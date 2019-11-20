BWW Previews: KAREN MASON CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS! at Birdland

Christmas! Christmas! Christmas! Is a tradition for many people in the cabaret community and the cabaret-going public. The annual holiday concert performed by Karen Mason has been one of the most enduring parts of the holiday season since she first started having a musical celebration of her favorite holiday. The show grew so popular that it was even recorded as a best selling cd.

To the disappointment of fans, the 2017 and 2018 holiday concerts were not presented because Karen Mason was busy being a working actress, on tour with Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies. As sad-making as this was to the fans, it was equally sorrowful for Ms. Mason, but, as everyone knows, an actor with a job is a beautiful thing. It is now 2019 and the Love Never Dies tour has ended, so Karen Mason is stateside once more, and working around town, having just finished a run in CHASING RAINBOWS at Papermill Playhouse.

So the burning question on everyone's mind has been: What about Christmas! Christmas! Christmas?!

Relax friends, for the good news is out. Birdland has announced the return of Karen Mason Christmas! Christmas! Christmas on December 14th at 5:30 pm. With the exciting news out, I reached out to Jim Caruso to ask him about the addition of the show to the holiday calendar at Birdland.

SM: Jim, as someone who does their own Christmas show every year, what do you think it is about the Karen Mason Christmas! Christmas! Christmas! Concert that makes it so timeless that people want it back every year?

JC: The holidays are all about comfort and joy, and there is certainly comfort in "the known." With Karen's Christmas show, you know you'll get gorgeous arrangements of favorite songs, lots of giggles, and... let's face it... one of the greatest voices in history. One reason Karen has become an iconic performer is because she serves us exactly what we want and expect. She will never show up in leather and chains. She will never perform a Lizzo medley. That doesn't mean that there's a scent of mothballs with her act. Her take on the Great Christmas Songbook is, like all of her material, modern and fresh. But the audience is allowed to sit back, relax and let the timeless music wash over them. Nothing bad could ever happen when Karen Mason is singing.

With an endorsement like that, I had to reach out to the Lady herself and ask her a few questions about the most wonderful time of the year.

Karen Mason! I have just learned that your famed Christmas concert Christmas! Christmas! Christmas! is returning to Birdland this December! How many years has this concert been a tradition?



KM: Hi Stephen. The very first time I did a Christmas show was with Brian Lasser in 1984 at Don't Tell Mama, the year after Nancy LaMott and I opened the club. And I have tried to do the show every year I could. Sometimes it ain't possible... but I try!



I've heard you say that Christmas is, indeed, your favorite time of year. What is it that you remember most about the Christmases of your youth?



KM: Running down the stairs to the basement, where we had our tree, to see the tree all lit up.. and the beautiful presents all around the tree! That moment was worth the weeks of buildup!



When you do your Christmas show, do you do the same set of songs every year, or do you change it up?



KM: I try to keep it fresh! After Brian died in 1992, I asked Barry Kleinbort, and Chris Denny to help me restructure a new show. And every year, we add something new to the mix. Certain songs have fallen by the wayside, and others have emerged. But some will always be there...like Joni Mitchell's RIVER...and SILENT NIGHT, and Brian's arrangement of WE THREE KINGS. Inspired!



What's your favorite Christmas decoration?



KM: Christmas lights!! I love them! Just put them everywhere!!



Do you wrap your own Christmas presents or do you have the stores do it for you?



KM: Heck no, I wrap my presents!! I LOVE wrapping and tying bows...and am legendary for my extensive use of tape!



I hear that the popularity of the show has required that Birdland move it from the Birdland Theater to the main room, upstairs. Is it exciting to know that your fans are so amped up for this year's Christmas concert?



KM: I love doing this show! I am thrilled that we have had such a great response! I love doing this show and hope because of the time change of the show, people can come between shows on a Saturday night and then go on their merry, merry way! I can't wait! And I am sure BIRDLAND is gonna be beautifully decorated!





Karen Mason Christmas! Christmas! Christmas plays Birdland December 14th at 5:30 pm. For information and tickets please visit the Birdland Website



For all things Karen Mason please visit her Website

Performance photo of Karen Mason in red dress by Maryann Lopinto.





