Backstage Babble: Beyond the Walls of Joe Allen Restaurant Comes to 54 Below

54 Below will present a special edition of Backstage Babble Live celebrating under-appreciated musicals, including those on the iconic “flop wall” at Joe Allen Restaurant. Hosted by 17-year-old podcast host Charles Kirsch, this one-time-only event will feature original cast members telling stories about and performing songs from those ill-fated musicals. Anyone who loves Broadway’s flops just as much as its hits won’t want to miss this evening.

The participating artists include Ivy Austin representing Raggedy Ann, Tony winner Len Cariou representing Dance a Little Closer, Drama Desk nominee Philip Casnoff representing Rockabye Hamlet, Danielle Chambers representing Her First Roman, Drama Desk winner Donna Lynne Champlin representing By Jeeves, Alma Cuervo representing Is There Life After High School?, Natascia Diaz and Luba Mason representing The Capeman, Golden Globe winner Jill Eikenberry representing Onward Victoria, three-time Tony nominee Dee Hoty representing The Best Little Whorehouse Goes Public, Janine LaManna representing The Look of Love, Drama Desk nominee Jeff McCarthy representing Side Show, Drama Desk nominee Cass Morgan representing The Human Comedy, Michael Potts representing Lennon, and Jenna Lea Rosen representing Rachael Lily Rosenbloom and Don’t You Ever Forget It. The evening will be accompanied by Broadway’s music man Michael Lavine.

