday through Thursday, sets begin at 7:00 and 9:30 PM, and on Friday and Saturday, at 8:30 and 10:30. Tickets start at $40, and there is a $20 minimum.