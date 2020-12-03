BWW Previews: With December 7th PAJAMA CAST PARTY Jim Caruso Goes Country, Jazz, Broadway and More

Jim Caruso's Cast Party, the mother of all open mic night/variety shows has taken to the web, and it's required watching for lovers of Broadway, jazz and cabaret.

The upcoming "Pajama Cast Party" will take place Monday, December 7 at 8pm ET, and feature Ain't Too Proud star James Harkness, jazz singer Brianna Thomas, UK country trio Essex County, and songwriter John Bucchino, who will introduce a new video of a song performed by Leslie Odom, Jr.



In the first few episodes of "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party," stars like Kristin Chenoweth, Betty Buckley, Christine Ebersole, Jane Monheit, Kurt Elling, Melissa Manchester, Curtis Stigers, Chita Rivera, Michael Feinstein, Dave Koz, Linda Lavin, Isaac Mizrahi, Joely Fisher, Kathy Najimy, Ann Hampton Callaway, Mary Wilson, Jessica Vosk, Telly Leung, John Davidson, Erich Bergen, Billy Stritch, Ty Herndon, Mo Rocca, David Osmond, Monica Mancini, and Max von Essen have served up musical performances via livestream from their homes.



After hosting his weekly Cast Party every Monday night at Birdland since 2003, showman Jim Caruso wasn't about to let the temporary pandemic shutdown of the iconic nightclub on West 44th Street put a halt to his award-winning open mic night. Instead, with the technical expertise of producer Ruby Locknar, he went virtual, to bring the popular musical variety show into the homes of viewers everywhere via the YouTube Cast Party Network. So put on your favorite pair of PJs, pour yourself a beverage, and join the high-spirited Caruso, a lineup of showbiz superstars, and featured students (who won't be able to participate in this year's senior recital or high-school musical) for an evening full of effervescent wit, impromptu conversation, and a selection of songs from Broadway, jazz, and cabaret.

More information can be found at www.PajamaCastParty.com.

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party

Monday, December 7 at 8pm ET

View the show here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FuqMofliY-M

YouTube (Cast Party Network), BroadwayWorld.com & Birdland Jazz Facebook Page

