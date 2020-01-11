BWW Previews: Hannah Jane Peterson Celebrates LADY LEGENDS Of Broadway! Exclusive Video Interview With Eugene Ebner

Jan. 11, 2020  

Vocal powerhouse/songwriter Hannah Jane Peterson, recent winner of the Julie Wilson Award, will debut a brand new show entitled LADY LEGENDS OF BROADWAY at the Birdland Theater. Peterson's show will feature songs from many of Broadway's greatest divas, including Barbra Streisand, Patti LuPone, and Kristin Chenoweth.

Music direction is by Jon Weber with direction by Broadway vet Lauren "Coco" Cohn.

Eugene Ebner offered Broadway World an exclusive interview with Hannah, and BWW jumped at it. Here, Eugene sits down with Peterson at her rehearsal studio for an informative chat. Check out the video below!

LADY LEGENDS will play at Birdland Theater at 7:00 on January 14th. For tickets and information, visit the Birdland website




