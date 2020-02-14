BWW Review: The 3 Witches Of WITCH PERFECT & HOW THE BITCH STOLE CHRISTMAS Return To Club Cumming with A New Movie Parody, THE FIRST KNIVES CLUB

Heigh-Ho, My Merry Rainbow Tribe! Bobby Patrick your RAINBOW Reviewer here. Putting the silent T in cabareT to bring you all the T!

What's better than a Drag Parody my pets? A MUSICAL Drag Parody - what else? And after two the hit productions of WITCH PERFECT, and HOW THE BITCH STOLE CHRISTMAS Tina Burner returned with her two drag sisters, Tammy Spanx and Bootsie Lefaris to Club Cumming for THE FIRST KNIVES CLUB - a saucy, bitchy send up of another Bette Middler (+2) comedy from way back when. FIST KNIVES comes just in time for your VD my lambs (now you know Bobby means Valentines, you naughty girls!) and this holiday tribute stars, once again, Tina Burner as Elise (Goldie Hawn), Tammy Spanx as Brenda (Bette Midler) and Bootsie Lefaris as Annie (Diane Keaton) with all of their music supplied by the fantastic "man behind the curtain," Musical Director Blake Allen - who, while he could not see or be seen by his onstage ladies, magically kept it all together...

...which is slightly more than can be said of the ladies on stage.

With all our rainbows in a row, you readers know Bobby does not like sharpening our own knives, but we also must speak our truth. While the ladies' show was pretty darn hilarious AND their amazing singing voices were on full POWER there were elements of the script that needed a bit more work; some saggy bits in the writing that... well... sagged, some judicious trimming needed, transitions that require tightening even more than Bobby's face, and just some overall comedy gymnasium workouts still needing to be done. BUT, BUT, BUT (and this is your 3 big BUTs dear readers) Thursday night at 7:30 was their first show and we have every confidence the ladies have spent today in the rehearsal hall fixing, stitching and bitching this long-form sketch into some fine comedy. The Queens all looked FAB in their white suits, with makeup and hair evoking their originals, but with Bootsie really resembling Miss Barbra Streisand a touch more than Annie Hall, but thankfully, near the end of the show, Bootsie/Diane busted out a DON'T RAIN ON MY PARADE to die for, putting the inside-joke of her Streisand-ness on the outside and making everyone love her for it.

Is the show HILARIOUS? You bet your Channel suit it is. Are the ladies top-notch and in terrific voice? HELL YEAH, THEY ARE! Each and every line fluff, trip up and gaff onstage was grist for the ladies' comedy mill and each time something went awry or a joke didn't land, a fresh response (especially from Bootsie) saved the moment and brought on gales of laughter.

So with the hope that Burner, Spanx & Lefaris have finished cooking this one up since last night, Bobby has to give these queens a nice 3 ½ Rainbows Out Of 5... Check it out as they have 2 more shows TONIGHT! And A Happy Rainbow Filled Valentines To You All Me Darlins'

Tickets for THE FIRST KNIVES CLUB Are Available: HERE





