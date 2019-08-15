BWW Review: Sean Patrick Murtagh Brings Mario! To The Green Room 42

Mario Lanza brought Opera to Hollywood and Sean Patrick Murtagh brought Mario Lanza to the Cabaret World in his solo debut at The Green Room 42 last night. Sean's lyric baritone effectively handled the repertoire usually sung by a tenor's voice and brought a distinctive vivacity to the songs usually associated with Mario Lanza and other celebrated tenors. Actually this show was about Mario and Richard (not Tucker). It was a heartfelt tribute to Sean's vocal teacher Richard who first exposed him to the Mario Lanza songbook. With his superior musical theater acting skills and charming personality Sean Patrick Murtagh is an exciting addition to the Cabaret World. Similar to the Metropolitan Opera, The Green Room 42 was full of Bravo's last night and I was thinking 3 Tenors plus 1 great Lyric Baritone would also make a great performance.

After the show there were lots of folks congratulating and saying "Be My Love" to Sean Patrick Murtagh!

Music Director Cody Dry

Director Chris Giordano

Sean has been a fixture in the San Francisco Cabaret Community and has been a New Yorker for 10 years. This was his much anticipated New York City Cabaret Debut as a solo artist. His Stage Credits are: Bobby in Company, Prince Charming in Into the Woods, A Man of No Importance, Strike Up the Band, Jekyll & Hyde, Emma, At Buffalo, The Producers, and many more. Tv/Film: The Bachelor's of Broken Hill, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Deuce, Below the Line, and Law & Order.

Article & Photos by: Stephen Sorokoff



Jamie deRoy, Sean Patrick Murtagh, Catherine Adler



Sean Patrick Murtagh & Catherine Adler



Eda Sorokoff & Catherine Adler



Catherine Adler, Elliot Finkel, Jamie deRoy



