BWW Review: A Glorious Return of JAMIE DeROY & FRIENDS Enlivens and Enriches Evening at Birdland

The last time she appeared on a New York City stage, Jamie deRoy announced last night, was the night before Manhattan went into lockdown. She speaks truth - this writer was there, listening to a full house at The Green Room 42 howl uproariously as Julie Halston joked, "Well, apparently, we're all going to die, so drink up!" It was the kind of irreverent and appropriate humor the fans expect from Halston and it certainly diffused worries over the impending global health crisis forced quarantine. It's a new day, though, and both Halston and deRoy are back at work, performing live on New York stages, and the city has breathed a sigh of relief.

First of all, it is worth going to any installment of Jamie deRoy & friends just for the privilege of hearing Jamie sing "Jews Don't Camp" live. It is how she ends every one of her shows and one suspects that if she didn't sing her signature tune, people would ask for their money back. Of course, the money charged at a Jamie deRoy & friends show goes directly to The Actor's Fund, so that's the other indelible reason for plunking down the money because The Actor's Fund is one of the great organizations, helping craftspeople working in all the various corridors of the industry in times of need, like the last (nearly) two years. The pairing of deRoy and The Actor's Fund has come to be one of the most respected and revered associations in the industry, probably one of the reasons that Birdland was packed last night. No really, it was PACKED. Maybe it was packed for "Jews Don't Camp" but let's say it was packed because people want to support The Actor's Fund. (You can to by visiting their website HERE.)

Or maybe last night's episode of (the always wonderfully Barry Kleinbort-helmed) Jamie deRoy & friends was packed because Jamie actually announces who will be appearing at her shows. With the word out that Ewoldt, Aladdin, Martinez, Altomare, James, and Flaherty & Ahrens would be in attendance, Birdland was on its way to being sold out. With the legendary name of McKechnie on the bill, it was a fait accompli. The December 6th JAMIE DEROY & FRIENDS would be SRO.

And it was.

One of best things that any audience member can do during a live show is dare to take their eyes off of the stage and survey the audience from time to time. During a live variety show, this needs to be during each act because there will be different vignettes to witness around the room, for every new performer to set foot onto the stage. Last night's Jamie deRoy & friends was proof positive that this is a practice to which one should adhere, strictly, for the rewards were plentiful. There can be no disputing the level of talent that Ms. deRoy is able to curate for her shows, but there is a certain amount of validation in observing each time that Musical Director Ron Abel clapped his hand over his mouth while comedian Cory Kahaney (a new talent to this writer but one, henceforth, to be followed) discussed quarantining with her husband amid an obsession of online shopping. There is sublime satisfaction in noting how the room transitions from dinner conversation to total silence for the duration of Jelani Alladin's sumptuous "Beautiful City" and in the instantaneous ovation that erupted the very moment that Ali Ewoldt finished her perception-altering "I Could Have Danced All Night." Richard Jay-Alexander was beside himself during Christy Altomare's "Journey To The Past" and heads around the room nodded in agreement when Stephen Flaherty pondered aloud why they had cut "Come Down From The Tree" from Once On This Island, after Cassondra James's astonishing performance.

As audience response goes, though, the highlights for this people watcher came during the Mauricio Martinez set. As Martinez finished his Jaime Lozano number "Mi Peru" an elderly woman turned to her girlfriend (both clearly native New Yorkers) and said (in her outside voice) "Oh my GAWD; are you KIDDING? He's SO sexy!" and during the applause for Mauricio's Spanish version of "Something Wonderful" a man turned to a neighboring table to ask "What is that from?" - upon being told the composition was from The King and I, the gentleman appeared equal parts confused and appreciative.

And then there is Miss Donna McKechnie.

If Ms. McKechnie should be playing your town, get a ticket. If the Broadway legend is announced for a guest appearance, go see her. If the Tony Award recipient is appearing on a stage in a live show, do not miss it. As luminous as ever, as magical as one might expect, Donna McKechnie remains one of the great storytellers of musical theater, whether the theater is on Broadway, in the provinces, or in any nightclub in any corner of the world. Speaking from the heart about everyone's dearly loved and recently departed Stephen Sondheim, Ms. McKechnie shared reminiscences from rehearsals for the original COMPANY and the Paper Mill Playhouse FOLLIES before performing a ravishing Sally Durant Plummer vignette that amounts to musical monologuing at its most effective and most memorable. With all due respect to the other artists on the bill, this was the performance of the night - but they probably all know that, having been there to witness that special quality that gives an actor longevity in the business, star power, and legendary status.

It was, quite naturally, apparent how happy everyone was to be back on a stage and in front of a live audience. For some of these actors, this was their first time back in a live venue, and the joy and relief they experienced brought a connectivity to the proceedings, whether with each other, with the bangarang band (Abel, bassist Ritt Henn, and drummer Ray Marchica) or with an audience so very grateful that they caught wind of the fact that there was going to be a new post-pandemic Jamie deRoy & friends. It was the kind of night tha makes one wish deRoy did this every week or, at least, every month. But, as the comedic impresario pointed out during her opening number: "I'm Too Old To Die Young" - and putting this much effort into a nightclub act every week would leave the Energizer Bunny of the industry little time for all of her other projects. So the devotees will simply have to accept these periodic shows as little pockets of happiness to be delivered a few times a year.

At this exceptional level of quality, it's enough.

Find other great shows to see at the Birdland website HERE.

THIS is the Jamie deRoy website.

Jelani Alladin

Ali Ewoldt

Cory Kahaney

Mauricio Martinez

Donna McKechnie

Stephen Flaherty

Cassondra James

Christy Altomare

Miss Jamie deRoy

Photos by Stephen Mosher